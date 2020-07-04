I think that is a very fair summary. Usually you want your more gifted athletes to improve technically and you want your highly gifted technical players to bloom physically. Jones has both qualities in abundance. You actually need your better youth players to look as if they are in the wrong age group just to have a chance of making it.
The Gerrard and Barkley comparisons are purely about young players who were technically and physically superior to their peers. That though is just the start. You have to compete with a decade of age groups in your own Country and then every age group in every Country.
Oh aye, I got that man, I was just putting forth a personal view about Barkley - I think he (understandably, given who he played for and who we support) often gets a raw deal on here, and is a class player in his own right, even if I don't think he ever made the most out of his potential.
But anyway, I agree completely in that you want lads who look far beyond their peers in their age groups. I don't think we've had any of those for a while, since Sterling really, at least in an attacking sense, but Jones and Elliott both look like they could do it. I think the fact that both have represented England for most of the youth teams is a good sign too, Brewster also, although obviously he's been hampered by injury a bit. Jones certainly has a good chance, although I'm loath to say he'll make it with us just yet; I've been burned a lot in the past (Dalla Valle, Pacheco etc) and the bar is soooo high for a young lad coming into our team at the minute, given just how bloody good we are. Still...he's got something. Elliott may be the more prodigious of the two, but I'm quietly very intrigued about young Curtis.