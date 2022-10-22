Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?

Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.

At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.

I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.

We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back