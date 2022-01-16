That isn't a Jones issue, it is the conundrum that involves our whole midfield. We are a counter pressing team, which means the positions our players take up are ridiculous. Our centre backs spend more time in the oppositions half than ours.
That means we are in a perfect position for a counter press but incredibly vulnerable to a misplaced pass.
For long spells against lesser opposition we're not camped in their half to counter-press, we're there because we have 70%+ possession for spells and they're camped on the edge of their own box. Hansen and Lawrenson spent long spells of games in similar areas not because we invented counter-pressing in the early 80s, but because teams came to Anfield and sat deep (Mourinho didn't invent that, either).
Safe recycling of the ball in such situations isn't a tactical instruction; Klopp always applauds the attempt
to penetrate a packed defence. As he said at the weekend, everyone is invited to score goals. His mini-rants are directed at those passages where we play ourselves into trouble around the halfway line through a lack of weight on the ball, retreating not because it's the smart tactical move, but through sloppy and aimless passing not giving better options. Attacking always presents the possibility of being countered - and a counter-press will never be successful 100% of the time. That's why we bought the world's most expensive centre back and keeper combination.
The overly cautious patterns generate what we saw against Arsenal - five or six of ours strung out across their defensive line, static and flat, as we shift the ball impotently and slowly from one side to the other; until Matip wanders upfield to see if anything happens (it doesn't, though to your point would be much more dangerous a counter-attacking opportunity for the opposition if he was tackled occasionally).
A player like Jones, Keita or Ox taking on opponents and playing incisive forward passes (which Henderson can do, too) are key to breaching a packed defence, particularly in the absence bit of magic from Salah (or less often, Mane). It's about him recognising those moments, as well as the moments to retain possession, and having the confidence to take them. Everything I've read about Jones talks of him being exceptionally confident in his own abilities, so maybe there's a bit of hesitation with respect to not wanting to make a mistake and find himself on the bench for subsequent games - but Klopp seems to be encouraging him and others to take on some of that responsibility. It can't all be left to Henderson scurrying around trying to present Trent with just the right moment and space to deliver the killer cross.