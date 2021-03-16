Fucking hell lad, it is just an opinion. I can't explain van Dijk or Mane when they were younger because I weren't arsed about them or hadn't heard of them.I've seen enough 'talented' 20 year olds at Liverpool and I don't think i'd put Jones near the top of the pile.
You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20.
I know mate you keep saying it! it being 'just an opinion' doesnt make it any less daft. You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20. But alas you keep doubling down on this so it may be worth leaving it there.
We'll have to. I'm going to be fucking appalled if Curtis Jones doesn't end up world class now. You've convinced me!
Fair enough. But rather than sitting on the fence, I don't think he will be, that's sound isn't it?
Which central midfielders do you currently class as 'world class' Gary?
I don't think there are any right now off the top of my head. I'd have said Modric a few seasons ago.
Off the top of my head Messi, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, van Dijk, quite possibly Salah are currently world class. The likes of Fabinho, Alisson, Trent, Mane just from our team are absolutely quality but by my standards aren't 'World Class' at the moment, close though.
Hate to break this to you G a r y but Kevin De Bruyne is a central midfielder
Wait a sec, the Euro U21 tournament is starting soon, are we going to potentially be missing Jones for any matches or are they hoping to get it done over the international break?
On the bench for the first u21 game which kicks off in 10 minutes
I suppose that's good for us, but mental that a man who gets paid to manage a football would think that Oliver Skipp and Tom Davies are better midfield options than Jones.
