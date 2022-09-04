« previous next »
Quote from: Classycara on September  4, 2022, 07:52:23 pm
Appreciate the info curtisjones36!

Hopefully a Q and A in the future some time


Your request doesn't pass the sniff test.
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult  to get over.
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  4, 2022, 07:57:09 pm
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult  to get over.



They did for his namesake didn't they.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  4, 2022, 08:00:57 pm


They did for his namesake didn't they.
Think it was a knee injury in the end wasnt it?
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  4, 2022, 07:57:09 pm
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult  to get over.
When was this, Tepid? Haven't seen that.
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  4, 2022, 08:08:31 pm
Think it was a knee injury in the end wasnt it?


Always thought it was splints & I'm never wrong  ;D
Quote from: newterp on September  4, 2022, 08:08:45 pm
When was this, Tepid? Haven't seen that.
There was some reference to a stress injury .might have Ben Klopp himself.
This is the one thing where I do like US media practices better for sports. I don't think Covid has let everything get completely back to normal here but being able to have the media interact with the players after games in the locker room and not being able to ban reporters/publications for asking questions you don't like makes for a more information friendly environment.  Has Pearce or Joyce even ever talked to a player at the club without it being a completely controlled environment with media handlers present? Maybe it happens but it has to be super rare. That's just the players, to have the English version of a GM (Edwards) not give one single interview in 10 years would be unheard of.
Quote from: number 168 on September  4, 2022, 04:43:39 pm
You are reading people's views on his ability. I happen to agree that he has not shown eyecatching advances since he first appeared in the first team squad. He has very good technical ablity, quick feet and can beat a man, not bad attributes but he needs to show more than that. He has come on a sub and shown energy but I can't recall him having games where he has been a deciding factor. He has a tendency to slow up play and appear indecisive with a habit of getting caught in possession. He is still relatively young at 21 but if he wants regular first team football he needs to step up.

Didn't he get 3 or 4 assists in 90 minutes for us?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September  4, 2022, 08:53:30 pm
Didn't he get 3 or 4 assists in 90 minutes for us?


Yeah but apart from those.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September  4, 2022, 08:44:42 pm
This is the one thing where I do like US media practices better for sports. I don't think Covid has let everything get completely back to normal here but being able to have the media interact with the players after games in the locker room and not being able to ban reporters/publications for asking questions you don't like makes for a more information friendly environment.  Has Pearce or Joyce even ever talked to a player at the club without it being a completely controlled environment with media handlers present? Maybe it happens but it has to be super rare. That's just the players, to have the English version of a GM (Edwards) not give one single interview in 10 years would be unheard of.

Might be completely irrelevant, but Gerrard used to get lots of niggly injuries until he was about 19/20. Then a cause was diagnosed, he got an op, and the problem went away.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September  4, 2022, 08:53:30 pm
Didn't he get 3 or 4 assists in 90 minutes for us?

He got 2 assists in the thrashing of Porto, a year ago. Can't recall him getting a goal or assist since then?

Maybe the little lay off to Salah against City when Salah then dribbled past 4 players and banged it in. Trying to think of any in cup games in the past year?
Been around a few seasons now. Once fit needs to kick on and show us what he can do. Hope he has another level that he can move up to.
Quote from: number 168 on September  4, 2022, 04:43:39 pm
He has come on a sub and shown energy but I can't recall him having games where he has been a deciding factor.

Decisive goals against Everton in the cup and Ajax in the CL come to mind.
Quote from: jlb on September  4, 2022, 09:08:58 pm
Decisive goals against Everton in the cup and Ajax in the CL come to mind.

Ajax?
Quote from: newterp on September  4, 2022, 09:09:28 pm
Ajax?

Yeah I remember that, season before last
Quote from: newterp on September  4, 2022, 09:09:28 pm
Ajax?

Home vs Ajax in 2020/21 group stage.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on September  4, 2022, 09:12:06 pm
Yeah I remember that, season before last
Quote from: jlb on September  4, 2022, 09:12:38 pm
Home vs Ajax in 2020/21 group stage.

WOW - I totally blanked our 20/21 CL from memory it seems.

Thanks.
Quote from: newterp on September  4, 2022, 09:13:55 pm
WOW - I totally blanked our 20/21 CL from memory it seems.

Thanks.

Was pretty unmemorable, apart from the 5-0 win at Atalanta.
Just saw that he wasn't even on the bench for the Everton game.

Could do with it not being another injury set back, like  :butt


Wildly unfortunate how he's been with injuries in the last year and a half - happened every time he's expected to kick on and claim a spot in midfield. Even more so now when everyone else is either injured/declining.

B*tch of a start to the season
James Pearce tweeted No sign of Carvalho and Jones in open training at Kirkby. Unclear what the issue is we know Carvalho has a dead leg but Jones.. its a mystery.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:07:09 pm
James Pearce tweeted No sign of Carvalho and Jones in open training at Kirkby. Unclear what the issue is we know Carvalho has a dead leg but Jones.. its a mystery.
Ffs.  This is getting ridiculous.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:48:15 pm
Ffs.  This is getting ridiculous.

Klopp has a presser at 7, so he might mention it then?
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:51:49 pm
Klopp has a presser at 7, so he might mention it then?
Ok ta.  I'm sure he'll be asked, the response will be interesting.
a team that prides itself on pressing has 5/8 injury prone midfielders. Football, you rock my world.
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 05:37:29 pm
a team that prides itself on pressing has 5/8 injury prone midfielders. Football, you rock my world.

Negligence.
It's too soon to write Jones off as a crock. Gerrard had his issues in his late teens/early 20s.

Sooner rather than later though he's going to need a season where he stays available and consistently performs because we're already carrying too many.
Weve been told its a stress injury

Coukd be a metatarsal or it could be shin splints.

In either case, you dont fuck around.  You are cautious.  Simple.
