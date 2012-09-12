Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
In three years were good odds to have three academy kids starting in midfield. Plus one at RB, and probably one upfront in Gordon. Thats pretty ridiculous.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
I thought he was hugely frustrating in the first half, slowed down our play all the time with unnecessary extra touches and stepovers. Much better second half, more direct and incisive, playing with purpose.
He still needs to show for me, second half was much better, needs to be more decisive, incisive with his passing and dribbling, he has it in his locker but all too often he can pass the buck or go for the easy option.
I am almost certain 1) he's deferring to the more experience players, 2) is under orders to play a composed simple game, and 3) is cognizant that he doesn't want to screw up and risk getting pulled.
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.
Dunno about frustrating - he keeps the ball. We need more midfielders who keep the ball instead of playing it aimlessly forward
I think he has an average game to be honest. Continues his trend of looking nice on the ball without actually making anything happen. Held onto the ball for too long on a couple of occasion, refusing to release it despite the obvious options, thus letting Brentford regain their shape. Think he lost the ball in a dangerous position that almost led to a chance for Brentford as well. If Thiago Ox or Keita give that exact performance they'll get roasted. Jones isn't because he costs nothing.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Fuck off with your agenda please. Thanks.Signed,Everyone
Why do I need to fuck off Did I say anything wrong or not allowed?
the last sentence did you no favours. Plus your daft post in the post match thread isnt helping. Bit wummish.
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
