Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 348690 times)

Offline Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 05:50:34 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 05:46:41 pm
Because there is no difference between what he did today and 95% of the other times he plays.

I remember away at Arsenal in the cup last season, he was brilliant. And if that was his level 3 in 5 games then there is promise there to look to. Its not though. Its a 1 in 10 game from him.
Are you fucking thick?

The lad has just made his first start of the season, having to fill in for Thiago in a double 6, then shifted to left of a 4 midfield.

How the fuck you're still posting is a fucking mystery!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Spezialo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 05:57:45 pm »
Is anyone allowed an opinion on here that differs?
Offline Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm »
Talk utter fucking wham, you'll get called out for it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline lukeb1981

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 06:00:25 pm »
Every Manager he has played for so far have said the same thing about him - he needs to show more , he doesnt offer enough on the pitch. They all cant be wrong .
Offline Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 06:02:26 pm »
If some of you can't comprehend the way our midfield operates (usual 4-3-3) after all this time, then no one can help you.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline James...

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 05:50:34 pm
Are you fucking thick?

The lad has just made his first start of the season, having to fill in for Thiago in a double 6, then shifted to left of a 4 midfield.

How the fuck you're still posting is a fucking mystery!

I imagine how to use a fork is a mystery to you, lad
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm
Why are people commenting on his level when he hasn't played for weeks and weeks and was pretty clearly (understadnably) gassed after 30... but for some reason was kept on the entire game?

cos we lost and certain people are queuing up to get their digs in, they were forced to wait a week due to recent results
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 06:00:25 pm
Every Manager he has played for so far have said the same thing about him - he needs to show more , he doesnt offer enough on the pitch. They all cant be wrong .
which managers are they?
Offline lukeb1981

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 06:57:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm
which managers are they?
Klopp , the under 21 management at club level and Country .
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 06:57:30 pm
Klopp , the under 21 management at club level and Country .

LOL.  have you ever known a manager to say to a young player "you're doing just great, no need to improve, no need to learn anyuthing, lad".  :) 

they set the bar higher, every fukking day some times.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 05:57:45 pm
Is anyone allowed an opinion on here that differs?

No. Everyone is supposed to be in awe of every of our players including the under 11s
Offline lukeb1981

« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 07:03:25 pm »
Offline harryc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm »
Never seen the hype in him even when he has had a run of games.

Average PL player at best.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
When's his last start before today? Fact he played 90 minutes was surprising.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 09:21:19 pm »
I'm not his biggest fan, far from it, but today was always going to be difficult after being out for so long.

That said, IMO he's had more than enough opportunity and hasn't progressed or made a case for starting.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Classycara

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm
Why are people commenting on his level when he hasn't played for weeks and weeks and was pretty clearly (understadnably) gassed after 30... but for some reason was kept on the entire game?
Seems massively unfair to me. Also didn't look any worse than some of the performances of some of our seasoned senior centre mids this season. Even with him clearly being knackered, he maintained possession well, was mostly accurate with his passing (while most of the back four kept passing straight to Forest through the middle) and on around 75 minutes he closed down and snuffed out a potential counter threat on the far touchline of midfield in a way I haven't seen since Gini was here (smart use of the shoulder and good ball control)

Not saying he's the answer here, but seeing people saying he's never good enough for the team or needs selling based on today seems beyond hyperbolic. Presumably these same people thought Melo - a player experienced in this position who's cost tens of millions to two huge teams- needed turning into glue given his performance off the bench against a Napoli side in second gear. Cos Curtis looked notches above him/
Offline El Lobo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Weird, actually thought he played alright. Certainly better than Fabinho and Henderson have been playing.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Legs

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Weird, actually thought he played alright. Certainly better than Fabinho and Henderson have been playing.

Same here Lobo.

He wasnt too bad and it was his first proper game for months.

Think people lashing out as we lost seen a few saying "Klopp should go"
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm
Same here Lobo.

He wasnt too bad and it was his first proper game for months.

Think people lashing out as we lost seen a few saying "Klopp should go"

Haven't read one comment on here saying Klopp should go.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline JRed

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm »
Hopefully Jones can develop into a Gini type player. We certainly need him to. Not sure how much injuries have held him back but its time for him to push on now he is fit.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm »
He was put in an extremely difficult situation by klopp. With the way our midfield has been functioning, it was always going be be extremely difficult.


Online RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 10:10:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Weird, actually thought he played alright. Certainly better than Fabinho and Henderson have been playing.
Same. First game back . Very calm composed. Kept it moving but didn't really influence the game. he did complete 75 passes for 93.8% accurate. I thought there more issues overall then Jones
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
Haven't read one comment on here saying Klopp should go.

You have insinuated it though.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
You have insinuated it though.

I've stated that getting rid of Klopp won't solve anything.

I agreed with a poster that no one is above scrutiny.

The problem on here is that people immediately jump to a defensive position without actually reading what's been written.

No one has said he should be sacked.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Legs

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
Haven't read one comment on here saying Klopp should go.

Not on here but ive seen it and frankly it makes me angry
Offline ac

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm »
The fact we are having to rely on the likes of Jones to run our midfield is indictment of FSG's underinvestment and Liverpool's attempt to be too clever in the market. Jones was not great but that's not his fault or due to lack of effort. The lad is just not a Liverpool standard player and probably never will be, yet it seems some are expecting him to carry our midfield next to a seemingly past it Fabino after several months out of action.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Weird, actually thought he played alright. Certainly better than Fabinho and Henderson have been playing.

For someone that is skeptical of Jones all it did for me is just reinforce that opinion. He is a good attacking player but I just don't see him being a real box to box two way player that can affect games unless he's scoring or assisting.

Now with that said I'd certainly give him more minutes than Fabinho and Henderson at this point. If we're going to struggle might as well as see which of your fringe players can be part of the core in going forward or if not then you can also look to move them on and give another youngster those minutes and maybe they can develop. He certainly can't play any worse than they are and at least has a chance to get  better.
Online harleydanger

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:10:53 pm
Same. First game back . Very calm composed. Kept it moving but didn't really influence the game. he did complete 75 passes for 93.8% accurate. I thought there more issues overall then Jones

Thought he was the best player on the ground. Cant think of anyone who played better.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline darragh85

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3748 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm »
i hope someone quotes my post at the end of the season and tells me i havent a clue.
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm
i hope someone quotes my post at the end of the season and tells me i havent a clue.
stay tuned.  chances are you won't need to wait that long.  :)
Online Dim Glas

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 12:51:20 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:39:02 am
Possibly one of our worst ever players. How he's played 78 games for us I don't know.

are you 12?
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 01:49:07 am »
Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 03:01:25 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:10:53 pm
Same. First game back . Very calm composed. Kept it moving but didn't really influence the game. he did complete 75 passes for 93.8% accurate. I thought there more issues overall then Jones

He wasnt bad at all, if youre looking for a player who rarely loses the ball, either through misplaced passes or getting dispossessed, theres not much better in the league in that aspect.

He has been playing very much like Gini for the last couple years, I think the problem may be is some fans have expectations of more when it comes to him, for him to create, score goals as well as do the other things he does well.
Online RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 03:13:46 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:01:25 am
He wasnt bad at all, if youre looking for a player who rarely loses the ball, either through misplaced passes or getting dispossessed, theres not much better in the league in that aspect.

He has been playing very much like Gini for the last couple years, I think the problem may be is some fans have expectations of more when it comes to him, for him to create, score goals as well as do the other things he does well.
Playing the 8 role he not going to score much, Thiago doesn't even score much from there, that not the role.
