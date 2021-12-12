I haven't been particularly enthused by his performance level or what I've seen either, but that being said I don't really understand why people are particularly bothered about the younger players. The likes of Carvalho, Harvey, Curtis, Bajcetic and Morton are future prospects. They won't be on big wages, and whether they are good enough to be top EPL players or not remains to be seen. The issue is that our performance level this season hasn't been good enough and that is squarely down to more senior players who haven't been good enough consistently enough. In other words, Curtis Jones isn't a major contributory reason to why we are in the position we are in. If you want to look at individuals then look at the likes of Gomez, Naby, Ox and Firmino - all of whom are senior experienced pro's, and all of whom have struggled with form and consistency for more than just this season. They should be under more intense scrutiny about why they are underperforming compared to expectation than Curtis or any of the other younger prospects.

