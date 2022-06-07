Why are people commenting on his level when he hasn't played for weeks and weeks and was pretty clearly (understadnably) gassed after 30... but for some reason was kept on the entire game?



Seems massively unfair to me. Also didn't look any worse than some of the performances of some of our seasoned senior centre mids this season. Even with him clearly being knackered, he maintained possession well, was mostly accurate with his passing (while most of the back four kept passing straight to Forest through the middle) and on around 75 minutes he closed down and snuffed out a potential counter threat on the far touchline of midfield in a way I haven't seen since Gini was here (smart use of the shoulder and good ball control)Not saying he's the answer here, but seeing people saying he's never good enough for the team or needs selling based on today seems beyond hyperbolic. Presumably these same people thought Melo - a player experienced in this position who's cost tens of millions to two huge teams- needed turning into glue given his performance off the bench against a Napoli side in second gear. Cos Curtis looked notches above him/