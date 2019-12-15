I was worried that this would all become an overly convoluted mess with just weird shit for the sake of weird shit. Pleasantly surprised it managed to gel into a cohesive story and that the overall picture wasn't clear until the end of it. Thought Lindelof was gonna Lindelof as he does. Proper Scooby Doo stuff, that, right down to one of the villains blurting out all the exposition near the end. I've no problem with that. It was great entertainment, and it got wrapped up in a nice bow at the end of it, which is satisfying. Can't understand the hate it's getting, or wait...it's 2019 and politics and people are a bit mental...