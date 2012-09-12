« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
March 2, 2022, 10:11:00 pm
He was very good in the final third, took risks and backed himself. It'd have been nice if that curled shot went in.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 2, 2022, 10:12:02 pm
Did he get injured?
Re: Curtis Jones
March 2, 2022, 10:16:41 pm
Fingers crossed it's just precautionary, he was quality before he had to go off
Re: Curtis Jones
March 2, 2022, 11:44:37 pm
Klopp revealed that Jones suffered a slight thigh problem and was not risked further.

The Liverpool boss said: Curtis played a really good first half. We had to take him off because he felt the thigh slightly. We dont think its a real injury but there was no need to take a risk and thats why we brought Harvey on.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 12:12:28 am
Klopp revealed that Jones suffered a slight thigh problem and was not risked further.

The Liverpool boss said: Curtis played a really good first half. We had to take him off because he felt the thigh slightly. We dont think its a real injury but there was no need to take a risk and thats why we brought Harvey on.

Excellent. He looked confident and quality tonight
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 01:17:30 pm
I thought he was brilliant in the half he played, very lively, tried to make things happen in attack and recycled the ball well in position. He has all the attributes to be an excellent box-to-box midfielder.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 01:19:14 pm
I thought he was brilliant in the half he played, very lively, tried to make things happen in attack and recycled the ball well in position. He has all the attributes to be an excellent box-to-box midfielder.

Its easy to forgot hes still young but last night was one of his best performances.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 01:26:52 pm
For me, he is still ahead of Elliott still.

Eliott is class but feeling his way back.

Jones has to stay and is 4th / 5th choice.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 01:44:00 pm
For me, he is still ahead of Elliott still.

Eliott is class but feeling his way back.

Jones has to stay and is 4th / 5th choice.

I love Jones, it's a shame it's been a little stop start this season for him with Covid, that eye injury and maybe something else in between. I thought in the first place near the end of last season he was actually a bit unlucky to lose his place, albeit it was Thiago coming back and fair enough playing him when he's available to get everything you can out of him.

Was surprised in the week after the Leeds games some thought he'd struggled. Bar a tight first ten minutes in the game he was practically running things alongside Thiago. Even though there was a few games he's not been on the bench for he's doing well again now.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 01:45:44 pm
I love Jones, it's a shame it's been a little stop start this season for him with Covid, that eye injury and maybe something else in between. I thought in the first place near the end of last season he was actually a bit unlucky to lose his place, albeit it was Thiago coming back and fair enough playing him when he's available to get everything you can out of him.

Was surprised in the week after the Leeds games some thought he'd struggled. Bar a tight first ten minutes in the game he was practically running things alongside Thiago. Even though there was a few games he's not been on the bench for he's doing well again now.

Been unlucky he just hasn't been able to make that run of games. Apart from a bit of rustiness here and there he's done well, just too in and out. He could have really pushed on this season had he stayed fit. Even yesterday he gets a tough whack in the mouth and has to come off with a muscle strain.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 01:47:35 pm
Agree that he should be ahead of Elliott at this stage of the season.  Harvey has a bunch of promise but Jones is stronger, quicker and isn't coming back from a nasty injury.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 02:05:56 pm
Agree that he should be ahead of Elliott at this stage of the season.  Harvey has a bunch of promise but Jones is stronger, quicker and isn't coming back from a nasty injury.

Agreed.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 3, 2022, 02:06:14 pm
The boy has quick feet. To be pressed is not a problem for him. He looks every inch a Liverpool player.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:10:13 pm
Good game again tonight, hoping the sub was just to help him slowly build to 90 minutes after his time out.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:19:32 pm
He was quality tonight. Hope he plays at the weekend or i'm a bit gutted for him to have come off

Really positive and decisive
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:20:34 pm
Good game again tonight, hoping the sub was just to help him slowly build to 90 minutes after his time out.

He was very good in the first half, I thought the sub was perfect as he was getting a bit careless around that time.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:23:21 pm
He was very good in the first half, I thought the sub was perfect as he was getting a bit careless around that time.
X2. I felt the same way.

But good to see him getting game time. There's more to come from him this season.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:27:02 pm
He was quality tonight. Hope he plays at the weekend or i'm a bit gutted for him to have come off

Really positive and decisive

Superbly active, especially on the press...
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:27:43 pm
He was very good in the first half, I thought the sub was perfect as he was getting a bit careless around that time.
Same was a good time to sub coming back from a small knock.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:29:50 pm
he played ok but needs to get a little stronger which no doubt he will
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:30:52 pm
He was active and good against the press, but his passing and positioning were quite a bit off, I thought. If anything I think he played better second half, when he had a couple or very good runs and kept showing for the ball at the right time.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:31:02 pm
he played ok but needs to get a little stronger which no doubt he will

Strange game to claim that after, he lost the ball very few times (especially due to a lack of strength) and at one point we lost possession and he shoved their player off it and got us straight on the attack
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:32:31 pm
X2. I felt the same way.

But good to see him getting game time. There's more to come from him this season.

Yes, I do like him as a player and hopefully he will get better and better over the next few games.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:32:32 pm
Great game!
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:34:56 pm
Curtis has so much more to offer, he might not have the confidence to express himself properly until he's 22/23 but I'm sure Jurgen and the staff know what he has in his locker. Did alright tonight.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:37:15 pm
I thought he was great, especially the first 15-minutes of the second half where he was carrying the ball forward with a threat everyone he got it. But..

.he was caught napping on the ball on the left hand side which lead to the Inter pressure that resulted in the goal.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:42:14 pm
I thought he was uncomfortable on the right side, didn't combine well with Trent or Salah and had trouble getting on the ball outside transitions. Played it really safe and otherwise was fine but maybe this is why he was never used there while Elliot was injured? I guess we'll see.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:47:32 pm
I thought he was great, especially the first 15-minutes of the second half where he was carrying the ball forward with a threat everyone he got it. But..

.he was caught napping on the ball on the left hand side which lead to the Inter pressure that resulted in the goal.
And if Matip didn't play a bad pass and Martinez strike a near perfect shot it wouldn't matter. Players give the ball up a fair bit during games, he wasn't the only one.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:52:36 pm
And if Matip didn't play a bad pass and Martinez strike a near perfect shot it wouldn't matter. Players give the ball up a fair bit during games, he wasn't the only one.
Also beat Virgil cover the far post with perfect shot. Martinez scored  a worldie from outside the box and Inter had 0 SOG from inside the box the whole tie. That shot is one Liverpool will live with if they score, Low % chance Alisson covering Near Post well and Virgil looking for a block on the far post
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:53:35 pm
He had a good game, some of these morons on Twitter are going to eat their words bad in regards to him, hes a huge talent.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 10:58:53 pm
He had a good game, some of these morons on Twitterthis thread  are going to eat their words bad in regards to him, hes a huge talent.
