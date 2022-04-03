« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2022, 02:27:28 pm
Just because he's homesick doesn't mean he can't watch the game objectively.

You are a joy, are you not?
I don't think he suddenly will start doing this or that. He will continue to play exactly like he's playing now. I haven't seen much improvement or changes to his game since he's got his chance, so i think he has shaped his potential.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  3, 2022, 04:23:31 pm
I don't think he suddenly will start doing this or that. He will continue to play exactly like he's playing now. I haven't seen much improvement or changes to his game since he's got his chance, so i think he has shaped his potential.

Yeah totally. 21 year olds never improve. Whatever he's like now, that's it. All he's got.

Honestly guys, some of the posts in here are an embarrassment.
Its the same rehashing over and over by the same posters that want a finished product right away.
Some embarrassing stuff in here. He's going to have indifferent games at this age.
Quote from: Knight on April  3, 2022, 06:20:30 pm
Yeah totally. 21 year olds never improve. Whatever he's like now, that's it. All he's got.

Honestly guys, some of the posts in here are an embarrassment.

My comment wasn't necessary negative. If you think that my comment is negative, then I'm assuming you think that Jones isn't good enough currently?
All you need to know about Curtis is that the red mancs don't understand what he does, what he's good at, why he's starting and state that he'll never win major trophies.

They know absolutely fuck all about football, have said the same thing about Hendo and Milner so Curtis should turn out just grand thank you very much 😁
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  3, 2022, 08:40:39 pm
My comment wasn't necessary negative. If you think that my comment is negative, then I'm assuming you think that Jones isn't good enough currently?

You may well think he's absolutely mustard already and hasn't added anything to his game because he doesn't need to. You might even think he's the best 8 in the world and has been since he first started getting minutes in midfield. You might think those things but your comment would still be quite wrong. Young players improve. That's what they do. And claiming that Jones, unlike every other 21 year old (aside from the rare teenage talent who burns very brightly very briefly before their body begins to give out on them), isn't going to improve, is silly.
Even if he doesn't improve (I think he will with continued minutes) we've already got a player Klopp trusts to play 1500+ minutes as a squad option. At our level that still makes you a good player and is a fairly big saving
Quote from: Chris~ on April  3, 2022, 09:21:54 pm
Even if he doesn't improve (I think he will with continued minutes) we've already got a player Klopp trusts to play 1500+ minutes as a squad option. At our level that still makes you a good player and is a fairly big saving

That's kinda where I see him at least for the next couple of seasons, like others I don't think loaning him achieves much as I think he's past this stage given how many appearance's he's had for us already. At this moment I think Harvey Elliot has a higher ceiling.   
There will come a point where he will have to gauge whether his position in the squad is worth staying for or look else where to be a regular. He's still young and has plenty of time to develop but in a year or so he will need to make that decision. Klopp plays with two workhorse players and a creater - He's a bit of both but not stronger in one area than the other.

We should be reinforcing our midfield in the summer and barring injuries he isn't a starting 11 player. If he's content to fill in and try take his chances when they come then happy days. Still so much growing to be done. CM is the hardest position on the pitch and he's 21 and played a hatfull of games for one of the best teams in the world.

The only problem I see is a new CM comes in during the summer and pushes him further down the pecking order, even if Ox and Milner leave.
Quote from: Chris~ on April  3, 2022, 09:21:54 pm
Even if he doesn't improve (I think he will with continued minutes) we've already got a player Klopp trusts to play 1500+ minutes as a squad option. At our level that still makes you a good player and is a fairly big saving

This.

I think its fair to say that Curtis hasnt made a massive leap forward this season. He may have even taken a few small steps backwards. However, to be trusted to start in a team of this quality shows his level and potential. Klopp doesnt hand out starts or game time on a whim. For all the bear hugs and smiles, Klopp is ruthless if he doesnt deem you good enough or to have the necessary potential.

Talk of loaning him out is not realistic at this point. Talk of loaning him to a Championship side is absurd. Hed automatically be the best player in the entire league by a fair distance. Jones may turn out a superstar. He may not. In the meantime hes a serviceable squad option for one of the elite sides in World football.
Thought he was very good today. Still putting it all together, can see the talent. Need Thiago quality in the last 30 though. Very good use of him today
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm
Thought he was very good today. Still putting it all together, can see the talent. Need Thiago quality in the last 30 though. Very good use of him today

totally - and was willing to shoot as well.
Personally for me I'm kind of done on Jones as a midfielder, he's an attacker and only really affects the game in an attacking sense.  Wasn't he an attacker in the youth ranks up until u23 level? I just don't see the ball winning side of his game developing as that's not natural to him at all. It may be blasphemous to write but I think if he came through the ManC system the UK press would be raving about the next great English attacker since Pep loves his midfielders that run around a lot and are good on the ball since all you need to do is foul instead of win it back. Curtis is good on the ball and run arounds a lot so he would fit the bill. He reminds me of Foden and Bernardo Silva a lot. For us though? Our system with Klopp only works best when the midfielders work extremely hard, win the ball back and control the game. Even the RCM position that is effectively our 4th attacker is supposed to work extremely hard in the counter press and win the ball and why at times when Hendo has played there we've struggled as he can't get back.

In the end I hope I'm wrong as it's a lot easier to improve what you have than find something better. And Curtis is young enough to where that side of his game could develop. But with that said the ball winning stuff is usually the base line and the passing, progressively at least, is what is added as they get better. It's pretty unusual to have everything but ball winning and then add that at the end.
Had a good game, always feel he looks best when he backs himself to beat players, be at his creative best..

Wish he would take the odd free kick also.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm
Personally for me I'm kind of done on Jones as a midfielder, he's an attacker and only really affects the game in an attacking sense.  Wasn't he an attacker in the youth ranks up until u23 level? I just don't see the ball winning side of his game developing as that's not natural to him at all. It may be blasphemous to write but I think if he came through the ManC system the UK press would be raving about the next great English attacker since Pep loves his midfielders that run around a lot and are good on the ball since all you need to do is foul instead of win it back. Curtis is good on the ball and run arounds a lot so he would fit the bill. He reminds me of Foden and Bernardo Silva a lot. For us though? Our system with Klopp only works best when the midfielders work extremely hard, win the ball back and control the game. Even the RCM position that is effectively our 4th attacker is supposed to work extremely hard in the counter press and win the ball and why at times when Hendo has played there we've struggled as he can't get back.

In the end I hope I'm wrong as it's a lot easier to improve what you have than find something better. And Curtis is young enough to where that side of his game could develop. But with that said the ball winning stuff is usually the base line and the passing, progressively at least, is what is added as they get better. It's pretty unusual to have everything but ball winning and then add that at the end.
The Numbers have him one of best Pressing. He still developing his game as a Midfielder but he completed 88% of his passes today, and only had 2 incomplete passes in the first half. He also won 5/6 Ground Duels and his only Aerial Duel. USA network Broadcast said during the game he has the highest competition % as A MF on the team in the PL this year which is pretty impressive considering Thiago on the team.
On the heat map he was very high up today Naby deeper.
His progressive Passing is still improving but he young.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
Pretty sure Gundogan started as a more of winger before Klopp helped mold him into more of a controlling 8.
Had a really good game. Wouldn't mind him getting a start against Southampton
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:49:46 am
The Numbers have him one of best Pressing. He still developing his game as a Midfielder but he completed 88% of his passes today, and only had 2 incomplete passes in the first half. He also won 5/6 Ground Duels and his only Aerial Duel. USA network Broadcast said during the game he has the highest competition % as A MF on the team in the PL this year which is pretty impressive considering Thiago on the team.
On the heat map he was very high up today Naby deeper.
His progressive Passing is still improving but he young.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
Pretty sure Gundogan started as a more of winger before Klopp helped mold him into more of a controlling 8.

So basically you agree that he's not really a midfielder yet but could become one? Glad someone agrees.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:03:27 am
So basically you agree that he's not really a midfielder yet but could become one? Glad someone agrees.
No I dont think he fully developed as a controller 8 yet. He a MFer he better at carrying the passing right now. He not really a winger. He more a 10 type currently instead closer a 8. He still developing I would think he ends up closer to a 8 more then 10 in a year or 2. He is 21, learning from the best, Mf one of the hardest position to play as a young player.
Curtis found his feet tonight. The boss trusted him in a big game and he delivered. Fucking hell, when did he last start a big game? When did he last start? Talk about rythmn! Does it not apply to Curtis? Is that because he's scouse? He does a job for the boss. But there were moments tonight when he showed what a talent he is. Always available, second half he was running the show, a la Thiago, who loves him. Gifted footballer, who just gets better. Haven't quite found his best position yet, which is cool. When we do, inside left, in old money, watch him go. Just let him play, boss...
I think he looked really sharp and had a good game. I'd back him to start another game and see some more minutes before the season is through.
