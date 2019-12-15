« previous next »
HBO's The Watchmen

Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 15, 2019, 09:42:26 PM
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 15, 2019, 09:46:44 PM
What times it come out Chuffers? I normally watch it on mondee but I'll watch tonight if it's not on at silly oclock
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 15, 2019, 09:47:43 PM
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December 15, 2019, 09:46:44 PM
What times it come out Chuffers? I normally watch it on mondee but I'll watch tonight if it's not on at silly oclock
2am fella.
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 15, 2019, 10:05:51 PM
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 16, 2019, 05:54:30 AM
Great ending
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 16, 2019, 08:21:31 PM
Really excellent Finale, What a shame its a one off season thing... (lots of foreshadowing in this episode but fuck it , it works !)
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 16, 2019, 09:45:17 PM
Superb!

Mind blown 🤯 ... and just fantastic TV.
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 16, 2019, 10:47:33 PM
Wow. Just fantastic. I really hope we get more but if we never do what an unbelievable standalone series.

After The Leftovers and this Lindelof is redeemed in my eyes. Two of the best written shows of all time
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 02:35:45 AM
Visually and sonically brilliant. Acting nailed it. Superb TV

''A MUST HAVE FOR ANY HOUSEHOLD....9 OUTTA 5.....SMASHING!'' - ERNIE PARPNESS -THE VILEDA SUPERMOP MAGAZINE TV AWARDS.

''THE TV POP CHART HIT OF THE WINTER....GROOVY'' - BARRY PYABB - LOOK IN MAGAZINE.

YOU CAN BE SURE OF IT!!
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 02:46:35 AM
I'd love to see a season 2, but I don't really need a continuation of this specific story, wrapped up quite nicely.
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 06:19:35 AM
One of the most far out stories I've ever watched on TV. I was literally hanging on every word and scene.

Pure genius. Amazing cast.
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 02:27:02 PM
Loved this show..great pace to it, great acting and very interesting story
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 03:07:02 PM
Why wasn't Laurie all like
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 03:47:05 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on December 17, 2019, 03:07:02 PM
Why wasn't Laurie all like
There's some 'salt' from "salty people" regarding that, and I suspect it's the reason it's being review bombed on the viewer side on RT.

#notmydrmanhattan
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 03:52:19 PM
I was worried that this would all become an overly convoluted mess with just weird shit for the sake of weird shit. Pleasantly surprised it managed to gel into a cohesive story and that the overall picture wasn't clear until the end of it. Thought Lindelof was gonna Lindelof as he does. Proper Scooby Doo stuff, that, right down to one of the villains blurting out all the exposition near the end. I've no problem with that. It was great entertainment, and it got wrapped up in a nice bow at the end of it, which is satisfying. Can't understand the hate it's getting, or wait...it's 2019 and politics and people are a bit mental...
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 04:10:33 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on December 17, 2019, 03:07:02 PM
Why wasn't Laurie all like


Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 17, 2019, 03:47:05 PM
There's some 'salt' from "salty people" regarding that, and I suspect it's the reason it's being review bombed on the viewer side on RT.

#notmydrmanhattan

Re: HBO's The Watchmen
December 17, 2019, 05:22:17 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 17, 2019, 03:52:19 PM
I was worried that this would all become an overly convoluted mess with just weird shit for the sake of weird shit. Pleasantly surprised it managed to gel into a cohesive story and that the overall picture wasn't clear until the end of it. Thought Lindelof was gonna Lindelof as he does. Proper Scooby Doo stuff, that, right down to one of the villains blurting out all the exposition near the end. I've no problem with that. It was great entertainment, and it got wrapped up in a nice bow at the end of it, which is satisfying. Can't understand the hate it's getting, or wait...it's 2019 and politics and people are a bit mental...
As soon as white supremacists were involved in the story, you just knew it would be getting review bombed by people on the internet.

Fantastic television though. Really well done.
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
Today at 03:47:53 AM
Do I need to know watchmen stuff to enjoy this? Is it as good as the boys?
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
Today at 04:08:04 AM
Quote from: Walshy7 on Today at 03:47:53 AM
Do I need to know watchmen stuff to enjoy this? Is it as good as the boys?

A little bit, and IMO they're too different to compare.

Here's a Watchmen Primer

https://www.rollingstone.com/tv/tv-features/watchmen-hbo-comic-book-primer-897262/

Also if anyone cares the comic sequel to Watchmen just finished (you can google free comics and find it). Very different but a very good ending to the original story.
Re: HBO's The Watchmen
Today at 10:15:42 AM
Quote from: Walshy7 on Today at 03:47:53 AM
Do I need to know watchmen stuff to enjoy this? Is it as good as the boys?

To be honest mate I just read the Watchmen (novel)/Dr Manhattan/Hooded Justice/Ozymandias WIKI pages and that gives you a good enough grounding on the backstory and characters to really enjoy the show.  As long as you avoid the Watchmen (TV series) wiki pages your fine and there are no spoilers. 
