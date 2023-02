This is his fourth year in the first team squad and he’s not really gotten close to cementing a consistent starting spot, due to a combination of fit and injuries. Not sure what happens for him going forward.



Don't you think if he hadn't of had the two freak injuries he'd have gotten much more chances? He was out over 2 months with the eye injury sustained in training end of last season, then the stress fracture just as this season was getting going. Especially considering he only turned 22 this season.. Missing that many games just as you should be breaking out is going to hamper your progress somewhat.