Had a really good game. The rust was evident the first five or ten minutes, but I love that he found his way into the game. Honed his touch, was more aware, was stronger or used his body better under pressure, and he made better decisions. At all times though he was working hard.



Really loved the moment he dispossessed them in their right back area soon after the first goal, where he read the situation so much earlier than everyone else that he looked like he was on fast forward. Deserved an assist for the chance he made for Mo (which he should have scored). Also backed himself (something people have said he's struggled to balance) and had a decent shot when he spotted that he had a defender being a perfect blocker of the keeper - passing might have been a better option, but seeing him try and play a final ball and also shoot is a good step for those who think Klopp wants him to be more direct and decisive creatively.