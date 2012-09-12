Dunno about frustrating - he keeps the ball. We need more midfielders who keep the ball instead of playing it aimlessly forward



while they still have the ball

Quite right.The same complaint is sometimes made against Thiago. But both men hang on to the ball for reason. It's because there's nothing on and they aren't willing to surrender possession cheaply with a speculative loft forward. Moreover they both have the technique and balance to hold on to the ball under pressure and change the angle of attack by exploring other options. In the temporary absence of Thiago (and the permanent absence of Wijnaldum, who was also routinely accused of lingering on the ball) we desperately need Curtis Jones. Milly's a great player but he can't change his mind when he has the ball now. Hendo is great too, but he's also not keen to change direction when he - or the team - is cornered.