Watching the under age teams you tend to see two things. Players who dominate their opponents physically and players with great technical ability. Age groups are a snapshot of a players' ability within a certain age group.



When you hit the first team you aren't competing within a single age group, you are generally competing with a decade of age groups. So you either have to be a sub human physical athlete, an unbelievably talented player or preferably both.



Curtis Jones fits in to the latter category. Even at the age of 14 or 15 he was physically imposing, even against older bigger players he was still powerful. Yet he has always been probably the most talented player on the pitch. That is a heady mix.



What he needs to do now is kick on and prove he is more Gerrard and less Barkley.



That seems fair, from what little I saw of Jones in the younger age groups he always seemed to have a great blend of technique and physique. I've no idea how he'll go from here, but he's under one of the very best coaches in the world in terms of bringing through young players, and he seems to have great drive and self-belief. Would be lovely to have another scouser come through and establish himself in the squad too. I really hope he gets a start or two in the run in.On the subject of Barkley, he's certainly no Gerrard, but he's a good player in his own right I feel, and if Jones reaches even his level then he'll have done pretty well. I guess he's a bit unfortunate in being primarily a central midfielder, an area of the pitch that we're very well stocked in, but he seems capable of playing in the wider positions even if it's not his ideal role so I think he could have a good chance of seeing a fair few minutes next season. I know you took issue with his playing the Bobby role Al, and I personally feel Sadio and Minamino will be the first and second choice cover there personally, but I do feel his physical and technical attributes might make sense for that position too. Who knows? Hopefully the future's very bright for the lad, wherever he ends up.