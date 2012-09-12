Theyre all different players, those two are two of the best u21 players in the world outside of the obvious two Sancho and Haaland.
Its high company, I think he can be as good as them in his own way, but he hasnt shown anything for me to say hes outright better neither in youth or first team football level in comparison to Foden.
I wouldnt swap him for either though, I love his arrogance and his cheekiness, I love the fact hes a scouser and I love the fact I cant really put a ceiling on either the type of player hell become or how good hell become.
Theres so much magic to come from Jones, talent wise at least hes truly in the ilk of TAA Gerrard and the likes as special young players to come out our academy.
Foden stands out at the moment because he is more decisive, perhaps more football mature than Jones.
In terms of talent, I think Jones is in the Sancho bracket.
When he matures more, I see no contest with a still excellent Foden- Jones surpasses him.
Both of them for England is a dream duo- one left footed and the other right footed. Jones dribbles and scores, Foden creates and scores too.
You are right, they are different players, both gifted