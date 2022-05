Beating the press is a bad thing?



That's not what I'm saying. He's great at dropping his shoulder and turning on the ball to open up space, but he also has a tendency to hold on to the ball when a player is right up behind him and he's facing his own centre backs. In those instances, I'd prefer he just pop it off to the defender and spin off whoever is pressing him to create an angle. Instead, he tends to try and shimmy away from the presser, which rarely works and eventually ends up with him having to play it back to his centre backs anyway.Minor quibbles, though. He had a good game today and it's great that you can see his work rate matches his flair on the ball.