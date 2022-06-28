Curtis has all the tools to be an excellent midfielder that's good enough to be a first choice for Liverpool, which for a local lad to be is incredible, given the competition and quality of our club.



Based on his diminishing minutes last season and the fact that he already has nearly 3 seasons of Klopp-team coaching under his belt, I'd genuinely advocate for a loan in the Premier League to a team that will give him 2,500+ minutes. It's what he needs to develop into the player we know he can be and it's what he may struggle to get next season with ourselves.



Brighton would be my choice but not sure he'd be a guaranteed pick there, so maybe Wolves as the main creator or Brentford if Eriksen leaves.



I think one season as first choice for a reasonable side in the league brings him back to us more fully formed. I absolutely know the club won't share this idea and will be keeping him.