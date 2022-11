Itís the contract length factor that is what Iím questioning. Itís not running out next year or even the year after.



I know itís not the done thing to question a player, but heís not pushing on - and yes, injuries are one factor in that of course - and goodness knows we know all about having midfielders who struggle with that.



I mean, I honestly am not that arsed, and heís a young player who fills a spot in the squad. I just donít get the rush.



Probably because they see a long term future for him and want to put his wages in line with other players. It was either now or the summer.