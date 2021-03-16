Fucking hell lad, it is just an opinion.



I can't explain van Dijk or Mane when they were younger because I weren't arsed about them or hadn't heard of them.



I've seen enough 'talented' 20 year olds at Liverpool and I don't think i'd put Jones near the top of the pile.



I know mate you keep saying it! it being 'just an opinion' doesnt make it any less daft. You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20. But alas you keep doubling down on this so it may be worth leaving it there.