He is in Klopp's plans





'We will have a lot of fun with him' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eager to work with midfielder





I think Klopp made the same "we'll have a lot of fun" comment with Origi in the past.That's alright by meLooking forward to seeing Curtis become a cult hero and scoring great goals in big gamesApart from this....as others have said...Curtis does seem to be a player who fits right in. You cannot tell that he's an inexperienced teenager. Love it. He has it all I would say. Great attitude too - not too arrogant off the field. The only thing we don't know is how great his stamina is, and if he's injury prone or not. But who cares! He has all the right ingredients right now for any team.Exciting times for us fans. I think other players like Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott give us the same vibes.