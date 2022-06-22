« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 321718 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3440 on: June 22, 2022, 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on June 22, 2022, 05:05:53 pm
I'd love to know what is behind the Curtis Jones hate

Where's the hate?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,017
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3441 on: June 22, 2022, 07:05:15 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,304
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3442 on: June 26, 2022, 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on June 22, 2022, 05:05:53 pm
I'd love to know what is behind the Curtis Jones hate, not sure whether it's because he's a bit of a scal or perceived to have a bad attitude or something, or perhaps they expect him to be as good as Iniesta or something.

Yeah, he struggled to impact games at times but it's not an easy thing to do in a Liverpool midfield, on the other hand he's had a handful of man-of-the-match-level performances. His Porto performance was up there with any individual performance by any of our midfielders this season.

I expect him to improve again next year.

From who?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on June 26, 2022, 04:25:31 pm
From who?

Theres a load of Liverpool supporters on Twitter who arent having him at all. Im still largely on the fence about him and personally think he needs to push on this season, but some of the carry-on from Twitter Reds is absolutely wild.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,329
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 01:10:57 pm
Theres a load of Liverpool supporters on Twitter who arent having him at all. Im still largely on the fence about him and personally think he needs to push on this season, but some of the carry-on from Twitter Reds is absolutely wild.

They should not be given the kudos of being called actual fans though. Yes, some good Liverpool fans on there of course, but the loudest are either trolls and/or children with nothing better to do. And the few who are actual adults, are loud mouths who have amassed quite big followings just by being negative and vicious. Im sure they are very much in the group who dont like him simply because he didnt cost anything, and that his mere existance on this team blocks the buying of another player.  And that is their main interest - how much money can be spent and which names they can buy. 

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,386
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm
They should not be given the kudos of being called actual fans though. Yes, some good Liverpool fans on there of course, but the loudest are either trolls and/or children with nothing better to do. And the few who are actual adults, are loud mouths who have amassed quite big followings just by being negative and vicious. Im sure they are very much in the group who dont like him simply because he didnt cost anything, and that his mere existance on this team blocks the buying of another player.  And that is their main interest - how much money can be spent and which names they can buy. 

Empty vessels make the most noise, innit? It's easy for me to ignore it all, I have no social network accounts for a reason... ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 01:10:57 pm
Theres a load of Liverpool supporters on Twitter who arent having him at all. ...

Utter wools, shouldn't be anywhere near the club
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,304
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 01:10:57 pm
Theres a load of Liverpool supporters on Twitter who arent having him at all. Im still largely on the fence about him and personally think he needs to push on this season, but some of the carry-on from Twitter Reds is absolutely wild.

Can you see where you went wrong ?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 07:51:22 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm
Can you see where you went wrong ?

There's no need to be a dick about it. I was just answering your question.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm
They should not be given the kudos of being called actual fans though. Yes, some good Liverpool fans on there of course, but the loudest are either trolls and/or children with nothing better to do. And the few who are actual adults, are loud mouths who have amassed quite big followings just by being negative and vicious. Im sure they are very much in the group who dont like him simply because he didnt cost anything, and that his mere existance on this team blocks the buying of another player.  And that is their main interest - how much money can be spent and which names they can buy.

It's all well and good saying this (and I agree with you) but it's not like we haven't seen some of our players get abuse on there from the exact same people who we're referring to. I've seen the replies to Curtis' tweets after games that he's played - I presume it isn't so easy to differentiate from who is or isn't a Liverpool supporter when they're just being nasty to you.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm
It's all well and good saying this (and I agree with you) but it's not like we haven't seen some of our players get abuse on there from the exact same people who we're referring to. I've seen the replies to Curtis' tweets after games that he's played - I presume it isn't so easy to differentiate from who is or isn't a Liverpool supporter when they're just being nasty to you.

Some people take social media too seriously. There's lots of trolls out there who just live to wind other people up. & there's lots of whoppers who simply haven't got a clue what they're talking about. Best just ignore them, or even better, laugh at them.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 08:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
Some people take social media too seriously. There's lots of trolls out there who just live to wind other people up. & there's lots of whoppers who simply haven't got a clue what they're talking about. Best just ignore them, or even better, laugh at them.

That's easier said than done though, isn't it? Especially with younger players. Neco Williams was 19 when he ended up deleting his account because he received thousands of abusive tweets. I can recall it being particularly bad for him after one game in which he played reasonably well. And the other thing is that social media shapes the mainstream discourse in football more than pretty much anything else in this day and age, so perhaps if you're an older, more established footballer, it's not so much of an issue, but when you're trying to break into the Liverpool first team and you've got people on there giving you grief, I can understand why their may be a negative reaction to it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm by ljycb »
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:13:41 pm
That's easier said than done though, isn't it? Especially with younger players. Neco Williams was 19 when he ended up deleting his account because he received thousands of abusive tweets. I can recall it being particularly bad for him after one game in which he played reasonably well. And the other thing is that social media shapes the mainstream discourse in football more than pretty much anything else in this day and age, so perhaps if you're an older, more established footballer, it's not so much of an issue, but when you're trying to break into the Liverpool first team and you've got people on there giving you grief, I can understand why their may be a negative reaction to it.

Quite agree and the teatment that Neco got was disgusting. Given the way the Club supports young players I assume that attention is given to how they use social media? Advice and support must be available I guess via the education and welfare officers to enable them to rationalise as much as possible the potenial pitfalls of putting thoughts and pictures out there. Schools have lessons regarding social media and bullying so I assumes it's part of the Club's support for younger players?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
  • The first five yards........
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm
Can you see where you went wrong ?

 ;D

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
  • Linudden.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Not everyone can be Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold but if he's a good enough player to be a reliable squad asset for a decade then that's also a very good career. Especially having been born in the city and trained at the club. Having that local presence was a bit missed out on between Gerrard and Trent. It's obvious that getting more starts in a team that counts Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho and Keïta among its central midfielders is a bit of a grind though. I doubt Henderson or Milner at 21 would get much more playing time in a team like what Liverpool are now. So there's no doubts about that the potential is there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,329
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
Some people take social media too seriously. There's lots of trolls out there who just live to wind other people up. & there's lots of whoppers who simply haven't got a clue what they're talking about. Best just ignore them, or even better, laugh at them.

unfortunately its very serious business, however some of us oldies dont like it  :P

But it cant be or shouldnt be ignored. Its a major issue, and yes, a problem.

Theres a reason all the big journos and the media in general camp up there and take it VERY seriously, that is where they get the interactions, publiclity and revenue clicks. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3456 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm
Quite agree and the teatment that Neco got was disgusting. Given the way the Club supports young players I assume that attention is given to how they use social media? Advice and support must be available I guess via the education and welfare officers to enable them to rationalise as much as possible the potenial pitfalls of putting thoughts and pictures out there. Schools have lessons regarding social media and bullying so I assumes it's part of the Club's support for younger players?

Oh they definitely will, youre right. They were doing social media training with the players in the academy as early as 2012, so I imagine its very sophisticated now, but I guess its one of those situations where no amount of training really prepares someone to face a barrage of abuse. I think a lot of clubs would rather their players steer clear of it but its not possible with the way sponsorships etc work nowadays.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3457 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
unfortunately its very serious business, however some of us oldies dont like it  :P

But it cant be or shouldnt be ignored. Its a major issue, and yes, a problem.

Theres a reason all the big journos and the media in general camp up there and take it VERY seriously, that is where they get the interactions, publiclity and revenue clicks.

Let 'em at it. Let them all swirl and stew in their own echo chambers. Let's face it, has anyone ever actually won an argument out there in the social media gutter (I haven't). No-one's generally interested in anyone's opinion but their own. What a complete waste of time and energy.

Well count me in as an oldie ... I know I am a relative dinosaur (as well as being a condescending twat at times) but .... If I was advising youngsters or any player for that matter, my first piece of advice would be, don't have a public twitter or facebook or instagram or any social media presence at all.

Particularly if you have any vulnerability to being abused, criticised, dismissed, laughed at etc etc ... Why bother ?

Keep it to family and friends and stay away from any media at all. Happy days. You're getting paid a bloody ton anyway. Peace of mind has no price.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3458 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Oh they definitely will, youre right. They were doing social media training with the players in the academy as early as 2012, so I imagine its very sophisticated now, but I guess its one of those situations where no amount of training really prepares someone to face a barrage of abuse. I think a lot of clubs would rather their players steer clear of it but its not possible with the way sponsorships etc work nowadays.
the club should provide a service whereby it runs the players' "public" accounts - using innocuous photos etc the players provide and screening out all the shite - while they have separate ones for real friends, family, teammates etc.

not sure if that's at all practical but could work for the younger lads maybe and avoid the Neco experience.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,971
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3459 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm »
Yes, this obsession with buying and that being the only way to improve. I fully expect Jones and Eliott to fully 'emerge' this year and become as valuable as some of the £50m players being touted around. It takes longer for defenders and midfield players to have impact and develop experience and maturity, we can see Konate has now reached that status he was bought for.


Carvalho also to have a year where he learns the rope, has some good games and becomes another in 23/24.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3460 on: Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm
Not everyone can be Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold but if he's a good enough player to be a reliable squad asset for a decade then that's also a very good career. Especially having been born in the city and trained at the club. Having that local presence was a bit missed out on between Gerrard and Trent. It's obvious that getting more starts in a team that counts Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho and Keïta among its central midfielders is a bit of a grind though. I doubt Henderson or Milner at 21 would get much more playing time in a team like what Liverpool are now. So there's no doubts about that the potential is there.

Thats the thing, hes only 21.  Look at the age of the players that we are bringing in and they are in the 23-25 age group (with the obvious exception of Carvalho and Ramsey).  Thats the age where players are just about to enter their prime and explode.  Curtis still has 2-3 years until hes the age that wed look to bring him in on a transfer.  Thats 2-3 years more of development and working with Klopp and Pep.  Hes homegrown, hes getting quality starts in the best team in the world, and hes nowhere near his prime.   
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,304
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 12:21:02 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:51:22 pm
There's no need to be a dick about it. I was just answering your question.

Christ lighten up mate I was only pulling your leg
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 12:24:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
the club should provide a service whereby it runs the players' "public" accounts - using innocuous photos

Tsimikas and Bobby both consequently banned from social media, on account of none of their doings ever being so prosaic a thing as innocuous...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 12:46:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:21:02 am
Christ lighten up mate I was only pulling your leg

Ah fair enough. Sorry mate.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 04:25:59 am »
It would be better for jones to get proper game time and a full season under his belt rather than warming the bench. Hope he gets a loan spell with a good coach.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,804
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 07:00:49 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 04:25:59 am
It would be better for jones to get proper game time and a full season under his belt rather than warming the bench. Hope he gets a loan spell with a good coach.

Jones would have had a regular game first half of the season if he didn't keep getting injured. We were regularly struggling for numbers
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
I think eventually he will go. Next couple of years.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 10:57:55 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 10:42:53 am
I think eventually he will go. Next couple of years.

I totally disagree. He has the technical ability and now he has added defensive discipline and positioning. Why would we move him on?
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
I just think we will buy better.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
  • The first five yards........
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 11:21:09 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:09:58 am
I just think we will buy better.

If we do then I hope we can buy somebody young and talented with loads of potential who, ideally, has been schooled and coached in the Klopp way and has some huge games in Europe already under his belt.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 11:21:17 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:09:58 am
I just think we will buy better.

You're not going to have 11 world-class players in every position. And if you did you aren't going to have a world-class second 11 willing to sit on the bench as backup.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 11:24:13 am »
Unless he demands money beyond his position within the squad I don't see why we'd move him on, and even then it should be because another acadmey player has come through. He's already trusted as a squad option. He'll likely be on less money than other squad options and counts as home grown, which is going to matter for for filling out a squad when you can have 20 players and 16 used during match days going forward.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:21:09 am
If we do then I hope we can buy somebody young and talented with loads of potential who, ideally, has been schooled and coached in the Klopp way and has some huge games in Europe already under his belt.

I kind of feel like we may already have that player at the club. 
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:21:02 am
Christ lighten up mate I was only pulling your leg

He'd lighten up more if you pulled something else to be fair.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Seis Veces
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
The way people talk about Jones as if he's on the fringes is mad. He's played 75 odd games for us, under the same manager who rates him highly, despite being just 21 and behind a strong core of experienced midfielders such as Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Milner, and before this season, Wijnaldum.

Last season he'd have made more appearances if not for niggling injuries, I'm pretty sure of that. In the 20/21 season he done very well IMO and probably only lost his place when Thiago returned to fitness. He hadn't done much to warrant being dropped.

There should be no plans to sell/loan him and I doubt there is. Someone pointed out earlier in the thread that he does seem to get a lot of stick and I'm inclined to agree. You're entitled to your opinion on a player but I just can't see what he's doing wrong to be criticised. Last season was very stop/start for him and while it wasn't full of standout performances he still performed quite well IMO. The quality is clearly there and he'll only get better, next season he'll certainly get more minutes barring injuries.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
  • The first five yards........
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 12:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:58:38 am
I kind of feel like we may already have that player at the club. 

Well I suppose there's the Curtis Jones fella. But he came free and therefore lacks the charisma of someone - anyone - we might blow 50 million on. Plus Jones is such a commonplace name, don't you find?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 