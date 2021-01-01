« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October  (Read 18105 times)

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,879
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:14:59 am »
2. Trainspotting 2 (no more Catholics!).

Dont think it is, but after i smashed the first film yesterday, hoping my luck holds.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:14:59 am
2. Trainspotting 2 (no more Catholics!).

Dont think it is, but after i smashed the first film yesterday, hoping my luck holds.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:55:30 pm »
Replaced picture 2 with a better shot. I'll put up the next round at 3pm.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,432
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #723 on: Today at 01:08:01 pm »
2. The Irishman
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,071
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #724 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
2. LA confidential


(Another one wrong.  At least Im consistent! )
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • Not Italian
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #725 on: Today at 01:39:56 pm »
Is #3 Eyes wide shut?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #726 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm »
Second batch. Since no one's guessed yet and it's the last day, I'm keeping it at full points. A total of 10 up for grabs:

1.

2. (It's NOT Caddyshack)

3.

4.

Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • Truthiness
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #727 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm »
3. Brazil
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #728 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
Here's the first batch as a reminder. No to Brazil.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:08:43 am
1.

2.

3.

4.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • Not Italian
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #729 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm »
Is #2 Bringin' Up Baby?
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #730 on: Today at 03:44:05 pm »
4. 12 monkeys?

unsure of where 1st image is in it tho
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #731 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:44:05 pm
4. 12 monkeys?

unsure of where 1st image is in it tho
One point.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ok9tswBa-ZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ok9tswBa-ZI</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wcztDZ13TLI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wcztDZ13TLI</a>
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • Not Italian
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #732 on: Today at 04:03:25 pm »
#2 Swingers?
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • Not Italian
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #733 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Givin' up on 2.

Is #1 The Red Shoes?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #734 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm »
A reminder: there's gap of over 70 years between the oldest and newest of these. Also, the other was released within 15 years of 12 Monkeys and one of its pics is from the same city as the ones in 4.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #735 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:42:57 pm
Givin' up on 2.

Is #1 The Red Shoes?
Two points.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z6Zs62kFuvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z6Zs62kFuvo</a> (0:09 to 0:14)

The old Monte Carlo railway station plays a pivotal part in the film, especially the end. I can post the full movie with the time stamp later on if people really wat to see.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #736 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm »
3. The Prestige?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #737 on: Today at 06:43:46 pm »
Got a feeling i know number 2 now
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #738 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm »
Is 2 Casino?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm »
Drat. 2s already guessed. PARP!
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #740 on: Today at 07:27:10 pm »
Nope (though I know why you said Casino, the FBI guys landing on the golf course). 1 and 4 are gone, 2 and 3 are still in play. I'm heading out in a bit but I'll try to keep an eye on this and post if there are correct answers.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #741 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 07:27:10 pm
Nope (though I know why you said Casino, the FBI guys landing on the golf course). 1 and 4 are gone, 2 and 3 are still in play. I'm heading out in a bit but I'll try to keep an eye on this and post if there are correct answers.
So 3s not the Prestige?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZbE_CR8SXqY&amp;ab_channel=navy4181" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZbE_CR8SXqY&amp;ab_channel=navy4181</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:35:48 pm »
and yeah, that was my thinking on the golf course bit for Casino an the seating area looked like an antwacky mafia joint
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,970
  • IFWT
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm »
Is 2 Falling Down?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #744 on: Today at 08:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:35:06 pm
So 3s not the Prestige?
Has to be both locations once the second photo goes up.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #745 on: Today at 08:14:56 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 