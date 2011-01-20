« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 235140 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,084
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 04:03:24 pm »
Dickheads in the media already talking about an England call up. These fuckers never learn. That and we've go a waistcoat fucker as a manager.
Logged

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 04:04:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm
Its interesting - do you reckon its nailed on hell start against City?

(Just not sure here - he might go with older heads.)

Based on injuries, I think it's a question of does he start ahead of Keita - if Thiago is available then inevitably we're looking at him, Henderson and Fabinho in three.

I'm not sure Klopp 100% trusts Naby just yet as we seem to sometimes lack a bit of control with him in and tactically it feels like he's still getting to grips with his role, which against a Crystal Palace or a Norwich City is no problem but is possibly suicidal against a team of Man City's individual and collective ability.

So, all of that having been said - and given Klopps love of a young player - I think the stage is set for Curtis to go out off the back of a great midweek performance and make a statement against elite opposition.

Which, increasingly and as I get older, is my favourite thing in football.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 06:33:33 pm »
Phyllis of Hightown has posted his fbref scouting report. It's for the last full calendar year, and 1700+ minutes of play. Zoinks!

https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,303
  • The first five yards........
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 06:42:23 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hps6L5vS0sc

Curtis Jones, steamin' and a-rollin'
Curtis Jones, you never have to guess
When you hear the tootin' of the whistle
It's Curtis at the throttle of the Liverpool express.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 07:16:37 pm »
I think there are some of us (mainly talking about me, it's me) that got so caught up in how brilliant Harvey Elliott is, we sorta forgot how brilliant Curtis Jones in. The idea of having 2 young, talented midfielders that could be destined for great things eluded me.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,661
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm »

I get the feeling hell end up being a Firmino esque forward later in his career, his touch and technique is so good, he can dribble, shoot, head, hes not super quick but then neither is Bobby

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,668
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm »
Real stand out performance yesterday. Will be interesting to see how much he is allowed to cut loose because he definitely links up well with Robertson and Mane.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,727
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
He was great yesterday, but I still cant work out what kind of player he is

Mad that hes still only 20 though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,442
  • YNWA
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 12:30:06 am »
Who was the twat who was saying he was shite a few months ago?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 12:45:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
He was great yesterday, but I still cant work out what kind of player he is

Mad that hes still only 20 though

Wijnaldum with more skill, greater athleticism, greater vision...

Hmm, nothing like Wijnaldum then.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 01:15:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
He was great yesterday, but I still cant work out what kind of player he is

Mad that hes still only 20 though

That's good. If we fans can't work out what kind of player he is, i can imagine it's even worse for the opponents.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,496
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 01:23:56 am »
Hes unreal and its been evident for a good while now. Got more space in this game than he had in the league games hes played and I expect him to start against city. Reminds me of coutinho the way he stands players up before the pass/dribble, just gives him a little extra time to deliver either.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,021
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 02:10:52 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:30:06 am
Who was the twat who was saying he was shite a few months ago?

Cant remember the poster but the post has been stuck in my head for months. One of the worst shouts I've seen on here. Remember talking about him with Yorky on here last year and we couldn't be more in agreement that the lad is a very special talent. Someone said earlier he's as good a prospect as Trent which is spot on. Not guaranteed to make it to that level but my word he has all the tools.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 02:24:42 am »
If people can't see how good he is and understand the level that he can reach then they're watching the wrong sport.

It was obvious when he played in the young sides and he's now looking like he is going to bring that level with the added growth to the first team.

If he weren't with us people would be calling for him to be signed up.

Love the kid.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • YNWA
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 02:56:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:24:42 am
If people can't see how good he is and understand the level that he can reach then they're watching the wrong sport.

It was obvious when he played in the young sides and he's now looking like he is going to bring that level with the added growth to the first team.

If he weren't with us people would be calling for him to be signed up.

Love the kid.

He has stood out at every level he has played even before his debut for our senior team. And then leading that young team against Everton scoring that cracker put him on the map. He is a special talent and that doesn't change because he played a different role last season due to a large number of players being injured or because he got injured or because Harvey played a few games ahead of him.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:00 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 