Klopp revealed that Jones suffered a slight thigh problem and was not risked further.The Liverpool boss said: Curtis played a really good first half. We had to take him off because he felt the thigh slightly. We dont think its a real injury but there was no need to take a risk and thats why we brought Harvey on.
I thought he was brilliant in the half he played, very lively, tried to make things happen in attack and recycled the ball well in position. He has all the attributes to be an excellent box-to-box midfielder.
For me, he is still ahead of Elliott still. Eliott is class but feeling his way back. Jones has to stay and is 4th / 5th choice.
I love Jones, it's a shame it's been a little stop start this season for him with Covid, that eye injury and maybe something else in between. I thought in the first place near the end of last season he was actually a bit unlucky to lose his place, albeit it was Thiago coming back and fair enough playing him when he's available to get everything you can out of him.Was surprised in the week after the Leeds games some thought he'd struggled. Bar a tight first ten minutes in the game he was practically running things alongside Thiago. Even though there was a few games he's not been on the bench for he's doing well again now.
Agree that he should be ahead of Elliott at this stage of the season. Harvey has a bunch of promise but Jones is stronger, quicker and isn't coming back from a nasty injury.
Good game again tonight, hoping the sub was just to help him slowly build to 90 minutes after his time out.
He was very good in the first half, I thought the sub was perfect as he was getting a bit careless around that time.
He was quality tonight. Hope he plays at the weekend or i'm a bit gutted for him to have come off Really positive and decisive
he played ok but needs to get a little stronger which no doubt he will
X2. I felt the same way. But good to see him getting game time. There's more to come from him this season.
I thought he was great, especially the first 15-minutes of the second half where he was carrying the ball forward with a threat everyone he got it. But
..
.he was caught napping on the ball on the left hand side which lead to the Inter pressure that resulted in the goal.
And if Matip didn't play a bad pass and Martinez strike a near perfect shot it wouldn't matter. Players give the ball up a fair bit during games, he wasn't the only one.
He had a good game, some of these morons on Twitterthis thread are going to eat their words bad in regards to him, hes a huge talent.
