Silky smooth footballer

Confident too
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
New Gerrard...?

A modification of Mcdermott and Couthino.
Quote from: villagelife on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
A modification of Mcdermott and Couthino.

yeah. Coutinho with an engine and patience.
Love how two footed he is, brilliant performance.

He's got all the tools to be an absolute monster.
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
yeah. Coutinho with an engine and patience.

Thank fuck Barca are broke now. ;)
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
Think he needs a loan move in Jan
Ha ha, or maybe he needs deconstructing so he can be built up again. Or something. :)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm
3 assists or 4?

I'm assuming the shot for Bobbys 2nd doesn't count as an assist
Pass that.
Harvey getting in ahead of him and then the injury has given him that extra push to get the confidence to go at players instead of passing the ball backwards all the time. If he stays at this level we have some player on our hands.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm
I think he's one of those players who looks to be quicker when he's actually carrying the ball. He seems to glide past players.

McManaman was like that. Same kind of rangy stride.
Worried about Elliott and Thiago being injured? Up steps Jones. Excellent again, just needs some confidence...
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
McManaman was like that. Same kind of rangy stride.
Was thinking that on the first goal, definitely got Macca's style to some extent doesn't he.
His performance was too cocky and arrogant.

Needs to tone it down.
What I like about him most is that he carries a goal threat. In amongst all the dribbling and swagger, there's an understanding that goals are what pay the rent.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
McManaman was like that. Same kind of rangy stride.

Willie Stevenson too.
Curtis Jones  20 year old. Scouser. What a player! Sublime performance tonight.
His heatmap tonight says it all.

MOTM along with Robbo.
Last season was a bit of a blur but I seem to remember at home to Man City he was probably our best player. Absolutely no reason not to play him as he's been excellent with the minutes he's seen this season.
A great and timely step up to help fill the void left by Gini. For all the mewling cabbages who continually decry Gini's contribution (armed with a slump of form at PSG to augment their ignorance), we're in need of a midfielder or two to do what Hendo and Fabinho more often than not give. Add that to the performance of Morton and we have great balance in midfield. Very decent performance for a young man at 6 last week, but tonight it's more his gig.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:58:32 pm
People dont realise how good hes going to be, his underlying numbers are incredible and hes starting to put things together

Hes quicker than you think, athletic and his technique and awareness is sublime-
He has that thing about him in that he looks slow but can accelerate and breeze past you in a second. Quite agile for his size too.
Kloppo:
"Curtis played a good game. He had some problems with his stomach before the game. Doctor told me to keep an eye on him. I told him after the game whatever [the problem] was, keep it!"
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Kloppo:
"Curtis played a good game. He had some problems with his stomach before the game. Doctor told me to keep an eye on him. I told him after the game whatever [the problem] was, keep it!"

 ;D
I 100% prefer us giving promising youngsters chances to spending £20m on exotic squad players.
Weve been missing a midfielder who can shoot for years, ever since Coutinho left
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm
Curtis and Harvey when hes back, that is quite the duo of really talented young midfielders to grow with this team. Very nice situation to have.
Assuming Harvey comes back and is himself, that the MF for the next 10 years. Curtis as more of the 8/Elliott more of the 10 type. Also cost 3 mil pounds.
Still need other players to be there to contribute also to get them rest but that what they can grow into.
He was awesome tonight.
Harvey's 18 and his injury isn't career threatening for heavens sake...If there is meant to be one for an 18 year old. He'll be back this season as well.
Quality tonight, elegant silky player when he's on it, has that drop the shoulder and shoot technique that Coutinho has.
There was a moment near the start of the 2nd half when he took a pass in a tricky spot in our half with 3 fellas around him, skated past 2 of them then nutmegged the 3rd while going around him the long way and played a ball to Mané just for shits and giggles. What an absolute fucking lad.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
Ha ha, or maybe he needs deconstructing so he can be built up again. Or something. :)
If he bulks up on loan he might have a chance next year.
loved the play for Firmino's first, seemed like he was in trouble, 2 players pressing, just kept calm used his insane close control to swivel away and play a fantastic ball for Bobby to run onto
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
There was a moment near the start of the 2nd half when he took a pass in a tricky spot in our half with 3 fellas around him, skated past 2 of them then nutmegged the 3rd while going around him the long way and played a ball to Mané just for shits and giggles. What an absolute fucking lad.
Yep. It helps if you grew up idolizing, watching and being near Gerrard, Carra, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge, Milner, Wijnaldum, TAA, Fabinho, Mane, Salah etc..
The quality of education is staggering!

He can watch, talk, practice and learn till he's sick to the stomach... then go again the next day!
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm
loved the play for Firmino's first, seemed like he was in trouble, 2 players pressing, just kept calm used his insane close control to swivel away and play a fantastic ball for Bobby to run onto
That was brilliant play.
Bloody hell what a game by the lad.
Just had to say how brilliant Curtis shone in this game. He could well be doing that for the next ten years or more in a red shirt. So much to look forward to for him and us watching him.
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:17:33 am
Just had to say how brilliant Curtis shone in this game. He could well be doing that for the next ten years or more in a red shirt. So much to look forward to for him and us watching him.

In 10 years he'll reach his peak years! So hopefully at least 15  ;)
Paddy Power pissing on evreyones chips tonight by posting a picture of Iniesta  but the tweet is about Curtis Jones.  ;D
That pass for Salah for the 3rd goal shows his composure and growth. Waited for the right moment to play the right ball. We've been so wasteful in counter at times this season and that one was perfect. MOTM for me.
He is going to be an absolute baller once he gets more consistent at doing this week in week out but he's already ahead of the curve given how long it took Coutinho to find consistency in his game.
Him & Elliott denote the style we are working towards wherein the midfielders on each side can force overloads to threaten the defensive balance of sides that inevitable choose to sit deep for 80 minutes against us.
The sky is the limit for this very confident young man. His all round game has just leaped.
