The way people talk about Jones as if he's on the fringes is mad. He's played 75 odd games for us, under the same manager who rates him highly, despite being just 21 and behind a strong core of experienced midfielders such as Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Milner, and before this season, Wijnaldum.



Last season he'd have made more appearances if not for niggling injuries, I'm pretty sure of that. In the 20/21 season he done very well IMO and probably only lost his place when Thiago returned to fitness. He hadn't done much to warrant being dropped.



There should be no plans to sell/loan him and I doubt there is. Someone pointed out earlier in the thread that he does seem to get a lot of stick and I'm inclined to agree. You're entitled to your opinion on a player but I just can't see what he's doing wrong to be criticised. Last season was very stop/start for him and while it wasn't full of standout performances he still performed quite well IMO. The quality is clearly there and he'll only get better, next season he'll certainly get more minutes barring injuries.