« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 181032 times)

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 07:51:40 am »
great kid, such a big future ahead of him, we need players like him coming through
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,588
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 08:28:47 am »
The highlight of the season for me.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 08:30:38 am »
Could do with teaching some of our forwards how to shoot away from the keeper and not straight at him haha
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 08:47:02 am »
Superb performance, really the shining light in a shite season.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 09:16:40 am »
Our best performer last night and Trent no too far behind either. Well in Curtis. Absolute credit to him how seamless he has slotted into that team. Balls of steel. He will go far!!
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 10:35:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:11:30 am
Theyre all different players, those two are two of the best u21 players in the world outside of the obvious two Sancho and Haaland.

Its high company, I think he can be as good as them in his own way, but he hasnt shown anything for me to say hes outright better neither in youth or first team football level in comparison to Foden.

I wouldnt swap him for either though, I love his arrogance and his cheekiness, I love the fact hes a scouser and I love the fact I cant really put a ceiling on either the type of player hell become or how good hell become.

Theres so much magic to come from Jones, talent wise at least hes truly in the ilk of TAA Gerrard and the likes as special young players to come out our academy.

Foden stands out at the moment because he is more decisive, perhaps more football mature than Jones.

In terms of talent, I think Jones is in the Sancho bracket.

When he matures more, I see no contest with a still excellent Foden- Jones surpasses him.

Both of them for England is a dream duo- one left footed and the other right footed. Jones dribbles and scores, Foden creates and scores too.

You are right, they are different players, both gifted


   

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:28:47 am
The highlight of the season for me.

Yes, without a doubt.
Still very much flying under the radar in mainstream media.
This kid is quietly becoming a monster and is at the moment collecting that super important experience that will nitrocharge his development.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • Believer
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 am »
A very good and solid performance from Curtis last night. It is a pleasure watching him develop. He is slowly but surely starting to nail down a starting spot.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:35:47 am
Foden stands out at the moment because he is more decisive, perhaps more football mature than Jones.

In terms of talent, I think Jones is in the Sancho bracket.

When he matures more, I see no contest with a still excellent Foden- Jones surpasses him.

Both of them for England is a dream duo- one left footed and the other right footed. Jones dribbles and scores, Foden creates and scores too.

You are right, they are different players, both gifted





Why the obsession with comparing him to other huge English talents?  He may or may not surpass them, but its unnecessary to do the constant comparisons.

All I know is we have a pretty cool talent on our hands here who is contributing now, and is getting better and better.  Who knows what his limits could be?

Couldn't give a rats arse whether he's better/ will be better than Foden/ Sancho etc though. 

No bearing on LFC.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 12:06:13 pm »
Great performance all around. Also, love those finishes, almost like a drilled pass rather a shot, lovely stuff.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 12:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm
Why the obsession with comparing him to other huge English talents?  He may or may not surpass them, but its unnecessary to do the constant comparisons.


It's understandable though. Any young English player who breaks through into the top 8 or 9 sides in the Premier league is, almost by definition, a special talent. If, like Foden and Jones, they manage to hold down a regular starting position, then we are talking about a player with enormous potential. With the Premier League being what it is, it's probably no surprise that England is now producing these kind of footballers. There are no guarantees of course. Dele Alli was a wonderful talent three years ago. Since then he's stagnated. But if the Premier League maintains its standard as the toughest, most competitive league in Europe, capable of attracting the best players in the world, lads like Jones and Foden will probably become superstars of the game in three or four years time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • Believer
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:20:31 pm
It's understandable though. Any young English player who breaks through into the top 8 or 9 sides in the Premier league is, almost by definition, a special talent. If, like Foden and Jones, they manage to hold down a regular starting position, then we are talking about a player with enormous potential. With the Premier League being what it is, it's probably no surprise that England is now producing these kind of footballers. There are no guarantees of course. Dele Alli was a wonderful talent three years ago. Since then he's stagnated. But if the Premier League maintains its standard as the toughest, most competitive league in Europe, capable of attracting the best players in the world, lads like Jones and Foden will probably become superstars of the game in three or four years time.

I also think it is helpful to his development that while us fans are sometimes comparing, the rest of the country and press seem to be largely ignoring him. I think that can only be helpful rather than pressure being heaped on the lad like Foden, Sancho and even the likes of Harvey Barnes, Ben White and so on. Under the radar is great.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,962
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 01:36:24 pm »
"There is a lot to come from Curtis," Klopp said. "The potential is exceptional. We had a lot of talks this week especially, a video session as well where we showed him he has to be more in these decisive areas because he is very good with the ball.

His control is good. He controls the game really well and keeps the ball, thats all really good. But a player of this quality, we need him in the finishing situations as well. Tonight it worked out pretty well so were happy about that."
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm by Bakez0151 »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,600
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 02:57:27 pm »
Completely see what Klopps saying. Ive been really impressed by how Curtis has come into our midfield and done much of the dirty work that I didnt expect from him. Hes looked mature and much more flexible than I expected he would be. However, the only thing hes missed is finding the final ball quicker when its on. I think hes looked a bit hesitant at times and its understandable. Its something to work on and will come with confidence.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 03:05:44 pm »
Also confirms that the role of a midfielder isn’t just to protect the full backs and progress the ball. Looks like we want to shoehorn a fourth forward in some ways into there.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm »
We changed things tactically in this game, though.  When we had the ball, Curtis pushed up into the left forward position with freedom to roam and Robertson overlapping high up.  That was new and I think it played to his strengths because it got him on the ball in much more dangerous spaces than our usual tactics.

Also meant that Gini and Thiago played more as a two in the middle when we were in possession, and they looked more comfortable with it as well.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,144
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm »
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,793
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm
We changed things tactically in this game, though.  When we had the ball, Curtis pushed up into the left forward position with freedom to roam and Robertson overlapping high up.  That was new and I think it played to his strengths because it got him on the ball in much more dangerous spaces than our usual tactics.

Also meant that Gini and Thiago played more as a two in the middle when we were in possession, and they looked more comfortable with it as well.
We did it very noticeably in the second half against Everton too, in the spell where we created several half chances mostly for Mane as he suddenly popped up in central areas - initially with Jones, then Shaqiri replaced him, then we lost energy, they scored their second and we lost all shape and intent.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm
Why the obsession with comparing him to other huge English talents?  He may or may not surpass them, but its unnecessary to do the constant comparisons.

All I know is we have a pretty cool talent on our hands here who is contributing now, and is getting better and better.  Who knows what his limits could be?

Couldn't give a rats arse whether he's better/ will be better than Foden/ Sancho etc though. 

No bearing on LFC.

you okay?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,866
  • JFT 96
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:05:44 pm
Also confirms that the role of a midfielder isnt just to protect the full backs and progress the ball. Looks like we want to shoehorn a fourth forward in some ways into there.

I think we have always wanted a 2-1 central midfield but fate has conspired against us. Firstly Lallana had a run of injuries and then we brought in AOC and Keita who have also been injury prone. The intent has always been there we just haven't had players fit.

Hopefully Curtis can make that role his own.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
  • JFT96
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
A huge talent. Weve been spoilt by having the likes of him and TAA come through in recent years
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,962
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm
I think we have always wanted a 2-1 central midfield but fate has conspired against us. Firstly Lallana had a run of injuries and then we brought in AOC and Keita who have also been injury prone. The intent has always been there we just haven't had players fit.

Hopefully Curtis can make that role his own.
I wouldn't really say Milner was a defensively minded midfielder either thh so I don't know if the whole 3 functional midfielders has ever been entirely true. We've always probably had that 3rd midfielder trying to break the lines and link the attack.

I think the reason Klopp said this about Jones is because he has an enormous attacking threat we haven't seen yet and that he's been maybe a bit shy in showing. Just about giving him that confidence.  Especially given that we need it more than ever right now
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,866
  • JFT 96
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 12:28:18 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
I wouldn't really say Milner was a defensively minded midfielder either thh so I don't know if the whole 3 functional midfielders has ever been entirely true. We've always probably had that 3rd midfielder trying to break the lines and link the attack.

I think the reason Klopp said this about Jones is because he has an enormous attacking threat we haven't seen yet and that he's been maybe a bit shy in showing. Just about giving him that confidence.  Especially given that we need it more than ever right now

Milner wants to play outside the oppositions shape though.

Lallana, AOC, Keita and Curtis are about getting on the ball and breaking the lines with the ball. Curtis just needs to be more aggressive when opportunities arrive. He has the talent and just needs to take the handbrake off and be more adventurous.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 05:08:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:18 am
Milner wants to play outside the oppositions shape though.

Lallana, AOC, Keita and Curtis are about getting on the ball and breaking the lines with the ball. Curtis just needs to be more aggressive when opportunities arrive. He has the talent and just needs to take the handbrake off and be more adventurous.

I think it's that but it's also been tactical because the instruction has been more around discipline. That's probably less his natural game (similar to how it's not necessarily Gini's natural game), but he's acquitted himself well.

All of which is fine and good, except we're now at a point where in order to score more goals, we need to be a bit more aggressive from one of the midfielders.

The way Jones was deployed against Sheffield suggests that we're now looking for more of that from him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 