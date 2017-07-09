« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Mentioned it because someone wrote up there about him being arrogant. So it was relevant.

And the arrogant quote was, again, based on rumour and gossip.

Local lads have to put up with this and Im sure all of this info originated from local rivals and then lapped up by wannabe ITKs.

Fowlers cocaine habit, the paternity of one of Gerrards kids. Utter shite.
And the arrogant quote was, again, based on rumour and gossip.

Local lads have to put up with this and Im sure all of this info originated from local rivals and then lapped up by wannabe ITKs.

Fowlers cocaine habit, the paternity of one of Gerrards kids. Utter shite.

Yeah I get that. I've not formed an opinion on him based on what I've heard. There's been plenty of Liverpool players over the years who I've not liked. I'll always support them whilst they play for Liverpool. And for the record I want Jones to do well because he's a scouser.
Mate of mine has it on good authority he's a United supporter.
I heard he likes sausage butties with chillies, fish fingers, cheese, ketchup, and curry sauce. With gherkins.
Mate of mine has it on good authority he's a United supporter.


I heard that he has fucked more people than heroin.
I heard he's the secret love child of Jamie Lee Curtis and Tommy Lee Jones and his real name is Lee

It's not clear how he came up with his stage name
Fucking hell :D

There's been a fuck tonne of this over the last month or two. Oh its only an opinion. If someone has an opinion slagging off one of our young players which you couldnt possibly corroborate then you know...its maybe an opinion that we dont need to read about?

...cos it means fuck all
One of these days one of my more nefarious predictions will come off. Oh well.....

Until then it was just baseless rumourmongering.
...cos it means fuck all


Yeah but what does fuck all mean ?
young players are -- y'know -- young .... and don't always react well in some situations.  like everyone else in life.

it's a skill older players learn.  especially when some idiot fan is in their face at an inconvenient time/place causing them embarrassment.  or a non-fan trying to wind them up so they can spread shite about their attitude.

or -- some players are simply obnoxious.

it's all mostly nonsense though and giving it any credence at all is ridiculous.
Yeah but what does fuck all mean ?

Erm....fuck all
I heard he likes sausage butties with chillies, fish fingers, cheese, ketchup, and curry sauce. With gherkins.

Anfieldistine...
Curtis suffers a weird amount of criticism considering he's a young local lad who has shown a lot of ability. He was developing well despite having to adapt his role heavily from a forward to a more box to box midfielder, and it's only really a run of what seems like really bad injury luck that has kept him from progressing as we'd hoped. I say luck when talking about his injuries rather than being prone to them because it really does seem that way; an eye injury, Covid, now some kind of fracture, it's all stuff that you wouldn't expect players to suffer from consistently yet they've frequently derailed his progress.
Curtis suffers a weird amount of criticism considering he's a young local lad who has shown a lot of ability. He was developing well despite having to adapt his role heavily from a forward to a more box to box midfielder, and it's only really a run of what seems like really bad injury luck that has kept him from progressing as we'd hoped. I say luck when talking about his injuries rather than being prone to them because it really does seem that way; an eye injury, Covid, now some kind of fracture, it's all stuff that you wouldn't expect players to suffer from consistently yet they've frequently derailed his progress.

The eye injury was worrying considering the effect a similar injury had on Sissoko.
Back in training, says Klopp.
Great news.
Hopefully survives more than a day of training this time! You'd imagine they've been much more cautious this time around.
Good news that he's back, any mobile midfielder that we can get is a bonus right now. He's struggled for any kind of momentum since 20-21, so hopefully can stay fit and get some minutes under his belt.
The eye injury was worrying considering the effect a similar injury had on Sissoko.

fuck, didnt realise it was that serious
Great news. If we can also get Melo up to fitness and Keita back, that looks a lot better for rotation - especially for early rounds of the cups and if we're able to qualify from our CL group before the final game.

There's no doubt there's been players struggling these last couple of months, when Jurgen and his fitness team will have probably scheduled/preferred a rest week. Just Keita, Robbo and Ox to come back, and we might actually have a fully fit squad (for however long it lasts).

Jones showed so much promise initially, and I'd hate for his development to be hampered by injury.
Hopefully survives more than a day of training this time! You'd imagine they've been much more cautious this time around.


Just in

Just in


We'd have to disrupt training so the lads could attend the funeral(s)
Has he aggravated his injury, or was it just caution why he didn't make the bench?

Not sure if he travelled.
Just caution, was in training but Jurgen said in his presser hed not be available for it.
Just caution, was in training but Jurgen said in his presser hed not be available for it.
Good news, thanks for that!
Seems a good time for him to be available again with us switching to 4-4-2. He could be ideal as an option on the left or right of the midfield four.
A number of times Klopp has played him as one of two CMs when we've switched to a double pivot during a game so wouldn't surprise me at all if he plays some games in place of Thiago, Fabinho, and Henderson.
