Curtis Jones

SinceSixtyFive

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:10:55 PM
Good news.

For him and us.

Well in lad.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:12:47 PM
Hope he gets a few minutes before the end of the season.
Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:15:53 PM
Great news.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:12:47 PM
Hope he gets a few minutes before the end of the season.

Yep and into next season as well. Really hope him and Williams get game time next season. I know we're pretty well stocked in midfield but he's not looked out of place so far in the few opportunities he's had so far.
farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 PM
Great new!

He will score tomorrow.
Tepid T₂O

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:23:02 PM
Liverpools most Scouse looking person signs again
jillc

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:34:40 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:05:48 PM
Curtis Jones signs new contract with Liverpool FC

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400832-curtis-jones-new-contract

Get in  :)

Brilliant news, its obvious he has caught the managers eye and I look forward to seeing what his future plans are.
Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 07:54:02 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:15:53 PM
Great news.

Yep and into next season as well. Really hope him and Williams get game time next season. I know we're pretty well stocked in midfield but he's not looked out of place so far in the few opportunities he's had so far.
Think he should be looking at trying to get minutes from Firmino when he's rested as well. Could peform a similair role even if it means shifting Mane and Salah's positions a bit.
Samie

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:01:30 PM
James Pearce saying it's a 5 year deal with improved terms.
Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:03:14 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:54:02 PM
Think he should be looking at trying to get minutes from Firmino when he's rested as well. Could peform a similair role even if it means shifting Mane and Salah's positions a bit.

Interesting, I haven't see him play for the youth teams, but is that something that's feasible? Especially with Minamino needing minutes as well.
Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:03:14 PM
Interesting, I haven't see him play for the youth teams, but is that something that's feasible? Especially with Minamino needing minutes as well.
He's played way more from a wide left position than midfield and he's more of a creative, ball in to feet kind of player. Doesn't really have the off the ball movement that Mane and Salah bring to their roles, so if he's going to get minutes from one of them, or other than midfield, it's the role he'd be best suited to. He's got a unique skillset for his build where you could try him in a few positions. But yeah with Minamino and even keita and Ox all vying for the same minutes in similaor positions I'd be happy seeimg him star anywhere.
Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 PM
Once said that he is way better than Woodburn and an erstwhile poster mocked me. I stand by my earlier assessment and go further to predict that he will reach Sancho levels.

Legend in the making, future captain too.
OOS

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 08:21:14 PM
Once said that he is way better than Woodburn and an erstwhile poster mocked me. I stand by my earlier assessment and go further to predict that he will reach Sancho levels.

Legend in the making, future captain too.

Easy there.
kavah

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 08:48:36 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:23:02 PM
Liverpools most Scouse looking person signs again

Last year a mate of mine interviewed a few of the teams younger lads for a fashion design project and he said what stood out (apart from their disdain for New Balance leisure-wear) was Curtiss superb Scouse accent and vocabulary  ;D
lgvkarlos

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 08:56:06 PM
Great news,really looking forward to seeing him play more minutes.
Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:13:55 PM
He's played way more from a wide left position than midfield and he's more of a creative, ball in to feet kind of player. Doesn't really have the off the ball movement that Mane and Salah bring to their roles, so if he's going to get minutes from one of them, or other than midfield, it's the role he'd be best suited to. He's got a unique skillset for his build where you could try him in a few positions. But yeah with Minamino and even keita and Ox all vying for the same minutes in similaor positions I'd be happy seeimg him star anywhere.

Thanks mate. I know it's extremely difficult for young players to break in but can't help but be excited by and Williams :)
Fordy

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 PM
Good news..
Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 11:06:42 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM
Thanks mate. I know it's extremely difficult for young players to break in but can't help but be excited by and Williams :)

I think he will play the Firmino role superbly
Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:06:42 PM
I think he will play the Firmino role superbly

Please describe what you see as the Firmino role and the attributes Curtis has to play that role.
Samie

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 11:13:01 PM
Al this ain't Question Time you know.  ;D
Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 11:23:15 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:13:01 PM
Al this ain't Question Time you know.  ;D

Hopefully not. With a bit of luck I might actually get an answer to the question I asked.

 ;D ;D
J-Mc-

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 PM
Made up for the lad.

Mum used to be good mates with his mum, no one could stand his dad though, had a tough upbringing so fair play to the lad for powering through and living his dream 👍
Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:12:02 PM
Please describe what you see as the Firmino role and the attributes Curtis has to play that role.

This is a role where an attacking midfielder is converted into a false nine. The attributes that Firmino has such as dribbling, playing other players in and scoring- Jones has in abundance. Jones is a brilliant finisher at his age groups- already shown it when he has moved to the seniors. Both are not as quick as the widemen.

Does that make sense to you? Feel free to ask if you need further help

jillc

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #342 on: Today at 12:05:50 AM
The bosses thoughts on it.  :)

Jürgen Klopp: Curtis' new contract is a reward for his development https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400833-jurgen-klopp-curtis-jones-new-contract
Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #343 on: Today at 12:07:09 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:41:52 PM
This is a role where an attacking midfielder is converted into a false nine. The attributes that Firmino has such as dribbling, playing other players in and scoring- Jones has in abundance. Jones is a brilliant finisher at his age groups- already shown it when he has moved to the seniors. Both are not as quick as the widemen.

Does that make sense to you? Feel free to ask if you need further help



The huge difference between an attacking midfield player and someone who can play the false 9 role is an ability to hold the ball up and bring other players in to play. Attacking midfield players tend to like receiving the ball facing the opposition goal and being progressive. As a false 9 you need to be able to compete with centre backs in one attack and drift in to midfield and create the next.

Probably the most significant part of Bobby's role though is that he is main trigger for the counter press. You have to press as a unit and you have to have triggers. Some are obvious, a poor pass into a player with his back to goal is an open invitation for an all out press. Others are more subtle, sensing that the passing channels are covered, or we have created a passing trap are far more subtle.

Bobby is brilliant at that. Assuming that Curtis will have that instinct is a bit of a stretch.
Djozer

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #344 on: Today at 12:28:08 AM
Great stuff. Give him a start Jurgen, I'd love to see what the lad can do over 90 minutes against a premier league team as opposed to footballing nonentities like Everton.
