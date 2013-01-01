« previous next »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:27:00 AM
Early days but he's doing well. He would need to step up 2 more levels to start against the so-called "Top 6" (the likes of City or Man United once they sort their shit out and actually climb back up the table). But there's no reason why he shouldn't be starting against the traditional bottom 14 teams. I fully expect him to score a brace against Fulham.
I was just going to call you out on the 'two levels' jibe, but you kind of explained it. So, one level up for ManU, two levels up for City. ;D
A reserved performance but a competent one. He will take more responsibility and show more as he gains confidence. Its not an easy position to play for a creative midfielder like him, he cant take too many risks.
Not sure what kind of player he is at this stage. Is he a tidy midfielder who will work hard and recycle the ball, is he a creative/dynamic type? Still young so no need to shit the bed and clearly Jurgen sees something in him, but not entirely sure what his USP is.
I was yelling at him to unleash that time he drifted in from the right trying to line up a pile driver from just outside the box. I think my yell must have put him off though, because he mis timed the shot completely, even though it nearly dribbled through to Firmino (I think) for a chance! I thought he created that space really well! I like him a lot, like many others, and wonder how good he can be if he keeps listening to Klopp. Its incredible hes still in his teens! Hope he gets a few more opportunities to develop further.
Curtis has a bright future with us, if he continues to work hard and listens to Klopp. The talent and the ability is there.
