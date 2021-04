Were you the one saying “he won’t be world class” a few weeks ago?



Despite many examples of players who are world class, and weren’t expected to be so at the age of 20?



I was. I couldn't possibly comment on van Dijk and the likes at 20 because I didn't watch him, nor did you.I have however watched Curtis Jones every game he's played for Liverpool. Absolutely nothing wrong in suggesting he won't be world class nor is there any shame in it if he doesn't.I mean we've got to the point now where people are outraged he's not in the England team whilst he currently isn't even in the starting Liverpool XI. Unless he steps up massively again his playing time (once everyone is back fit) is going to be limited even more.Let's get it right, i'll be absolutely over the moon if he does step up (again) and absolutely smashes it again next season.