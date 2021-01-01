Love Curtis, need to see more influence on a game from him though.



We're probably buying an additional midfielder this summer, but selling the Ox, but there's an argument there to send Curtis on loan just for one season to a team he'll be a big player for. Perhaps a Southampton, a Brentford, a Bournemouth etc.



I want to see him affect games more because the talent is there. He was tidy last night and showed flashes - such as that quality turn and run - but he's too talented to only be showing glimpses. Still so young and so much development ahead of him - he's an exciting prospect but I think one well-placed loan for one season where he gets 2,500 minutes - he's played considerably less this season than last, when realistically he needed more minutes. Some of that's been down to injury but for him to become the dominant player he's capable of being, he needs a season as a first choice.



All a loan would signal at this stage is that we don't think he's good enough to breakthrough and we're open to offers. Given the injuries, he's played decent minutes this season - his 'minutes when available' would seem to be pretty much in line with Keita's; totalling slightly more than both Milner and Ox, who could both be leaving at the end of the season.Essentially (and putting Elliott to one side for a moment), he's already challenging Keita as first replacement for Henderson/Thiago - primarily, Thiago. Whoever we buy (if we buy) this summer, it seems either they will be an alternative 6, or allow Henderson (or Thiago) to play more as the alternative 6, so not necessarily denting Jones' opportunities. Obviously, Thiago is 31, Henderson will be 32 by the start of next season and game time at 6 needs sharing out a little more to manage Fabinho physically. If we're aiming to play 60+ games a season, there's plenty of opportunity. Jones has been involved in 27 this season, even after the injuries, and there's still Ox/Milner's minutes to be accounted for next season. No reason why he couldn't be reaching 35-40 appearances or more, some as sub, next season.I don't think Jones needs a long run of games to gradually develop and show what he's capable of; the glimpses, I think, have a pattern. He looks better immediately within a game when he's getting onto the ball frequently. It was noticeable last night after the substitution when he played in the 'two' for a spell, that he immediately got more of the ball and took the opportunity to do more on it. He doesn't have to play in a two to do that (and there are games you wouldn't want him in a two, perhaps), but I think it shows he benefits from just seeing as much of the ball as possible within a game. Very Spanish, as others have said.