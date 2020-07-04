« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:10:55 PM
Good news.

For him and us.

Well in lad.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:12:47 PM
Hope he gets a few minutes before the end of the season.
Offline Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:15:53 PM
Great news.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  4, 2020, 07:12:47 PM
Hope he gets a few minutes before the end of the season.

Yep and into next season as well. Really hope him and Williams get game time next season. I know we're pretty well stocked in midfield but he's not looked out of place so far in the few opportunities he's had so far.
Online farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:19:05 PM
Great new!

He will score tomorrow.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:23:02 PM
Liverpools most Scouse looking person signs again
Offline jillc

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:34:40 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on July  4, 2020, 07:05:48 PM
Curtis Jones signs new contract with Liverpool FC

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400832-curtis-jones-new-contract

Get in  :)

Brilliant news, its obvious he has caught the managers eye and I look forward to seeing what his future plans are.
Offline Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 07:54:02 PM
Quote from: Hazell on July  4, 2020, 07:15:53 PM
Great news.

Yep and into next season as well. Really hope him and Williams get game time next season. I know we're pretty well stocked in midfield but he's not looked out of place so far in the few opportunities he's had so far.
Think he should be looking at trying to get minutes from Firmino when he's rested as well. Could peform a similair role even if it means shifting Mane and Salah's positions a bit.
Offline Samie

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 08:01:30 PM
James Pearce saying it's a 5 year deal with improved terms.
Offline Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 08:03:14 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on July  4, 2020, 07:54:02 PM
Think he should be looking at trying to get minutes from Firmino when he's rested as well. Could peform a similair role even if it means shifting Mane and Salah's positions a bit.

Interesting, I haven't see him play for the youth teams, but is that something that's feasible? Especially with Minamino needing minutes as well.
Offline Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 08:13:55 PM
Quote from: Hazell on July  4, 2020, 08:03:14 PM
Interesting, I haven't see him play for the youth teams, but is that something that's feasible? Especially with Minamino needing minutes as well.
He's played way more from a wide left position than midfield and he's more of a creative, ball in to feet kind of player. Doesn't really have the off the ball movement that Mane and Salah bring to their roles, so if he's going to get minutes from one of them, or other than midfield, it's the role he'd be best suited to. He's got a unique skillset for his build where you could try him in a few positions. But yeah with Minamino and even keita and Ox all vying for the same minutes in similaor positions I'd be happy seeimg him star anywhere.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 08:21:14 PM
Once said that he is way better than Woodburn and an erstwhile poster mocked me. I stand by my earlier assessment and go further to predict that he will reach Sancho levels.

Legend in the making, future captain too.
Offline OOS

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 4, 2020, 08:45:39 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on July  4, 2020, 08:21:14 PM
Once said that he is way better than Woodburn and an erstwhile poster mocked me. I stand by my earlier assessment and go further to predict that he will reach Sancho levels.

Legend in the making, future captain too.

Easy there.
Online kavah

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 08:48:36 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July  4, 2020, 07:23:02 PM
Liverpools most Scouse looking person signs again

Last year a mate of mine interviewed a few of the teams younger lads for a fashion design project and he said what stood out (apart from their disdain for New Balance leisure-wear) was Curtiss superb Scouse accent and vocabulary  ;D
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 08:56:06 PM
Great news,really looking forward to seeing him play more minutes.
Offline Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 09:54:22 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on July  4, 2020, 08:13:55 PM
He's played way more from a wide left position than midfield and he's more of a creative, ball in to feet kind of player. Doesn't really have the off the ball movement that Mane and Salah bring to their roles, so if he's going to get minutes from one of them, or other than midfield, it's the role he'd be best suited to. He's got a unique skillset for his build where you could try him in a few positions. But yeah with Minamino and even keita and Ox all vying for the same minutes in similaor positions I'd be happy seeimg him star anywhere.

Thanks mate. I know it's extremely difficult for young players to break in but can't help but be excited by and Williams :)
Offline Fordy

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 10:00:29 PM
Good news..
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 11:06:42 PM
Quote from: Hazell on July  4, 2020, 09:54:22 PM
Thanks mate. I know it's extremely difficult for young players to break in but can't help but be excited by and Williams :)

I think he will play the Firmino role superbly
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 11:12:02 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on July  4, 2020, 11:06:42 PM
I think he will play the Firmino role superbly

Please describe what you see as the Firmino role and the attributes Curtis has to play that role.
Offline Samie

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 11:13:01 PM
Al this ain't Question Time you know.  ;D
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 11:23:15 PM
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2020, 11:13:01 PM
Al this ain't Question Time you know.  ;D

Hopefully not. With a bit of luck I might actually get an answer to the question I asked.

 ;D ;D
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 11:31:27 PM
Made up for the lad.

Mum used to be good mates with his mum, no one could stand his dad though, had a tough upbringing so fair play to the lad for powering through and living his dream 👍
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones
July 4, 2020, 11:41:52 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on July  4, 2020, 11:12:02 PM
Please describe what you see as the Firmino role and the attributes Curtis has to play that role.

This is a role where an attacking midfielder is converted into a false nine. The attributes that Firmino has such as dribbling, playing other players in and scoring- Jones has in abundance. Jones is a brilliant finisher at his age groups- already shown it when he has moved to the seniors. Both are not as quick as the widemen.

Does that make sense to you? Feel free to ask if you need further help

Offline jillc

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 12:05:50 AM
The bosses thoughts on it.  :)

Jürgen Klopp: Curtis' new contract is a reward for his development https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400833-jurgen-klopp-curtis-jones-new-contract
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 12:07:09 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on July  4, 2020, 11:41:52 PM
This is a role where an attacking midfielder is converted into a false nine. The attributes that Firmino has such as dribbling, playing other players in and scoring- Jones has in abundance. Jones is a brilliant finisher at his age groups- already shown it when he has moved to the seniors. Both are not as quick as the widemen.

Does that make sense to you? Feel free to ask if you need further help



The huge difference between an attacking midfield player and someone who can play the false 9 role is an ability to hold the ball up and bring other players in to play. Attacking midfield players tend to like receiving the ball facing the opposition goal and being progressive. As a false 9 you need to be able to compete with centre backs in one attack and drift in to midfield and create the next.

Probably the most significant part of Bobby's role though is that he is main trigger for the counter press. You have to press as a unit and you have to have triggers. Some are obvious, a poor pass into a player with his back to goal is an open invitation for an all out press. Others are more subtle, sensing that the passing channels are covered, or we have created a passing trap are far more subtle.

Bobby is brilliant at that. Assuming that Curtis will have that instinct is a bit of a stretch.
Offline Djozer

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 12:28:08 AM
Great stuff. Give him a start Jurgen, I'd love to see what the lad can do over 90 minutes against a premier league team as opposed to footballing nonentities like Everton.
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 12:42:07 AM
Watching the under age teams you tend to see two things. Players who dominate their opponents physically and players with great technical ability. Age groups are a snapshot of a players' ability within a certain age group.

When you hit the first team you aren't competing within a single age group, you are generally competing with a decade of age groups. So you either have to be a sub human physical athlete, an unbelievably talented player or preferably both.

Curtis Jones fits in to the latter category. Even at the age of 14 or 15 he was physically imposing, even against older bigger players he was still powerful. Yet he has always been probably the most talented player on the pitch. That is a heady mix.

What he needs to do now is kick on and prove he is more Gerrard and less Barkley. 
Offline Djozer

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 12:58:55 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on July  5, 2020, 12:42:07 AM
Watching the under age teams you tend to see two things. Players who dominate their opponents physically and players with great technical ability. Age groups are a snapshot of a players' ability within a certain age group.

When you hit the first team you aren't competing within a single age group, you are generally competing with a decade of age groups. So you either have to be a sub human physical athlete, an unbelievably talented player or preferably both.

Curtis Jones fits in to the latter category. Even at the age of 14 or 15 he was physically imposing, even against older bigger players he was still powerful. Yet he has always been probably the most talented player on the pitch. That is a heady mix.

What he needs to do now is kick on and prove he is more Gerrard and less Barkley.
That seems fair, from what little I saw of Jones in the younger age groups he always seemed to have a great blend of technique and physique. I've no idea how he'll go from here, but he's under one of the very best coaches in the world in terms of bringing through young players, and he seems to have great drive and self-belief. Would be lovely to have another scouser come through and establish himself in the squad too. I really hope he gets a start or two in the run in.

On the subject of Barkley, he's certainly no Gerrard, but he's a good player in his own right I feel, and if Jones reaches even his level then he'll have done pretty well. I guess he's a bit unfortunate in being primarily a central midfielder, an area of the pitch that we're very well stocked in, but he seems capable of playing in the wider positions even if it's not his ideal role so I think he could have a good chance of seeing a fair few minutes next season. I know you took issue with his playing the Bobby role Al, and I personally feel Sadio and Minamino will be the first and second choice cover there personally, but I do feel his physical and technical attributes might make sense for that position too. Who knows? Hopefully the future's very bright for the lad, wherever he ends up.
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 01:21:32 AM
Quote from: Djozer on July  5, 2020, 12:58:55 AM
That seems fair, from what little I saw of Jones in the younger age groups he always seemed to have a great blend of technique and physique. I've no idea how he'll go from here, but he's under one of the very best coaches in the world in terms of bringing through young players, and he seems to have great drive and self-belief. Would be lovely to have another scouser come through and establish himself in the squad too. I really hope he gets a start or two in the run in.

I think that is a very fair summary. Usually you want your more gifted athletes to improve technically and you want your highly gifted technical players to bloom physically. Jones has both qualities in abundance. You actually need your better youth players to look as if they are in the wrong age group just to have a chance of making it.

Quote from: Djozer on July  5, 2020, 12:58:55 AM
On the subject of Barkley, he's certainly no Gerrard, but he's a good player in his own right I feel, and if Jones reaches even his level then he'll have done pretty well. I guess he's a bit unfortunate in being primarily a central midfielder, an area of the pitch that we're very well stocked in, but he seems capable of playing in the wider positions even if it's not his ideal role so I think he could have a good chance of seeing a fair few minutes next season. I know you took issue with his playing the Bobby role Al, and I personally feel Sadio and Minamino will be the first and second choice cover there personally, but I do feel his physical and technical attributes might make sense for that position too. Who knows? Hopefully the future's very bright for the lad, wherever he ends up.

The Gerrard and Barkley comparisons are purely about young players who were technically and physically superior to their peers. That though is just the start. You have to compete with a decade of age groups in your own Country and then every age group in every Country.

Offline Djozer

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 01:39:45 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on July  5, 2020, 01:21:32 AM
I think that is a very fair summary. Usually you want your more gifted athletes to improve technically and you want your highly gifted technical players to bloom physically. Jones has both qualities in abundance. You actually need your better youth players to look as if they are in the wrong age group just to have a chance of making it.

The Gerrard and Barkley comparisons are purely about young players who were technically and physically superior to their peers. That though is just the start. You have to compete with a decade of age groups in your own Country and then every age group in every Country.
Oh aye, I got that man, I was just putting forth a personal view about Barkley - I think he (understandably, given who he played for and who we support) often gets a raw deal on here, and is a class player in his own right, even if I don't think he ever made the most out of his potential.

But anyway, I agree completely in that you want lads who look far beyond their peers in their age groups. I don't think we've had any of those for a while, since Sterling really, at least in an attacking sense, but Jones and Elliott both look like they could do it. I think the fact that both have represented England for most of the youth teams is a good sign too, Brewster also, although obviously he's been hampered by injury a bit. Jones certainly has a good chance, although I'm loath to say he'll make it with us just yet; I've been burned a lot in the past (Dalla Valle, Pacheco etc) and the bar is soooo high for a young lad coming into our team at the minute, given just how bloody good we are. Still...he's got something. Elliott may be the more prodigious of the two, but I'm quietly very intrigued about young Curtis.
Offline royhendo

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 07:00:05 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on July  4, 2020, 11:41:52 PM
This is a role where an attacking midfielder is converted into a false nine. The attributes that Firmino has such as dribbling, playing other players in and scoring- Jones has in abundance. Jones is a brilliant finisher at his age groups- already shown it when he has moved to the seniors. Both are not as quick as the widemen.

Does that make sense to you? Feel free to ask if you need further help

Right. Be pleasant to people on here please. You might be the all seeing omniscient oracle but it doesnt give you a right to be condescending.

And you lot too.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 07:46:58 AM
Nice one lad. You're the future. :scarf
Offline Floydy

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 09:08:45 AM
delighted for him, well deserved. Also offers a carrot to the other younger lads that they can too be part of the best team on the planet. Sends a big message to players already at the club and those at other clubs who may be thinking of where they can go to develop.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 09:17:29 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on July  5, 2020, 12:42:07 AM

What he needs to do now is kick on and prove he is more Gerrard and less Barkley.

Deep down Everton fans hoped Barkley would prove he is more Gerrard and less Rodwell.

Different standards hey? ;D
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 10:48:02 AM
Great news, well in Curtis 👍👍👍
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 10:54:28 AM
Seems to have been around for ever so it's easy to forget how young he is. Always seemed to do well in the pre season friendlies, but has stepped up a level this term. Delighted he's signed.

He's a natural replacement for Lallana as well so his signing has saved us a few bob on the transfer market this close season.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 11:35:10 AM
geerrr in there! nothing better than seeing local lad given a chance. And with manager who is willing to give the youngsters a chance, anything and everything is possible.

him and elliot both seem to be good lads pushing each other to be better as well, which is a good thing

hope to see him play some minutes if we are up since the title is wrapped up.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 11:41:40 AM
Definitely needs a big tash
Offline NsRed

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
July 5, 2020, 02:49:18 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on July  4, 2020, 08:13:55 PM
He's played way more from a wide left position than midfield and he's more of a creative, ball in to feet kind of player. Doesn't really have the off the ball movement that Mane and Salah bring to their roles, so if he's going to get minutes from one of them, or other than midfield, it's the role he'd be best suited to. He's got a unique skillset for his build where you could try him in a few positions. But yeah with Minamino and even keita and Ox all vying for the same minutes in similaor positions I'd be happy seeimg him star anywhere.
To me he has the closest skilllset to Bobby in the squad. I think he could be really effective as a false 9, dropping deep and bringing the wide forwards in to play. I think hes better suited to that central front 3 spot than Minamino as his hold up play is a little better
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 04:04:44 PM
I think hell get some minutes today just hope its not just the final 5/10. Huge potential with his skill and technique, happy to see hes signed again.
Offline duvva

Re: Curtis Jones
July 5, 2020, 06:19:11 PM
Get the fuck in son
