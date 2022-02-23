« previous next »
Dont think he started well, and gave the ball away a few times, but understandably rusty after not being in the squad for a few games.  Thought he grew into the game, and played very well in the end.  We need to remember he is still a young player, and is already at a very good level. 
I know we hammered them but I think Leeds deserve some credit for forcing those errors in the early stages of the game, Forshaw I think was all over Curtis every time the ball came to him. Curtis quickly adapted and started playing his first touch into space so he could move away from the presser before getting bogged down and was pretty exceptional from that point.
yep,i thought he had a really good game.As others have said he just needs to scores a goal or two and he'll grow in confidence.
Quote from: McrRed on February 23, 2022, 10:22:19 pm
Nope. Nope. Was a poorish game with some great moments. Not good, not terrible.

Hope he comes good soon.

This is a poorish post with no good content. None at all.

Hope you wind your neck in soon.
Really good performance from Curtis tonight
hes growing well, good performance, he's gonna have ups and downs but remember he's trying to get into the best side in the world and he's doing it regularly.
Well played, lad.
Definitely better from him tonight
Had a really good game. The rust was evident the first five or ten minutes, but I love that he found his way into the game. Honed his touch, was more aware, was stronger or used his body better under pressure, and he made better decisions. At all times though he was working hard.

Really loved the moment he dispossessed them in their right back area soon after the first goal, where he read the situation so much earlier than everyone else that he looked like he was on fast forward. Deserved an assist for the chance he made for Mo (which he should have scored). Also backed himself (something people have said he's struggled to balance) and had a decent shot when he spotted that he had a defender being a perfect blocker of the keeper - passing might have been a better option, but seeing him try and play a final ball and also shoot is a good step for those who think Klopp wants him to be more direct and decisive creatively.
Definitely rusty but when he started playing 1-2 touch he was causing real problems for them. Just needs to stay fit to get that run of minutes he needs to be at his best. Really good showing tonight from him though.
Love the way he recovered from the slow start, particularly as the moans and groans when he got caught in possession a couple of times were very audible. He shook that off and had an excellent game, a lesser player may have shrunk and played safe the rest the game, he didnt despite his age.

I think the slow starts will also pass, once he gets a run in the team.
Good game, some excellent ball-winning. Dwelt on it a bit but not enough to dwell on
He has a tendency to hold on to the ball too long,  needs to learn to release the ball earlier to other team mates so that he don't risk losing the ball when pressed by opposing players
Quote from: BTGH on February 24, 2022, 06:23:44 am
He has a tendency to hold on to the ball too long,  needs to learn to release the ball earlier to other team mates so that he don't risk losing the ball when pressed by opposing players

I thought he had a strong game. He didn't start so well but I think this was general rustiness and overall I thought he played well from about 20 mins to when he was substituted. He gets around the pitch well and he looks like he has really bulked up, looking a lot more athletic and stronger. Hopefully he can add a yard of acceleration and quickness of pass/thought to his game because then he'll be right up there with the best. A really good showing from him and he can take confidence going into the remainder of the season. Hopefully he'll get a few more opportunities to show his stuff.
As others have mentioned Curtis needs to be more aware of his surroundings and release the ball earlier sometimes,i'm sure with coaching that'll come.

But what a talent he is on the ball and in tight spaces he's excellent,very rarely seen that combination on a midfielder,has a very decent curling shot in his locker as well and with our coaching team i'm expecting his strengths to only get stronger while physically maturing as well.
Grew into the game, definitely think he is one of those that need game time to help them improve decision making.
Agree that he sometimes takes one touch too many OR holds onto the ball too long. Disagree with any hate he gets.

Is only 21 years old, his all round game is very good - he will only get better and better.
First game for a few years last night, first time seen Curtis in the flesh and he was excellent.

As has been said many many times, you only really "see" a player when you are at the game, TV distorts things, you don't get to see the off the ball work or things that players do that takes players out of the game.
any sign curt see in the celebrations yesterday ? didn't see him seen everyone else
It is a big year for Jones.
I am a big fan but im not sure Klopp fully trusts him. Im surprised Ox was ahead of him yesterday.
Quote from: MD1990 on February 28, 2022, 12:04:33 pm
IIm surprised Ox was ahead of him yesterday.

AOC is more versatile. Can play in midfield and front 3. Arguably at right back if required. He's also more of a goal threat.

As a sub that makes him more valuable than Jones or Elliott. Hence, why I suspect he was picked ahead of both. I think Elliott gets on the pitch since he's more of a like for like replacement for Thiago/Keita. Probably not needed when Keita was on bench and Thiago starting.
I'm pretty sure they all get medals anyway so I don't think its a case of anyone missing out
Quote from: MD1990 on February 28, 2022, 12:04:33 pm
It is a big year for Jones.
I am a big fan but im not sure Klopp fully trusts him. Im surprised Ox was ahead of him yesterday.
It's odd he's been trusted to start the semi final and 4 of the last 6 league games and then just totally out the squad for the final, CL game and 2 other league games. Maybe fitness related?
Quote from: Chris~ on February 28, 2022, 12:13:55 pm
It's odd he's been trusted to start the semi final and 4 of the last 6 league games and then just totally out the squad for the final, CL game and 2 other league games. Maybe fitness related?

We just have a ton of options and an (almost) fully fit squad at the moment. Think how strong it looked yesterday and we didnt have Curtis, Gomez, Bobby or Thiago (would have been Elliott missing out).

Hell play midweek and Im sure hell get plenty of pitch time in the rest of the season.

Agree with the recent comments that hes not necessarily a game changer off the bench compared to other options so he either starts or isnt involved at all.
Quote from: Jookie on February 28, 2022, 12:08:29 pm
AOC is more versatile. Can play in midfield and front 3. Arguably at right back if required. He's also more of a goal threat.

As a sub that makes him more valuable than Jones or Elliott. Hence, why I suspect he was picked ahead of both. I think Elliott gets on the pitch since he's more of a like for like replacement for Thiago/Keita. Probably not needed when Keita was on bench and Thiago starting.

Neil Atkinson was talking about this on one of the TAW shows, basically making the point that other midfielders are seen as better subs, so if Jones and Elliott aren't in the starting XI they'll just miss out entirely. So there's a weird scenario where Jones starts a game (like against Leeds last week) and then next time round he's not even in the squad. Milner, Keita and Ox are the more favoured midfield subs, which makes sense as they're more experienced and versatile.

Quote from: aka_da_saus on February 28, 2022, 11:35:07 am
any sign curt see in the celebrations yesterday ? didn't see him seen everyone else

Yeah, he was there. Watching the celebrations back and seen him a few times, although not getting involved or looking particularly happy (which isn't surprising - must be hard for him and Gomez to not even be on the bench).
Yeah I had a feeling his lack of inclusion in the squad has been down to him often playing the same specific role, reminds me of when we first brought in Robertson and he'd start some games but then not even be on the bench for others, again because Milner was preferred for his versatility.
Sure he will start on Wednesday
Quote from: Schmidt on February 28, 2022, 12:34:15 pm
Yeah I had a feeling his lack of inclusion in the squad has been down to him often playing the same specific role, reminds me of when we first brought in Robertson and he'd start some games but then not even be on the bench for others, again because Milner was preferred for his versatility.

Yeah Klopp spoke about that if I remember rightly, basically saying that as a LB you either start the game or are in the stands - there was no room for a dedicated LB on the bench. That's changed with the rise from seven subs to nine, which is why Tsimikas is always there (him and Konate the only two players to be named in every squad this season apparently!)

I don't think Klopp will be enjoying leaving players out of the squad. Think that's another reason why he'll want a slightly smaller squad next season, to ensure everyone can be involved as much as possible.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 28, 2022, 12:46:18 pm
Yeah Klopp spoke about that if I remember rightly, basically saying that as a LB you either start the game or are in the stands - there was no room for a dedicated LB on the bench. That's changed with the rise from seven subs to nine, which is why Tsimikas is always there (him and Konate the only two players to be named in every squad this season apparently!)

I don't think Klopp will be enjoying leaving players out of the squad. Think that's another reason why he'll want a slightly smaller squad next season, to ensure everyone can be involved as much as possible.

Yeah, that's why I'm wondering if any interest we have in a midfielder in the summer might be for more of a utility player who can cover the right back position. Klopp does seem to value players who can contribute all over and stay sharp as a result, rather than coming in cold for a game every few months.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 28, 2022, 12:31:50 pm
Neil Atkinson was talking about this on one of the TAW shows, basically making the point that other midfielders are seen as better subs, so if Jones and Elliott aren't in the starting XI they'll just miss out entirely. So there's a weird scenario where Jones starts a game (like against Leeds last week) and then next time round he's not even in the squad. Milner, Keita and Ox are the more favoured midfield subs, which makes sense as they're more experienced and versatile.

I mean Ox is behind Jota, Origi and I'd guess Minamino as a forward and behind Keita and Milner as a midfield option before Thiago's injury yeaterday. At that point it surely makes more sense to put the better player on the bench if its a just in case situation. There's 9 (12 in Europe?)subs, versatility isn't as important when it was 7 or 5. Plus Elliott ended up coming on so experience can't matter that much, or Konate being there over Gomez who had more experience and versatility.
He doesnt look quite the same player he was both in terms of quickness of movement and thought.  I do wonder if he is carrying an injury at present and that is adversely effecting his mobility and confidence.

He has so much ability and potential and he is a scouser in the team.
Quote from: storkfoot on February 28, 2022, 03:33:19 pm
He doesnt look quite the same player he was both in terms of quickness of movement and thought.  I do wonder if he is carrying an injury at present and that is adversely effecting his mobility and confidence.

He has so much ability and potential and he is a scouser in the team.

But he looked great in his last start against Leeds (apart from the first 10 mins) - looked quick, clever, and mobile.

We need to fully appreciate how much talent is on the team right now. Adding back in Elliott and adding Diaz - make minutes across the board that much tougher.

He's doing very well for a 21 year old.
Quote from: newterp on February 28, 2022, 03:46:13 pm
But he looked great in his last start against Leeds (apart from the first 10 mins) - looked quick, clever, and mobile.

We need to fully appreciate how much talent is on the team right now. Adding back in Elliott and adding Diaz - make minutes across the board that much tougher.

He's doing very well for a 21 year old.

Yep, especially in this Liverpool side. Someone in the thread asked earlier does Klopp trust him. Of course he does, he's played 70 odd matches for us and I think he's been very good for the most part. If everyone is fit some good players will miss out on the 18.

Expect Jones to start on Wednesday and impose himself on the game as he done against Norwich in the first League Cup match.
Quote from: newterp on February 28, 2022, 03:46:13 pm
But he looked great in his last start against Leeds (apart from the first 10 mins) - looked quick, clever, and mobile.

We need to fully appreciate how much talent is on the team right now. Adding back in Elliott and adding Diaz - make minutes across the board that much tougher.

He's doing very well for a 21 year old.

I love the lad and was deliberately watching him from the Kemlyn in the Leeds game. I have to say that I disagree over the whole game. Yes, he did some good things but he took too long on the ball when he first received it and his confidence was very up and down.

He got bawled out by Robbo who later had to go and put his arm round him, as I think Van Dijk did too.

I have every confidence that hell pull through this anyway.
Think there's a bit of over-thinking going on here. We have an exceptional squad. Some players have to miss out because they can't all be named, and the combination of players/roles/skillsets selected, both for the starting XI and the bench, is important. That's probably all there is to it.

He has plenty of time to become the player who gets picked every game
Right, I'd argue that it's more to do with tactics which isn't his fault but also kind of is? In that I don't see how you could pair him with Elliot and so if you're going to play Elliot (and soon Carvalho) as a preference then who plays LCM does need to be a bit more robust as far as winning the ball back. If we were using the midfield tactics of the last 3 years then this probably wouldn't be problematic for Jones as Elliot wouldn't be playing CM at all.

Now maybe Jones can grow that part of his game to where he actually does win the ball back on top of pressing, time will tell. But it's also going to be a choice for him in going forward as well, same as I said in the Gomez thread.

Ive had a glass of wine but hes just so sexy isnt he. So pretty on the ball. In him and Elliott we could legit have our midfield for the next decade. Decade!!!!!!

Apologies for the post during game, couldnt resist.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:47:38 pm
Ive had a glass of wine but hes just so sexy isnt he. So pretty on the ball. In him and Elliott we could legit have our midfield for the next decade. Decade!!!!!!

Apologies for the post during game, couldnt resist.

Always had you down as more of a mead man.
He looks so special when he plays with the confidence he has in the past couple games.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:04:22 pm
He looks so special when he plays with the confidence he has in the past couple games.

He's class,hopefully his thigh isn't a bad one.
