Appreciate the info curtisjones36!Hopefully a Q and A in the future some time
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints
they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult to get over.
They did for his namesake didn't they.
Think it was a knee injury in the end wasnt it?
When was this, Tepid? Haven't seen that.
You are reading people's views on his ability. I happen to agree that he has not shown eyecatching advances since he first appeared in the first team squad. He has very good technical ablity, quick feet and can beat a man, not bad attributes but he needs to show more than that. He has come on a sub and shown energy but I can't recall him having games where he has been a deciding factor. He has a tendency to slow up play and appear indecisive with a habit of getting caught in possession. He is still relatively young at 21 but if he wants regular first team football he needs to step up.
Didn't he get 3 or 4 assists in 90 minutes for us?
This is the one thing where I do like US media practices better for sports. I don't think Covid has let everything get completely back to normal here but being able to have the media interact with the players after games in the locker room and not being able to ban reporters/publications for asking questions you don't like makes for a more information friendly environment. Has Pearce or Joyce even ever talked to a player at the club without it being a completely controlled environment with media handlers present? Maybe it happens but it has to be super rare. That's just the players, to have the English version of a GM (Edwards) not give one single interview in 10 years would be unheard of.
He has come on a sub and shown energy but I can't recall him having games where he has been a deciding factor.
Decisive goals against Everton in the cup and Ajax in the CL come to mind.
Ajax?
Yeah I remember that, season before last
Home vs Ajax in 2020/21 group stage.
WOW - I totally blanked our 20/21 CL from memory it seems.Thanks.
James Pearce tweeted No sign of Carvalho and Jones in open training at Kirkby. Unclear what the issue is we know Carvalho has a dead leg but Jones
.. its a mystery.
Ffs. This is getting ridiculous.
Klopp has a presser at 7, so he might mention it then?
a team that prides itself on pressing has 5/8 injury prone midfielders. Football, you rock my world.
