I like Curtis alot but christ he is going to get caught out big time at some stage if he persists in trying to hang onto the ball when under pressure and there is a pass on.



I don't mind that so much except that he seems a bit casual with playing out at times. He also could really do with some more variety to his passing. More lifted passes, slightly different angles etc. He probably has not needed to develop that as much given his ability on the ball gives him a huge advantage over most players but I for one would like to see him try to play in tighter spaces and back himself more, especially higher up the pitch.