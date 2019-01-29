Had a good game, not sure what his position is though, is he a number 10? Guess just a free roaming attacking midfielder. Most advanced positionally of the midfielders. Seems to be keeping it safe, look forward to seeing him grow and pick and choose the right time to take chances. His ball to Salah was amazing.

I know it's mentioned he's young and to expect youngsters to be inconsistent, he hasn't had many games for us and still I don't think we have to worry about him being inconstant, he'll more often than not have a good game.

Where he ranks in terms of starting 11 and the players who are next in line, I'm not quite sure just yet but a valuable player to have, who we brought through the academy, that'll do me, thanks.