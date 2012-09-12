Why the obsession with comparing him to other huge English talents? He may or may not surpass them, but its unnecessary to do the constant comparisons.





It's understandable though. Any young English player who breaks through into the top 8 or 9 sides in the Premier league is, almost by definition, a special talent. If, like Foden and Jones, they manage to hold down a regular starting position, then we are talking about a player with enormous potential. With the Premier League being what it is, it's probably no surprise that England is now producing these kind of footballers. There are no guarantees of course. Dele Alli was a wonderful talent three years ago. Since then he's stagnated. But if the Premier League maintains its standard as the toughest, most competitive league in Europe, capable of attracting the best players in the world, lads like Jones and Foden will probably become superstars of the game in three or four years time.