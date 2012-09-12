« previous next »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2920 on: January 14, 2022, 03:18:00 pm »
In three years were good odds to have three academy kids starting in midfield. Plus one at RB, and probably one upfront in Gordon. Thats pretty ridiculous.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2921 on: January 14, 2022, 04:20:47 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on January 14, 2022, 03:18:00 pm
In three years were good odds to have three academy kids starting in midfield. Plus one at RB, and probably one upfront in Gordon. Thats pretty ridiculous.

I wouldnt consider Elliot or Gordon as coming from our academy(technically i know they both played for our u23 and Gordon u18), both these players came at 16 it does a disservice to the lower league clubs who actually over-seed the most of their development at the most crucial ages.

 And I wouldnt say its good odds at all, I can only really see Jones being a mainstay discarding Elliot.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2922 on: January 14, 2022, 04:33:02 pm »
Good young player that's very much at home in the first team. I think he could be more decisive in terms of providing goals and assists.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 04:10:22 pm »
Extremely mature for his age physically and technically. Could be more decisive in terms of his "numbers" and not dwelling on the ball.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 04:11:54 pm »
Was excellent as the game went on and there was a bit more space. Good pressing too. He's a nice variation to have someone who will take people on and have a dig, was our best attacker I thought. Recycles the ball really well too. Hopefully gets a run in the team now - we need him over the next couple of weeks. 
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 04:25:35 pm »
was obviously told to get at the opposition more in the second half and he's a joy to watch when he does, was fabulous
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 04:26:35 pm »
Decent game from Curtis. He will grow in this role in the next few games, and we need him to do that.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm »
I thought he was hugely frustrating in the first half, slowed down our play all the time with unnecessary extra touches and stepovers. Much better second half, more direct and incisive, playing with purpose.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 04:38:27 pm »
Blessed to have a player like Jones coming through. Thought he was really good today, particularly second half.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 04:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:30:18 pm
I thought he was hugely frustrating in the first half, slowed down our play all the time with unnecessary extra touches and stepovers. Much better second half, more direct and incisive, playing with purpose.

Pretty much. Think he just goes back to the left back too much or someone else who drops in for a square pass. He's got the ability to breeze past players though he isn't particularly quick he has a knack of being able to get past players, he showed it second half when he just waltzed passed one, then dropped a shoulder and another and got a shot off.

Has loads of ability.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 04:46:50 pm »
He still needs to show for me, second half was much better, needs to be more decisive, incisive with his passing and dribbling, he has it in his locker but all too often he can pass the buck or go for the easy option.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:46:50 pm
He still needs to show for me, second half was much better, needs to be more decisive, incisive with his passing and dribbling, he has it in his locker but all too often he can pass the buck or go for the easy option.

I am almost certain 1) he's deferring to the more experience players, 2) is under orders to play a composed simple game, and 3) is cognizant that he doesn't want to screw up and risk getting pulled.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 04:52:18 pm »
Dunno about frustrating - he keeps the ball. We need more midfielders who keep the ball instead of playing it aimlessly forward
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 04:52:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:50:04 pm
I am almost certain 1) he's deferring to the more experience players, 2) is under orders to play a composed simple game, and 3) is cognizant that he doesn't want to screw up and risk getting pulled.
Almost the first thing he did in the second half was to take the ball on and shoot, as if he'd been reminded he was allowed (even, encouraged) to do so. Just needs to be a little braver/more confident. I agree with 1 and 3, though.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm »
I think people are forgetting that he's still only 20, shortly to be 21 I know but still very very young and only finding his feet after a stop start season so far for him. I love watching him and think he's gonna be a very important player for us in the coming years. I love his confidence on the ball and he can skip past players at ease. Hopefully will continue to start ahead of milner going forward.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 05:05:14 pm »
Still working his way back from an eye injury. Still only 20. He was fine today
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:52:18 pm
Dunno about frustrating - he keeps the ball. We need more midfielders who keep the ball instead of playing it aimlessly forward

Quite right.

The same complaint is sometimes made against Thiago. But both men hang on to the ball for reason. It's because there's nothing on and they aren't willing to surrender possession cheaply with a speculative loft forward. Moreover they both have the technique and balance to hold on to the ball under pressure and change the angle of attack by exploring other options while they still have the ball. In the temporary absence of Thiago (and the permanent absence of Wijnaldum, who was also routinely accused of lingering on the ball) we desperately need Curtis Jones. Milly's a great player but he can't change his mind when he has the ball now. Hendo is great too, but he's also not keen to change direction when he - or the team - is cornered.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 05:07:32 pm »
Wasnt involved first half, second half he was much better.  Our most creative midfielder, thought he was decent.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 05:23:09 pm »
I think he has an average game to be honest. Continues his trend of looking nice on the ball without actually making anything happen. Held onto the ball for too long on a couple of occasion, refusing to release it despite the obvious options, thus letting Brentford regain their shape. Think he lost the ball in a dangerous position that almost led to a chance for Brentford as well.

If Thiago Ox or Keita give that exact performance they'll get roasted. Jones isn't because he costs nothing.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 05:26:25 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:23:09 pm
I think he has an average game to be honest. Continues his trend of looking nice on the ball without actually making anything happen. Held onto the ball for too long on a couple of occasion, refusing to release it despite the obvious options, thus letting Brentford regain their shape. Think he lost the ball in a dangerous position that almost led to a chance for Brentford as well.

If Thiago Ox or Keita give that exact performance they'll get roasted. Jones isn't because he costs nothing.

Fuck off with your agenda please. Thanks.

Signed,
Everyone
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 05:27:10 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:23:09 pm
I think he has an average game to be honest. Continues his trend of looking nice on the ball without actually making anything happen. Held onto the ball for too long on a couple of occasion, refusing to release it despite the obvious options, thus letting Brentford regain their shape. Think he lost the ball in a dangerous position that almost led to a chance for Brentford as well.

If Thiago Ox or Keita give that exact performance they'll get roasted. Jones isn't because he costs nothing.


And he's 20  ;D

Fucking hell, are you this miserable after every 3-0 win?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:26:25 pm
Fuck off with your agenda please. Thanks.

Signed,
Everyone

Much more succinct than my reply.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 05:30:41 pm »
A little off the pace but that's to be expected.

Kid is going to be some player.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 05:43:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:26:25 pm
Fuck off with your agenda please. Thanks.

Signed,
Everyone
Is right.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:26:25 pm
Fuck off with your agenda please. Thanks.

Signed,
Everyone
Why do I need to fuck off  :o  Did I say anything wrong or not allowed?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 05:46:33 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:43:35 pm
Why do I need to fuck off  :o  Did I say anything wrong or not allowed?

the last sentence did you no favours. Plus your daft post in the post match thread isnt helping. Bit wummish.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 05:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:46:33 pm
the last sentence did you no favours. Plus your daft post in the post match thread isnt helping. Bit wummish.

BALDRICK2k a little off form today...
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 05:52:15 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:43:35 pm
Why do I need to fuck off  :o  Did I say anything wrong or not allowed?

You obviously don't need to - but you do need to give the kid a chance. This isn't the only thread where you have written him off (based on some poor facts too like Klopp not picking him).
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:43:35 pm
Why do I need to fuck off  :o  Did I say anything wrong or not allowed?

Fuck off is a sentiment here, not a command. Unless the mods say otherwise, you are more than welcome to stay. And an appropriate sentiment given the troll-like comments.
