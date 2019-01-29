« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Abin465

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 09:47:26 AM
Looking like a proper Klopp midfielder nowadays. Maintaining shape, showing up as a passing option for both defence and in the wings , being risk averse in choosing when to join in attack, active in the press always.. doing all the right things in this team.

Also, at final whistle noticed that Klopp had a big grin and was pointing at the watch and telling something like "full 90 minutes" to Curtis. I guess this was a milestone reached.
Salty Dog

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 01:36:08 PM
Quote from: PIPA23 on November  3, 2020, 09:53:06 PM
i think the best game he had so far...

bossing the midfield.

He really was great. I loved his run with the ball in the buildup to the first goal, and his pass for Mo's goal was so calmly done. The midfield injuries have given him an opportunity that he is grasping with both hands. You love to see it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 01:38:22 PM
He didn't look at of place in the trio with two such experienced midfielders as Henderson and Wijnaldum.
Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 02:31:59 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 06:58:04 AM
Poor against Ajax and West Ham but back to his usual self last night. Only 19 far from the finished article and look how good he is already the sky really is the limit for him.

"Poor"is too strong, but "usual self" is not even relevant. He's a young player making his first steps in the team. That means finding his identity as much as his role. All that we can really say at this stage is that he's swimming not drowning and that his potential is staggering.
DelTrotter

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 02:33:29 PM
Was really good yesterday, as was Gini and Hendo. Amazing experience for him, 2 CL starts in tough venues, will probably start at least 2 more group games too!
Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 02:44:02 PM
This is the famous non-linear development of young players. He might not look equally great in every game but the direction of travel will be towards sustained improvement.
richiedouglas

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 02:46:00 PM
Hendo doesn't half spur him on when he's pressing the opposition. Without crowds you can really hear what he's saying.

Must be great for Curtis to be coming through next to all these experienced guys.
LFCobsessive

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #887 on: Today at 08:20:52 AM
Had a good game, not sure what his position is though, is he a number 10? Guess just a free roaming attacking midfielder. Most advanced positionally of the midfielders. Seems to be keeping it safe, look forward to seeing him grow and pick and choose the right time to take chances. His ball to Salah was amazing. 
I know it's mentioned he's young and to expect youngsters to be inconsistent, he hasn't had many games for us and still I don't think we have to worry about him being inconstant, he'll more often than not have a good game.
Where he ranks in terms of starting 11 and the players who are next in line, I'm not quite sure just yet but a valuable player to have, who we brought through the academy, that'll do me, thanks.
