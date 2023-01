I don't think that's a valid comparison. Coutinho was seen as an outstanding talent in Brazil and moved to Inter aged 18 and was labelled 'the future'. He started well but things didn't pan out and he eventually moved to us at around Curtis' age. Curtis has only ever been seen as either 'promising' or in others' eyes 'over rated'. Coutinho developed into one the game's best players and, as we know, ended up at Barca for £142m. I don't think Curtis will ever be in that category.



I dont disagree. Coutinho definitely far more talented. My point is the opinion/criticism levelled against them is very very similar. Its easy to see the quality is there, perhaps at different levels of development and ceiling, but the jarring inconsistency is what makes it so difficult to rely on him at his age and given how much he has been around the first team and had so many chances, you expect to see them slowly go away. Even with coutinho, it lasted throughout except the pre Barca season where he played out of his skin, maybe to get the move. He has gone back to that inconsistency again since.Curtis needs to get away from that as soon as possible because he will officially count as a senior or over-21 pro next season onwards and the leeway given to young players will slowly disappear. I believe he has the skillset to be a top player, just not sure if his application yet matches that on a consistent basis. At this level, you'd take a boring consistent 7/10 week in week out player over a player who can drop anything between a 2/10 to a 10/10.