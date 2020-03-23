This is a role where an attacking midfielder is converted into a false nine. The attributes that Firmino has such as dribbling, playing other players in and scoring- Jones has in abundance. Jones is a brilliant finisher at his age groups- already shown it when he has moved to the seniors. Both are not as quick as the widemen.



Does that make sense to you? Feel free to ask if you need further help







The huge difference between an attacking midfield player and someone who can play the false 9 role is an ability to hold the ball up and bring other players in to play. Attacking midfield players tend to like receiving the ball facing the opposition goal and being progressive. As a false 9 you need to be able to compete with centre backs in one attack and drift in to midfield and create the next.Probably the most significant part of Bobby's role though is that he is main trigger for the counter press. You have to press as a unit and you have to have triggers. Some are obvious, a poor pass into a player with his back to goal is an open invitation for an all out press. Others are more subtle, sensing that the passing channels are covered, or we have created a passing trap are far more subtle.Bobby is brilliant at that. Assuming that Curtis will have that instinct is a bit of a stretch.