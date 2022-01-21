Thought he was poor today and very selfish in possession, i get that he has scored some bangers from outside the box but the amount of times he fails to pick his head up and even attempt to find a pass is very frustrating
Its like in middle of the pitch hes very progressive, beats players, drives forward, finds pockets of space. But when he gets in that final 3rd he just tends to lose any and all creativity and becomes very boring with his pass choices or just shoots
Compared to Elliot who came on in the RCM 8 he just seems to offer creativity everywhere. I think Curtis will be a quality depth player but dont thin he will ever be a starter for us long term.
As that chart shows, hes very good at carrying the ball and driving forward but he clearly lacks the killer ball which is just as important when you open up that space in front of you after carrying it past players. But time and again i see him beat players, open up space and then just dribble into a brick wall, pass back or lose the ball.