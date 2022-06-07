Because there is no difference between what he did today and 95% of the other times he plays.I remember away at Arsenal in the cup last season, he was brilliant. And if that was his level 3 in 5 games then there is promise there to look to. Its not though. Its a 1 in 10 game from him.
Are you fucking thick?The lad has just made his first start of the season, having to fill in for Thiago in a double 6, then shifted to left of a 4 midfield.How the fuck you're still posting is a fucking mystery!
Why are people commenting on his level when he hasn't played for weeks and weeks and was pretty clearly (understadnably) gassed after 30... but for some reason was kept on the entire game?
Every Manager he has played for so far have said the same thing about him - he needs to show more , he doesnt offer enough on the pitch. They all cant be wrong .
which managers are they?
Klopp , the under 21 management at club level and Country .
Is anyone allowed an opinion on here that differs?
LOL. have you ever known a manager to say to a young player "you're doing just great, no need to improve, no need to learn anyuthing, lad". they set the bar higher, every fukking day some times.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Weird, actually thought he played alright. Certainly better than Fabinho and Henderson have been playing.
Same here Lobo.He wasnt too bad and it was his first proper game for months.Think people lashing out as we lost seen a few saying "Klopp should go"
Haven't read one comment on here saying Klopp should go.
You have insinuated it though.
Same. First game back . Very calm composed. Kept it moving but didn't really influence the game. he did complete 75 passes for 93.8% accurate. I thought there more issues overall then Jones
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
i hope someone quotes my post at the end of the season and tells me i havent a clue.
Possibly one of our worst ever players. How he's played 78 games for us I don't know.
are you 12?
He wasnt bad at all, if youre looking for a player who rarely loses the ball, either through misplaced passes or getting dispossessed, theres not much better in the league in that aspect.He has been playing very much like Gini for the last couple years, I think the problem may be is some fans have expectations of more when it comes to him, for him to create, score goals as well as do the other things he does well.
