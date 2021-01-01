« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 313176 times)

Online royhendo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 09:25:05 am »
He was very McManaman-ey last night I thought.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 09:32:09 am »
Plays like he's Spanish, incredible ball control. When he is on it he is so fun to watch. His threat from distance is also great, always seems to come close with them.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 09:53:46 am »
Love Curtis, need to see more influence on a game from him though.

We're probably buying an additional midfielder this summer, but selling the Ox, but there's an argument there to send Curtis on loan just for one season to a team he'll be a big player for. Perhaps a Southampton, a Brentford, a Bournemouth etc.

I want to see him affect games more because the talent is there. He was tidy last night and showed flashes - such as that quality turn and run - but he's too talented to only be showing glimpses. Still so young and so much development ahead of him - he's an exciting prospect but I think one well-placed loan for one season where he gets 2,500 minutes - he's played considerably less this season than last, when realistically he needed more minutes. Some of that's been down to injury but for him to become the dominant player he's capable of being, he needs a season as a first choice.
Offline RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 10:17:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:53:46 am
Love Curtis, need to see more influence on a game from him though.

We're probably buying an additional midfielder this summer, but selling the Ox, but there's an argument there to send Curtis on loan just for one season to a team he'll be a big player for. Perhaps a Southampton, a Brentford, a Bournemouth etc.

I want to see him affect games more because the talent is there. He was tidy last night and showed flashes - such as that quality turn and run - but he's too talented to only be showing glimpses. Still so young and so much development ahead of him - he's an exciting prospect but I think one well-placed loan for one season where he gets 2,500 minutes - he's played considerably less this season than last, when realistically he needed more minutes. Some of that's been down to injury but for him to become the dominant player he's capable of being, he needs a season as a first choice.
Him Staying at Liverpool and get likely time in a game a week is more better then going out on loan. He has 75 caps at Liverpool. He better learning from Thiago, etc and training in the Liverpool squad.
He still putting everything together which is be expect at age 21. Should help him  not having such a stop and go with the concussion early plus the weird Eye injury.
Offline redk84

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 10:17:59 am »
really willing him to do well...have thought he can be a valuable squad member but last night showed he could eventually start in mid if he keeps going this way
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:25:05 am
He was very McManaman-ey last night I thought.
In what way? Did he say there was nothing in the challenge on Jota?
Online El Lobo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:19:18 am
In what way? Did he say there was nothing in the challenge on Jota?

Yep.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:25:05 am
He was very McManaman-ey last night I thought.

Leaving on a free transfer to Madrid, is Curtis?;)
Offline mattD

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 10:21:53 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:19:18 am
In what way? Did he say there was nothing in the challenge on Jota?

Yep... no, no, nothing in there for me Fletch... just get on with the game lad.
Online Sambo25

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 10:24:38 am »
Fantastic tonight. Keep up the good work Curtis.
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 10:34:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:53:46 am
Love Curtis, need to see more influence on a game from him though.

We're probably buying an additional midfielder this summer, but selling the Ox, but there's an argument there to send Curtis on loan just for one season to a team he'll be a big player for. Perhaps a Southampton, a Brentford, a Bournemouth etc.

I want to see him affect games more because the talent is there. He was tidy last night and showed flashes - such as that quality turn and run - but he's too talented to only be showing glimpses. Still so young and so much development ahead of him - he's an exciting prospect but I think one well-placed loan for one season where he gets 2,500 minutes - he's played considerably less this season than last, when realistically he needed more minutes. Some of that's been down to injury but for him to become the dominant player he's capable of being, he needs a season as a first choice.

The tricky thing to know is what instructions he's given. Jones often gets the, 'he's playing within himself, needs to offer more' (by which they mean offensive threat) when no other CM seems to get that. Which is, I think, because we know Klopp gives his CMs very explicit instructions and they often seem to be more about control, counter press, 2nd balls and being behind the ball at the right moments than they are about attacking output. I'd not be remotely surprised if Jones' problem is he's not as good at the defensive side of the game as others and where he, at least potentially, shines Klopp wants from his wide forwards and fullbacks and less from his 8s. What are his progressive pass numbers like? We can be pretty confident that there's one on ball output that Klopp is very interested in given the move from Gini to Thiago - which was like moving from a horse drawn carriage to a Ferrari in terms of progressive passing!
Offline RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 10:37:58 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:34:14 am
The tricky thing to know is what instructions he's given. Jones often gets the, 'he's playing within himself, needs to offer more' (by which they mean offensive threat) when no other CM seems to get that. Which is, I think, because we know Klopp gives his CMs very explicit instructions and they often seem to be more about control, counter press, 2nd balls and being behind the ball at the right moments than they are about attacking output. I'd not be remotely surprised if Jones' problem is he's not as good at the defensive side of the game as others and where he shines Klopp doesn't want so much from his 8s. What are his progressive pass numbers like? We can be pretty confident that there's one on ball output that Klopp is very interested in given the move from Gini to Thiago - which was like moving from a horse drawn carriage to a Ferrari in terms of progressive passing!
Jones Defense pressing numbers are very good.
Klopp also wants good Carries, Jones is 99th percentile with it.
He up to 58th percentile in progressive passing(it not the best over the last year but it been up and done) He improved it this season
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:37:58 am
Jones Defense pressing numbers are very good.
Klopp also wants good Carries, Jones is 99th percentile with it.
He up to 58th percentile in progressive passing(it not the best over the last year but it been up and done) He improved it this season
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

Interesting. His pressing numbers become less good when you look at the % that are successful. On this he's down below Keïta, Henderson and Thiago. On the other defensive numbers he doesn't come out great in comparison with Keita or Thiago. I think he's a very willing presser and he works hard, but I'm not sure he's a particularly effective presser. And he's not brilliant with tackles, clearances, interceptions etc although I don't think they're possession adjusted so it's harder for our players to appear high on defensive action percentiles.

 Keita by the way is a pressing monster. It's insane how good he is at it.
Online redmark

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:53:46 am
Love Curtis, need to see more influence on a game from him though.

We're probably buying an additional midfielder this summer, but selling the Ox, but there's an argument there to send Curtis on loan just for one season to a team he'll be a big player for. Perhaps a Southampton, a Brentford, a Bournemouth etc.

I want to see him affect games more because the talent is there. He was tidy last night and showed flashes - such as that quality turn and run - but he's too talented to only be showing glimpses. Still so young and so much development ahead of him - he's an exciting prospect but I think one well-placed loan for one season where he gets 2,500 minutes - he's played considerably less this season than last, when realistically he needed more minutes. Some of that's been down to injury but for him to become the dominant player he's capable of being, he needs a season as a first choice.
All a loan would signal at this stage is that we don't think he's good enough to breakthrough and we're open to offers. Given the injuries, he's played decent minutes this season - his 'minutes when available' would seem to be pretty much in line with Keita's; totalling slightly more than both Milner and Ox, who could both be leaving at the end of the season.

Essentially (and putting Elliott to one side for a moment), he's already challenging Keita as first replacement for Henderson/Thiago - primarily, Thiago. Whoever we buy (if we buy) this summer, it seems either they will be an alternative 6, or allow Henderson (or Thiago) to play more as the alternative 6, so not necessarily denting Jones' opportunities. Obviously, Thiago is 31, Henderson will be 32 by the start of next season and game time at 6 needs sharing out a little more to manage Fabinho physically. If we're aiming to play 60+ games a season, there's plenty of opportunity. Jones has been involved in 27 this season, even after the injuries, and there's still Ox/Milner's minutes to be accounted for next season. No reason why he couldn't be reaching 35-40 appearances or more, some as sub, next season.

I don't think Jones needs a long run of games to gradually develop and show what he's capable of; the glimpses, I think, have a pattern. He looks better immediately within a game when he's getting onto the ball frequently. It was noticeable last night after the substitution when he played in the 'two' for a spell, that he immediately got more of the ball and took the opportunity to do more on it. He doesn't have to play in a two to do that (and there are games you wouldn't want him in a two, perhaps), but I think it shows he benefits from just seeing as much of the ball as possible within a game. Very Spanish, as others have said.

