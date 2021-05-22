« previous next »
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #120 on: October 20, 2022, 08:07:33 pm »
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #121 on: October 20, 2022, 08:08:27 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October 20, 2022, 07:54:58 pm
Ok. Ill say just evil. That better?

I would say evil implies intent. Cowardly is probably a better word.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #122 on: October 20, 2022, 08:24:19 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October 20, 2022, 07:48:44 pm
^^^. Cant believe I just read that. A stupid mistake?  She killed someone by driving on the wrong side of the road. Doubt youd say oh it was just a mistake if she had killed your son or daughter.

If I went to America and done what shed done no doubt Id be looking at time in jail. She should be no different.


well, I think it was a mistake. Ive done it myself for a few seconds here, when in a total brain fart Ive started driving down the wrong side of the road and I was in the passenger seat with a friend who had just driven over from the continent to England and he goes driving towards a roundabout on the wrong side of the road at night. It happens, people make dumb mistakes. It was shockingly careless and an innocent man paid with his life. I don't know what the respective sentences would be, you are probably right US would probably be jailing you for a long time.

Ive just realized it is you somehow thinks lethal injection is appropriate so I think we have slightly different points of view.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #123 on: October 20, 2022, 08:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 20, 2022, 08:08:27 pm
I would say evil implies intent. Cowardly is probably a better word.

I think thats what makes the whole episode so shitty.

She could have owned up, gone to court and may have got a minimal sentence given the circumstances, no intent, not drunk and not on pills. The fact she fled the country and avoided justice for so long is what makes it awful and makes the families agony more prolonged. Cowardly is the word.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #124 on: October 20, 2022, 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 20, 2022, 08:24:19 pm
Ive just realized it is you somehow thinks lethal injection is appropriate so I think we have slightly different points of view.

It's also the same poster who is recklessly putting other people's lives at risk by not getting their booster jabs.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #125 on: October 20, 2022, 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 20, 2022, 08:28:18 pm
It's also the same poster who is recklessly putting other people's lives at risk by not getting their booster jabs.

Ive had 3, so not like Ive not had any. And going off your point, Anne Sacoolas has proved cars are deadly so maybe we should all stop driving so we arent recklessly putting other peoples lives at risk.

And recklessly putting other peoples lives at risk am I?  What a load of bollocks. If Im getting multiple lots of the same drug, sometimes twice a year, Id start questioning the efficacy of it. Especially for a disease that you have to test for to know you have it in some cases and are fine after 7 days.

But anyway, youve diverted the thread as its not about covid or my jab status  :wave
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #126 on: October 21, 2022, 07:38:21 am »
His parents have just been on BBC news if anyone wants to catch it up.
Heart-breaking discussion.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #127 on: October 21, 2022, 09:07:15 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 20, 2022, 08:24:19 pm
well, I think it was a mistake. Ive done it myself for a few seconds here, when in a total brain fart Ive started driving down the wrong side of the road and I was in the passenger seat with a friend who had just driven over from the continent to England and he goes driving towards a roundabout on the wrong side of the road at night. It happens, people make dumb mistakes. It was shockingly careless and an innocent man paid with his life. I don't know what the respective sentences would be, you are probably right US would probably be jailing you for a long time.

Ive just realized it is you somehow thinks lethal injection is appropriate so I think we have slightly different points of view.

I think it was how she attempted to evade responsibility through diplomatic immunity and quickly got her was back to the US which grinds people's gears, those actions demonstrate no remorse nor responsibility for her mistake - dragging the poor kids family through the legal mill for justice

As a consequence - I have little sympathy towards the woman if the book gets thrown at her.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #128 on: October 21, 2022, 03:36:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2022, 07:38:21 am
His parents have just been on BBC news if anyone wants to catch it up.
Heart-breaking discussion.

I heard his mother on the BBC after court. Quite heart breaking and impressive for her that she fought the system for so long and didn't give up.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #129 on: October 21, 2022, 03:40:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 21, 2022, 09:07:15 am
I think it was how she attempted to evade responsibility through diplomatic immunity and quickly got her was back to the US which grinds people's gears, those actions demonstrate no remorse nor responsibility for her mistake - dragging the poor kids family through the legal mill for justice

As a consequence - I have little sympathy towards the woman if the book gets thrown at her.

I agree, which is what I said in my follow up post. It was especially cowardly to take the worst choice imaginable and flee the country. Hard to predict the outcome. I am sure she is trying to negotiate a sentence and I wonder if the judge is under any pressure to give a lenient sentence or maybe the Americans have washed their hands of her as she fled the country doesn't exactly put the US military in a good light.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #130 on: October 24, 2022, 07:57:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 21, 2022, 03:40:04 pm
I agree, which is what I said in my follow up post. It was especially cowardly to take the worst choice imaginable and flee the country. Hard to predict the outcome. I am sure she is trying to negotiate a sentence and I wonder if the judge is under any pressure to give a lenient sentence or maybe the Americans have washed their hands of her as she fled the country doesn't exactly put the US military in a good light.
there's no plea bargaining in the UK, but as it's death by careless driving rather than dangerous, I think the maximum sentence is five years, as she fled the scene and the country the court should take no mitigation into account and she should get the maximum sentence. Even if she does though, I seriously doubt she serves even one second in jail
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:44:49 pm »
8 months suspended sentence. People get more for cannabis possession
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:51:07 pm »
If the logic was a suspended sentence because we'd never get her over here to serve an immediate one...then what was the point of even a suspended one?  ???
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
Thats shite, sadly not surprising
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:23:08 pm »
As we all know the justice system is rotten. However, I take some heart that the families seem satisfied with it, however inadequate it was delivered. They feel they can move on to the next stage of their own battle now. God bless them honestly, it was nice to see them together like that standing proud.

The tale they were telling about how Trump tried to orchestrate a meeting is typically appalling of the scumbag.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:39:52 pm »
With friends like the US government..

What a load of c*nts.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:40:44 pm »
8 months suspended sentence for a hit and run on the wrong side of the road and then fleeing the country.

Seems legit.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:40:44 pm
8 months suspended sentence for a hit and run on the wrong side of the road and then fleeing the country.

Seems legit.

It wasn't a hit and run she stopped and immediately admitted it was her fault. Personally I think the US government was never going to let her go to prison because of the implications for their national security.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:59:17 pm »
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:46:43 pm
It wasn't a hit and run she stopped and immediately admitted it was her fault. Personally I think the US government was never going to let her go to prison because of the implications for their national security.

Of course we bend over backwards for the yanks.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:59:17 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1600897387593089025?s=20&t=Fg7F-emrp4Ttv_VodZ7Avw

Have a nice day

Ironically if she hadnt fleed the country shed have likely got a similar sentence without the world knowing what a prick she is
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:46:43 pm
It wasn't a hit and run she stopped and immediately admitted it was her fault. Personally I think the US government was never going to let her go to prison because of the implications for their national security.

Not technically, but then assisted to flee the country when she was told specifically not too. Also, she was a partner of a diplomat, not a diplomat herself, so no real implications other than the US being massive hypocrites and c*nts. It isn't surprising seeing as they expected people to be extradited (where which the UK bends over for) but never does for any of their own citizens
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:48:56 pm
Not technically, but then assisted to flee the country when she was told specifically not too. Also, she was a partner of a diplomat, not a diplomat herself, so no real implications other than the US being massive hypocrites and c*nts. It isn't surprising seeing as they expected people to be extradited (where which the UK bends over for) but never does for any of their own citizens

It went a bit further than her being the spouse of a diplomat. Her husband is an intelligence officer and Sky News have called her a former spy.

There was no way either the US or UK authorities were going to allow her to go to jail given the national security implications.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:56:01 pm
It went a bit further than her being the spouse of a diplomat. Her husband is an intelligence officer and Sky News have called her a former spy.

There was no way either the US or UK authorities were going to allow her to go to jail given the national security implications.

Her being a former spy was questionable and never been proven. Besides, 'former' is the key word, she may have been, bit wasn't one at the time of the crash. Plus she didn't have diplomatic immunity

The U.K. Governments position is that immunity, and therefore any question of waiver, is no longer relevant in Mrs. Sacoolass case, because she has returned home, Mr. Raab said in the letter that was shared with The New York Times on Sunday.

The U.S. have now informed us that they, too, consider that immunity is no longer pertinent, Mr. Raab said.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:54:23 pm
Her being a former spy was questionable and never been proven. Besides, 'former' is the key word, she may have been, bit wasn't one at the time of the crash. Plus she didn't have diplomatic immunity

The U.K. Governments position is that immunity, and therefore any question of waiver, is no longer relevant in Mrs. Sacoolass case, because she has returned home, Mr. Raab said in the letter that was shared with The New York Times on Sunday.

The U.S. have now informed us that they, too, consider that immunity is no longer pertinent, Mr. Raab said.

RAF Croughton is basically the US version of GCHQ. It was implicated in the tapping of Angela Merkels phone. Approximately a quarter of US communications and spying in Europe are routed through RAF Croughton. It is known as the home of US spies in Europe. Tom Watson raised questions about it a decade ago.

In court today it was disclosed that she is employed by the US government.

I would say the overwhelming likliehood is that she is/was working for the NSA.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:18:45 pm
RAF Croughton is basically the US version of GCHQ. It was implicated in the tapping of Angela Merkels phone. Approximately a quarter of US communications and spying in Europe are routed through RAF Croughton. It is known as the home of US spies in Europe. Tom Watson raised questions about it a decade ago.

In court today it was disclosed that she is employed by the US government.

I would say the overwhelming likliehood is that she is/was working for the NSA.

As I said, her claim of diplomatic immunity is questionable and the US govt claimed it on her behalf, not her specifically (according to her lawyer).

Besides, killing someone whilst working for GCHQ or any other foreign nation abroad will still land you in jail. Rules just don't apply to the US
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:30:41 pm
As I said, her claim of diplomatic immunity is questionable and the US govt claimed it on her behalf, not her specifically (according to her lawyer).

Besides, killing someone whilst working for GCHQ or any other foreign nation abroad will still land you in jail. Rules just don't apply to the US

The issue is whether the UK and US authorities would allow someone with almost certainly huge amounts of classified information to go to prison.

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:38:57 pm
The issue is whether the UK and US authorities would allow someone with almost certainly huge amounts of classified information to go to prison.



It's not new, im sure people who have worked in intelligence services have been to prison. Its just the US waving their dicks in the air and getting away with it as usual
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:56:22 pm »
A great effort by Harry's parents.  Reminiscent of Anne Williams but obviously on a much smaller and shorter scale.  Without their efforts I'm very confident that the UK government would have been happy to quietly overlook the whole thing.

The US once again highlighting the one-sided special relationship between the two countries.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:26:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:56:22 pm
A great effort by Harry's parents.  Reminiscent of Anne Williams but obviously on a much smaller and shorter scale.  Without their efforts I'm very confident that the UK government would have been happy to quietly overlook the whole thing.

The US once again highlighting the one-sided special relationship between the two countries.

The Dunn family have acted with absolute dignity. The interview with Harry's friend Issac was breathtaking

I truly hope they have found their justice.
