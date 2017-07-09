Great news. If we can also get Melo up to fitness and Keita back, that looks a lot better for rotation - especially for early rounds of the cups and if we're able to qualify from our CL group before the final game.
There's no doubt there's been players struggling these last couple of months, when Jurgen and his fitness team will have probably scheduled/preferred a rest week. Just Keita, Robbo and Ox to come back, and we might actually have a fully fit squad (for however long it lasts).
Jones showed so much promise initially, and I'd hate for his development to be hampered by injury.