For me I think he hasn't progressed to the next level that we all hoped he would. When you think he made his first team debut in 2019 and will be 22 next birthday, I fear he's peaked for us.

I know this comes across as negative, and its only my own opinion, but other than a squad player I don't think he offers anything.



To be honest, this probably stems from a few whispers that following his worldie in the Everton game, he thought he'd made it and displayed arrogance. Add to this he was at the front of all the CL pictures when we won it.



This sounds like I really don't like the kid, thats not the case, I just think he'd probably flourish at somewhere like Villa or Wolves, outside the top 6.