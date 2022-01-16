For long spells against lesser opposition we're not camped in their half to counter-press, we're there because we have 70%+ possession for spells and they're camped on the edge of their own box. Hansen and Lawrenson spent long spells of games in similar areas not because we invented counter-pressing in the early 80s, but because teams came to Anfield and sat deep (Mourinho didn't invent that, either).



Safe recycling of the ball in such situations isn't a tactical instruction; Klopp always applauds the attempt to penetrate a packed defence. As he said at the weekend, everyone is invited to score goals. His mini-rants are directed at those passages where we play ourselves into trouble around the halfway line through a lack of weight on the ball, retreating not because it's the smart tactical move, but through sloppy and aimless passing not giving better options. Attacking always presents the possibility of being countered - and a counter-press will never be successful 100% of the time. That's why we bought the world's most expensive centre back and keeper combination.



The overly cautious patterns generate what we saw against Arsenal - five or six of ours strung out across their defensive line, static and flat, as we shift the ball impotently and slowly from one side to the other; until Matip wanders upfield to see if anything happens (it doesn't, though to your point would be much more dangerous a counter-attacking opportunity for the opposition if he was tackled occasionally).



A player like Jones, Keita or Ox taking on opponents and playing incisive forward passes (which Henderson can do, too) are key to breaching a packed defence, particularly in the absence bit of magic from Salah (or less often, Mane). It's about him recognising those moments, as well as the moments to retain possession, and having the confidence to take them. Everything I've read about Jones talks of him being exceptionally confident in his own abilities, so maybe there's a bit of hesitation with respect to not wanting to make a mistake and find himself on the bench for subsequent games - but Klopp seems to be encouraging him and others to take on some of that responsibility. It can't all be left to Henderson scurrying around trying to present Trent with just the right moment and space to deliver the killer cross.



Very good points there.I think Hendo does sit quite wide in our current set up and that vacates too much of the central area. Fabinho is a wonderful DM but he is not at all quick and so if we lose possession in the middle third, while Hendo sits in his RM area, then Fabinho has far too much ground to cover to snuff out a counter attack.As far as chances go, I still don't think this Hendo in the wide right area sits quite right with me. I think Hendo is better in a slightly higher position trying to snatch 50-50s and initiate a counter press as soon as we lose the ball to turn it over again. I feel that in this wide position we just see the ball just going sideways across our midfield because our two main strikers like to get wide and go at defenders from wide positions themselves, and our fullbacks are generally high and wide too. Hendo seems to be more a static point of distribution rather than a player who distributes quickly and then makes a good movement into space to then receive the ball back, nowadays.I think we'd be better if at least one of the midfield three is tasked with picking the ball up in that No.10 space where they can perhaps commit a defender and create indecision. Firmino often picks the ball up in these spaces but usually has his back to goal and because there's no-one else in that space, ends up laying the ball off for our deeper midfielders and the ball goes side to side again. If we had 2 players that are capable of linking up in that space (Firmino and perhaps one midfielder) then I think we could create a few more chances and bring another dimension to our play. This is partly why I think Matip is so valued with his weaving forays forward. Sadly, he just doesn't have that quality of ball and quite often he will make a brilliant dash forward only to play the same ball to the outside where the momentum is again lost and it is relatively easy to defend against.I think Curtis and Naby are the ones that could potentially bring that thrust that our midfield needs without completely forsaking their defensive responsibilities, as perhaps can Harvey. Ox doesn't seem to be trusted to fulfil some of the defensive aspects and I don't really see him that effective at winning the ball back, initiating a counter press, tracking players back either which is why I think even though he's not injured, he doesn't seem to feature a great deal.