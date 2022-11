He played great last night. Fantastic for his 3rd (?) game back from a 2 month layoff?



The people criticizing are going to do that for Jones non-stop - that's their narrative for him and they won't be moved. Who cares.



Missed the entire match due to work, so just come in to check how Curtis did and this is great to read. I really do think he should be judged after a decent run of games, rather than after finding his way back after a long lay off. Some of the constructive criticism he gets might be fair enough, but I was a bit puzzled by others writing him off as ‘never going to be good enough’ / ‘sell him’. And be left with who exactly?!Who knows, they might be right in the end, but at the moment Jürgen seems to disagree which is good enough for me. We need to get fully behind him rather than write him off. At his age and with the amount of ‘Klopp’ that has already been downloaded into his young brain, he’s surely a precious commodity. Obviously needs a long injury-free run.