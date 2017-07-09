Curtis suffers a weird amount of criticism considering he's a young local lad who has shown a lot of ability. He was developing well despite having to adapt his role heavily from a forward to a more box to box midfielder, and it's only really a run of what seems like really bad injury luck that has kept him from progressing as we'd hoped. I say luck when talking about his injuries rather than being prone to them because it really does seem that way; an eye injury, Covid, now some kind of fracture, it's all stuff that you wouldn't expect players to suffer from consistently yet they've frequently derailed his progress.