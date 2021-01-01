The sky is the limit for this very confident young man. His all round game has just leaped.



Superb performance today that really made your point - sky is the limit for Curtis! I've seen the comparisons with Fodden, and Fodden really came out of his shell last season, and I knew Curtis has a similar potential. But until today, I don't think that he has demonstrated it with such assertiveness. Most goals happened as a consequence of Curtis doing something, be it taking a shot, driving play out of defense, pressing and winning a ball... you name it. And the variety of these situations speaks volumes about his potential.Long may it continue! But for me, he's one of the first names on the team sheet if he keeps going like that. Pretty soon he might be one of the players forming the spine of the team. HE IS ONLY 20!...