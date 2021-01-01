« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 338844 times)

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm »
Sounds really amateurish rushing him back hardly sports science!
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 10:33:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
If its shin splints (and it sounds very much like it) then its an absolute bastard to manage.

It seems to be one of those conditions that isnt easy to assess recovery time or for the player themselves to assess 

How much time did shin splints steal frrm us of the incredible Rob Jones?

Shin splints was the injury of the 1990s and I think Fowler also suffered from it.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 10:52:34 pm »
One of these days one of my more nefarious predictions will come off. Oh well.....
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:52:34 pm
One of these days one of my more nefarious predictions will come off. Oh well.....

What nefarious prediction?
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
If it’s shin splints (and it sounds very much like it) then it’s an absolute bastard to manage….

It seems to be one of those conditions that isn’t easy to assess recovery time or for the player themselves to assess …

How much time did shin splints steal frrm us of the incredible Rob Jones?

I'd have to listen again to be sure but I think Klopp said stress fracture in the tibia tonight in the press conference. Previously he's only said stress related.

[Edit] found this in the transcript:

Quote
He said: “Curtis, when he was out previously he had a stress reaction in a specific bone around the tibia. It was absolutely fine, no problem anymore; trained twice, felt it again.

“It was not as bad as the first time but bad enough for not being involved in team training again, which is not very helpful."


No mention of the word fracture but I think that's what it is. Could be shin splints though as that's tibia pain too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm by JasonF »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
What nefarious prediction?

I'm being a bit tongue in cheek. Just was noting that both Jones and Keita seemingly had an embargo on their status so maybe something else is going on. Just a way to spice up the day I guess.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,481
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 08:38:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
If it’s shin splints (and it sounds very much like it) then it’s an absolute bastard to manage….

It seems to be one of those conditions that isn’t easy to assess recovery time or for the player themselves to assess …

How much time did shin splints steal frrm us of the incredible Rob Jones?
Stress fracture means there's a crack in the tibia, there's pain in a small area and it persists when you rest.

Shin splints doesn't involve a bone break, so rest helps ease the pain but the pain is usually over a larger area. There's also muscle/tendon/bone tissue inflammation.

We do appear to have rushed him back, or at least not treated it with an abundance of caution
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,563
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 09:30:17 am »
One thing we really, really miss is the eloquent savaging of amateur physios by WelshRed.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 09:31:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:17 am
One thing we really, really miss is the eloquent savaging of amateur physios by WelshRed.
One of the ex posters who are really missed.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,067
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 09:34:42 am »
For me I think he hasn't progressed to the next level that we all hoped he would. When you think he made his first team debut in 2019 and will be 22 next birthday, I fear he's peaked for us.
I know this comes across as negative, and its only my own opinion, but other than a squad player I don't think he offers anything.

To be honest, this probably stems from a few whispers that following his worldie in the Everton game, he thought he'd made it and displayed arrogance. Add to this he was at the front of all the CL pictures when we won it.

This sounds like I really don't like the kid, thats not the case, I just think he'd probably flourish at somewhere like Villa or Wolves, outside the top 6.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 09:37:14 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:34:42 am
For me I think he hasn't progressed to the next level that we all hoped he would. When you think he made his first team debut in 2019 and will be 22 next birthday, I fear he's peaked for us.
I know this comes across as negative, and its only my own opinion, but other than a squad player I don't think he offers anything.

To be honest, this probably stems from a few whispers that following his worldie in the Everton game, he thought he'd made it and displayed arrogance. Add to this he was at the front of all the CL pictures when we won it.

This sounds like I really don't like the kid, thats not the case, I just think he'd probably flourish at somewhere like Villa or Wolves, outside the top 6.

So hes currently injured and is a bit cocky so despatch him to Villa.

Hmm.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 09:43:11 am »
No way should we be looking to move him on, but he definitely does need some sort of progression.

I think he's great at creating a yard of space for himself and dancing away from other midfielders, but it all seems to break down when he gets near the box.  He needs to be way more decisive in his play because he gets into really good positions and could affect play in the final third much more than he currently does.  Feels like he always picks the least obvious option, when most of the time, the most obvious option is the best one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 10:00:50 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:34:42 am
For me I think he hasn't progressed to the next level that we all hoped he would. When you think he made his first team debut in 2019 and will be 22 next birthday, I fear he's peaked for us.
I know this comes across as negative, and its only my own opinion, but other than a squad player I don't think he offers anything.

To be honest, this probably stems from a few whispers that following his worldie in the Everton game, he thought he'd made it and displayed arrogance. Add to this he was at the front of all the CL pictures when we won it.

This sounds like I really don't like the kid, thats not the case, I just think he'd probably flourish at somewhere like Villa or Wolves, outside the top 6.

Posts like this are becoming more and more commonplace here. Statements about his personality based on absolutely nothing spouted as fact. When did a little arrogance become a problem anyway? You need it to become a footballer anyway

That 2nd bolded part is just amazing. You're pissed off at a lad from Toxteth, massive Liverpool fan his entire life, enjoying being part of a squad that won the fucking CL. Just baffles me
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,481
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:17 am
One thing we really, really miss is the eloquent savaging of amateur physios by WelshRed.
;D

If you've had or know any one who has (pretty much any regular long distance runner) a tibia stress fracture you'll see that I've said nothing controversial there - having him back in full intensity training within around four weeks or less is very much at the earlier end of the recovery time frame (hence, not the risk-averse option), even if feeling of pain has gone. Could no doubt still have gone fine, I've not suggested negligence!, but you increase the odds of avoiding reinjury with longer rest
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,563
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 10:02:50 am »
He wasn't even on the bench for the CL Final was he? Should have given his medal back, and then been banished from the team hotel and made to find his own way home.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 10:05:33 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:31:58 am
One of the ex posters who are really missed.
Yep. Chased off by know-alls that couldn't handle someone with a bit of specialist knowledge. Trying to contradict him armed with Google knowledge and then throwing a fit when he bit back.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 10:09:16 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:00:50 am
Posts like this are becoming more and more commonplace here. Statements about his personality based on absolutely nothing spouted as fact. When did a little arrogance become a problem anyway? You need it to become a footballer anyway

That 2nd bolded part is just amazing. You're pissed off at a lad from Toxteth, massive Liverpool fan his entire life, enjoying being part of a squad that won the fucking CL. Just baffles me

A few bad results and the naysayers come out.

Bizarre take on him celebrating the CL win. Some sort of reverse body language interpretation, if hed have kept out of the picture he was pissed off with Klopp.

Weird how some come to an extreme view based on gossip etc.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 10:18:16 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:34:42 am

To be honest, this probably stems from a few whispers that following his worldie in the Everton game, he thought he'd made it and displayed arrogance. Add to this he was at the front of all the CL pictures when we won it.

This sounds like I really don't like the kid, thats not the case, I just think he'd probably flourish at somewhere like Villa or Wolves, outside the top 6.

Is it arrogance or self belief? Surely his celebrations reveal a player well and truly integrated and at ease with the first team?
Or should we make a decision based on hearsay and ship Curtis Jones out?

My opinion is that he will flourish in the seasons to come and you will have to review your opinion.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,067
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 10:22:48 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:00:50 am
Posts like this are becoming more and more commonplace here. Statements about his personality based on absolutely nothing spouted as fact. When did a little arrogance become a problem anyway? You need it to become a footballer anyway

That 2nd bolded part is just amazing. You're pissed off at a lad from Toxteth, massive Liverpool fan his entire life, enjoying being part of a squad that won the fucking CL. Just baffles me

Posts like what mate? Its just my opinion, you don't have to agree with it.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 10:33:24 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 10:22:48 am
Posts like what mate? Its just my opinion, you don't have to agree with it.

You said there were whispers after the Everton game.  Where did you hear them?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:33:24 am
You said there were whispers after the Everton game.  Where did you hear them?

Down the boozer? ;D
Logged

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • Make us Dream
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 11:14:07 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:34:42 am
For me I think he hasn't progressed to the next level that we all hoped he would. When you think he made his first team debut in 2019 and will be 22 next birthday, I fear he's peaked for us.
I know this comes across as negative, and its only my own opinion, but other than a squad player I don't think he offers anything.

To be honest, this probably stems from a few whispers that following his worldie in the Everton game, he thought he'd made it and displayed arrogance. Add to this he was at the front of all the CL pictures when we won it.

This sounds like I really don't like the kid, thats not the case, I just think he'd probably flourish at somewhere like Villa or Wolves, outside the top 6.


I tend to agree with most of your comments,, hes not kicked on since that Everton goal,, maybe injuries have stalled his progression,, but when he has played his end product isnt great.

The only thing we are not privy to is his ability and what he is producing in training, it must be suitable as you never hear him mentioned in certain circles like Keita and Chamberlain about being moved on
Logged

Offline daniel.owen89

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 11:24:50 am »
I think it's crazy how we are almost writing off a 22 year old. Was Gerrard so much further ahead in his progression at the same age or can we really not even afford for kids to not be first team quality
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,481
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 11:28:04 am »
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on Today at 11:24:50 am
I think it's crazy how we are almost writing off a 22 year old. Was Gerrard so much further ahead in his progression at the same age or can we really not even afford for kids to not be first team quality
entirely agree with your first point, although it's just an isolated few it seems and not most of us!

long time ago now, but it's a firm yes from me that Gerrard was way ahead of his progression though
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on Today at 11:24:50 am
I think it's crazy how we are almost writing off a 22 year old. Was Gerrard so much further ahead in his progression at the same age or can we really not even afford for kids to not be first team quality

You are comparing him with one of the best players we have ever seen at Liverpool so any comparison isn't going to look good.

By 22 Gerrard was already one of the best players in the league and an England regular, PFA Young player winner and fulcrum of our team.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 11:39:38 am »
Not everyone needs to be a world beater or another Gerrard. We also need steady Eddies.

If Curtis spends the next 10 years at Liverpool as a steady 7/10 performer who can contribute when asked to do so then that's a success for him as a player and us as a club for producing him through the academy.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:39:38 am
Not everyone needs to be a world beater or another Gerrard. We also need steady Eddies.

If Curtis spends the next 10 years at Liverpool as a steady 7/10 performer who can contribute when asked to do so then that's a success for him as a player and us as a club for producing him through the academy.

The very best Liverpool teams had them. Milne, Case, Lee, Whelan, Johnson...David and Craig, Hendo even particularly in his early years. We've hardly scratched the surface with Curtis. Could be anything. If nothing else he'll be the best 14th player in any squad, in any league... and scouse. Why would anybody fucking sane not understand that?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,736
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:00:50 am
Posts like this are becoming more and more commonplace here. Statements about his personality based on absolutely nothing spouted as fact. When did a little arrogance become a problem anyway? You need it to become a footballer anyway

That 2nd bolded part is just amazing. You're pissed off at a lad from Toxteth, massive Liverpool fan his entire life, enjoying being part of a squad that won the fucking CL. Just baffles me
Yep. It's the current iteration of 'body language'
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,481
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 01:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:40:18 pm
Yep. It's the current iteration of 'body language'
think it precedes even that, it's always been a gossipy city - like how so many taxi drivers knew someone who knew someone who saw Robbie taking coke and all that fishmongery stuff.

or maybe the original point came from lallana giving a shared interview with him where he was complimentary but keen to make sure he didn't think he'd made it, then 2+2=19
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:58:26 am
The very best Liverpool teams had them. Milne, Case, Lee, Whelan, Johnson...David and Craig, Hendo even particularly in his early years. We've hardly scratched the surface with Curtis. Could be anything. If nothing else he'll be the best 14th player in any squad, in any league... and scouse. Why would anybody fucking sane not understand that?

Curtis is somewhat unusual in that there's such a wide range of opinion within the Liverpool support on his potential. Some people think he's going to be a star, some think he'll be a steady Eddie and others don't think he's of the level to even be a steady Eddie.

Normally with young players the spread of different opinions within the Liverpool support isn't so wide, especially for someone who has already made 70 odd appearances.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:29:04 pm
Curtis is somewhat unusual in that there's such a wide range of opinion within the Liverpool support on his potential. Some people think he's going to be a star, some think he'll be a steady Eddie and others don't think he's of the level to even be a steady Eddie.

Normally with young players the spread of different opinions within the Liverpool support isn't so wide, especially for someone who has already made 70 odd appearances.

Whatever it is Bob, Curtis is already a high end squad player. Perfect squad member. If he doesn't improve, which is highly unlikely, he is already an important part of it.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:47:23 pm
Whatever it is Bob, Curtis is already a high end squad player. Perfect squad member. If he doesn't improve, which is highly unlikely, he is already an important part of it.

This is it for me.  Even if he doesn't kick on, he's still a very good squad option, home grown and from the city.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,602
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:58:26 am
The very best Liverpool teams had them. Milne, Case, Lee, Whelan, Johnson...David and Craig, Hendo even particularly in his early years. We've hardly scratched the surface with Curtis. Could be anything. If nothing else he'll be the best 14th player in any squad, in any league... and scouse. Why would anybody fucking sane not understand that?

But the whispers...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 03:44:07 pm »
There has been talk of Jones not being a nice lad outside of football to people who have met him a good mate of mine had an experience. Abit of a snob and dismissive of others. Heard a few stories but tbf he's never in the papers or bringing bad press. Think some people have just decided on him which is a shame. To me he comes across as a quiet lad and awkward in his interviews, which is normal for a 21 year old. People forget how young he is.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:46:04 pm by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,563
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3635 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
There has been talk of Jones not being a nice lad outside of football to people who have met him a good mate of mine had an experience. Abit of a snob and dismissive of others. Heard a few stories but tbf he's never in the papers or bringing bad press. Think some people have just decided on him which is a shame. To me he comes across as a quiet lad and awkward in his interviews, which is normal for a 21 year old. People forget how young he is.

This is the sort of tripe local lads have to put up with.

A mate of a mates Ma heard in the corner shop.

Just stick to his football capabilities and not spread needless gossip.

And a snob. Jesus.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
    • @hartejack
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3636 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:47:23 pm
Whatever it is Bob, Curtis is already a high end squad player. Perfect squad member. If he doesn't improve, which is highly unlikely, he is already an important part of it.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:48:28 pm
This is it for me.  Even if he doesn't kick on, he's still a very good squad option, home grown and from the city.

Completely agree with this. Been a bit unlucky with injuries (and unfortunately at a time when his position is an area that we've been hit hard in), but I fully expect him to have a significant role to play over the years.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3637 on: Today at 03:59:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:54:59 pm
This is the sort of tripe local lads have to put up with.

A mate of a mates Ma heard in the corner shop.

Just stick to his football capabilities and not spread needless gossip.

And a snob. Jesus.

A snob, like a bit of a dickhead. Not my opinion like but people will have opinions. Im not really arsed whether hes a nice lad or not. Alls I care about is if hes going to have success at Liverpool or not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 