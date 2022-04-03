Curtis found his feet tonight. The boss trusted him in a big game and he delivered. Fucking hell, when did he last start a big game? When did he last start? Talk about rythmn! Does it not apply to Curtis? Is that because he's scouse? He does a job for the boss. But there were moments tonight when he showed what a talent he is. Always available, second half he was running the show, a la Thiago, who loves him. Gifted footballer, who just gets better. Haven't quite found his best position yet, which is cool. When we do, inside left, in old money, watch him go. Just let him play, boss...