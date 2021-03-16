« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones

Online fucking appalled

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2080 on: March 16, 2021, 12:58:15 pm
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:54:39 pm
Fucking hell lad, it is just an opinion.

I can't explain van Dijk or Mane when they were younger because I weren't arsed about them or hadn't heard of them.

I've seen enough 'talented' 20 year olds at Liverpool and I don't think i'd put Jones near the top of the pile.

I know mate you keep saying it! it being 'just an opinion' doesnt make it any less daft. You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20. But alas you keep doubling down on this so it may be worth leaving it there.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2081 on: March 16, 2021, 01:00:30 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 12:58:15 pm
You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20.

Im sure GARY was an avid watcher of NK Inter Zapreić in 2005.
Offline G a r y

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2082 on: March 16, 2021, 01:05:06 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 12:58:15 pm
I know mate you keep saying it! it being 'just an opinion' doesnt make it any less daft. You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20. But alas you keep doubling down on this so it may be worth leaving it there.
We'll have to. I'm going to be fucking appalled if Curtis Jones doesn't end up world class now.

You've convinced me!
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2083 on: March 16, 2021, 01:07:10 pm
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 01:05:06 pm
We'll have to. I'm going to be fucking appalled if Curtis Jones doesn't end up world class now.

You've convinced me!

The thing is, I dont think anyone is attempting to convince you - more saying hes 20 and its next to impossible to say either way.
Offline G a r y

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2084 on: March 16, 2021, 01:08:43 pm
Fair enough.

But rather than sitting on the fence, I don't think he will be, that's sound isn't it?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2085 on: March 16, 2021, 01:09:49 pm
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 01:08:43 pm
Fair enough.

But rather than sitting on the fence, I don't think he will be, that's sound isn't it?

Its not fence sitting to think there is not enough evidence yet to form an opinion which is more than complete guesswork.
Online Welshred

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2086 on: March 16, 2021, 01:11:14 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 12:18:34 pm
Which central midfielders do you currently class as 'world class' Gary?
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:23:11 pm
I don't think there are any right now off the top of my head. I'd have said Modric a few seasons ago.
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:37:32 pm
Off the top of my head Messi, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, van Dijk, quite possibly Salah are currently world class. The likes of Fabinho, Alisson, Trent, Mane just from our team are absolutely quality but by my standards aren't 'World Class' at the moment, close though. 


Hate to break this to you G a r y but Kevin De Bruyne is a central midfielder
Offline G a r y

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2087 on: March 16, 2021, 01:16:07 pm
Quote from: Welshred on March 16, 2021, 01:11:14 pm

Hate to break this to you G a r y but Kevin De Bruyne is a central midfielder
He is. Apologies for not being able to think of a player at 12:18 but then being able to do it at 12:37.

I'll do better next time.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2088 on: March 16, 2021, 04:13:36 pm
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:23:11 pm
I don't think there are any right now off the top of my head. I'd have said Modric a few seasons ago.

Online tubby pls.

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2089 on: March 22, 2021, 03:27:44 pm
Wait a sec, the Euro U21 tournament is starting soon, are we going to potentially be missing Jones for any matches or are they hoping to get it done over the international break?
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2090 on: March 22, 2021, 03:33:12 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 22, 2021, 03:27:44 pm
Wait a sec, the Euro U21 tournament is starting soon, are we going to potentially be missing Jones for any matches or are they hoping to get it done over the international break?
Group stages are next week, knockout stages are in June. Bizarre setup this time around.
Online Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2091 on: March 25, 2021, 01:48:51 pm
On the bench for the first u21 game which kicks off in 10 minutes
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2092 on: March 25, 2021, 01:55:39 pm
The more he stays away from Aidy Boothroyds tactics the better.
Offline Bread

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2093 on: March 25, 2021, 02:39:49 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on March 25, 2021, 01:48:51 pm
On the bench for the first u21 game which kicks off in 10 minutes

I suppose that's good for us, but mental that a man who gets paid to manage a football would think that Oliver Skipp and Tom Davies are better midfield options than Jones.
Online Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2094 on: March 25, 2021, 02:43:26 pm
Quote from: Bread on March 25, 2021, 02:39:49 pm
I suppose that's good for us, but mental that a man who gets paid to manage a football would think that Oliver Skipp and Tom Davies are better midfield options than Jones.
He's an atrocious manager who's dragged down talented players for years. Baffling he was kept on after the embarrassing showing last time.
Online RedSince86

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2095 on: March 25, 2021, 03:32:14 pm
I remember when Klopp was livid with Boothroyd.

He Accused Boothroyd of treating Rossitor like a Horse, after playing him in 3 full games in 5 days.





Offline Paul_h

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2096 on: March 25, 2021, 03:33:14 pm
Curtis on now, for the last 20mins. Game with the Swiss still at 0-0
Online Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2097 on: March 25, 2021, 03:35:08 pm
Absolute fluke but Switzerland deservedly lead
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2098 on: March 26, 2021, 10:31:18 pm
Wait, what. How can a player whos had as many minutes for Liverpool as hes had this season not be in the team? England coaches... utterly inept.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2099 on: Today at 06:33:43 pm
Online rawcusk8

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2100 on: Today at 06:34:13 pm
Just scored for England U21s. Crucial goal that could send them through if the scoreline stays the same
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2101 on: Today at 06:34:20 pm
Curtis scores for England to make it 2-0. They'll go through if the scores stay as they are.

Edit: what rawcusk8 said
Online Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2102 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm
Lovely strike :)
