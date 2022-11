A lot of the opinion on Curtis is quite similar to early opinions on Coutinho here. Loads of talent, terribly inconsistent at times but young and plenty of potential.

Curtis has fewer highlight moments maybe, but thats because of his role and position. For me, I think the new contract is deserved. The lad's 21 and has shown he is improving. Still plenty to work on, but surely worth keeping a young talent in the squad when we expect to lose half the current group of midfielders by summer. We dont want to be adding 3-4 players in the same position in one window because it takes time to adapt to the individual and for the team.

I still feel Curtis will be a good player and useful for us and this deal makes all the sense to me.



I don't think that's a valid comparison. Coutinho was seen as an outstanding talent in Brazil and moved to Inter aged 18 and was labelled 'the future'. He started well but things didn't pan out and he eventually moved to us at around Curtis' age. Curtis has only ever been seen as either 'promising' or in others' eyes 'over rated'. Coutinho developed into one the game's best players and, as we know, ended up at Barca for £142m. I don't think Curtis will ever be in that category.