Personally for me I'm kind of done on Jones as a midfielder, he's an attacker and only really affects the game in an attacking sense. Wasn't he an attacker in the youth ranks up until u23 level? I just don't see the ball winning side of his game developing as that's not natural to him at all. It may be blasphemous to write but I think if he came through the ManC system the UK press would be raving about the next great English attacker since Pep loves his midfielders that run around a lot and are good on the ball since all you need to do is foul instead of win it back. Curtis is good on the ball and run arounds a lot so he would fit the bill. He reminds me of Foden and Bernardo Silva a lot. For us though? Our system with Klopp only works best when the midfielders work extremely hard, win the ball back and control the game. Even the RCM position that is effectively our 4th attacker is supposed to work extremely hard in the counter press and win the ball and why at times when Hendo has played there we've struggled as he can't get back.



In the end I hope I'm wrong as it's a lot easier to improve what you have than find something better. And Curtis is young enough to where that side of his game could develop. But with that said the ball winning stuff is usually the base line and the passing, progressively at least, is what is added as they get better. It's pretty unusual to have everything but ball winning and then add that at the end.

