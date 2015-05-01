« previous next »
Absolutely made up for him scoring that goal. Looked great when he came on and was a massive part of getting the ball up the field before he scored

I absolutely loved Henderson's reaction to it going in as well, clearly loves the lad and knows how much it means
Going to the very top this lad, I remember him getting game time in the 2018 pre season and every time he's played since then he's never looked like the occasion is too big for him or nor has he shown a lack of confidence.
Great goal and very pleased.

He has caught my eye a few times (just look through the thread). Page 3 especially prophetic .

I think he''s going to be a top player in time...
Imagine having two world-class local lads in the team pulling their weight during a glorious time under Jurgen.

I think the manager, more than anyone, will be ecstatic if he helps both local lads achieve their massive potential.
He has a bit of swagger about him. He looks too confident in his abilities!
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 07:25:14 AM
Imagine having two world-class local lads in the team pulling their weight during a glorious time under Jurgen.

I think the manager, more than anyone, will be ecstatic if he helps both local lads achieve their massive potential.

Klopp has rated him for a while  explains why he didn't go on loan

Midfield is crowded though I wonder where/when he'll play. He just needs to take his chance when it comes along and I think he's doing that...
Quote from: davealexred on Today at 12:03:41 AM
He looks promising but can he do it on a cold wet windy night at Stoke?

Or an even colder, wetter and windier night at Burnley?
This lad is such a brilliant player

Great to see him get his first league goal. Telling he doesn't look like a youth team/reserve team player in our midfield
local goalscoring midfielder who is really confident and great at getting into goalscoring positions with well timed runs. I have seen this somewhere before. Can`t think where
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 07:55:45 PM
Did not notice how tall he was until saw him standing beside the small dwarf Salah.
Saw that on MOTD which was quite funny.

He is 1.85m which was about the same as  Steven Gerrard.
He is in Klopp's plans  8)


'We will have a lot of fun with him' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eager to work with midfielder

Quote
Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to having "a lot of fun" with Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones.

Jones marked his first Premier League outing at Anfield with a debut top-flight goal to seal a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

It came less than 24 hours after the 19-year-old midfielder had put pen to paper on an improved contract that extends his Liverpool commitment to 2025.

Jones had only been on the field four minutes when he reacted quickest to Mohamed Salah's header down from an Andy Robertson cross to score the Reds' second in the 89th minute.

And Klopp said to the BBC: "This is Curtis in a nutshell. His first touch is pretty much a finish, and the goal he scored, you have to be in that position.

"He sees the cross coming, it looks a little bit long, then the wind slows it down, Mo can get the ball and Curtis is in or at the six-yard box.

"It's incredible, and he can finish the situation off. That is really special, and special about him.

"He has signed a new contract, which is good for him and for us. We will have a lot of fun with him in the future."

Jones, who now has three goals and an assist in nine senior appearances, has revealed the message he was given by Klopp as he was being prepared for his late introduction.

"He was just saying the usual, he knows that I'm good on the ball but it's about picking the right pass and knowing when to dribble," said the teenager.

"He said the game was a bit Villa were on the attack and then we were on the attack, just to try and get a hold of the game by the scruff of the neck and control the game a bit more.

That's what I tried to do and hopefully the goal helped."

Asked about his whirlwind weekend, Jones told Liverpoolfc.com: "They could call it perfect.

"But, for me, I'm just grateful for the manager and the rest of the staff for having the belief in me and putting me out there when it was only 1-0 and Villa were playing well. I'm grateful for that but it's been a good week."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/we-lot-fun-him-liverpool-18548292

Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:21:35 AM
local goalscoring midfielder who is really confident and great at getting into goalscoring positions with well timed runs. I have seen this somewhere before. Can`t think where
Yep, I feel you, brother.
I was also a big fan of Steve McMahon.

It's about time he had an England cap..
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 11:19:39 AM
He is in Klopp's plans  8)


'We will have a lot of fun with him' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eager to work with midfielder


I think Klopp made the same "we'll have a lot of fun" comment with Origi in the past.
That's alright by me :)

Looking forward to seeing Curtis become a cult hero and scoring great goals in big games ;)

Apart from this....as others have said...Curtis does seem to be a player who fits right in. You cannot tell that he's an inexperienced teenager. Love it. He has it all I would say. Great attitude too - not too arrogant off the field. The only thing we don't know is how great his stamina is, and if he's injury prone or not. But who cares! He has all the right ingredients right now for any team.
Exciting times for us fans. I think other players like Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott give us the same vibes.
delighted for him, massive potential
