Author Topic: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October  (Read 15204 times)

Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #480 on: October 23, 2020, 08:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #481 on: October 23, 2020, 08:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Hendollama on October 23, 2020, 07:57:06 pm
I'm in.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 23, 2020, 07:57:13 pm
Definitely.

Cheers for that SM. Not sure of the niche Swedish ones though  ;D

I have no idea how to run one ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #482 on: October 23, 2020, 08:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 23, 2020, 07:52:26 pm
Anyone up for a sitcoms location quiz?
Sounds good to me.  There were a few I didn't get round to putting in this week so I'll do it again late winter during an international break. If the world hasn't been nuked by then.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #483 on: October 23, 2020, 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 23, 2020, 07:52:26 pm
Anyone up for a sitcoms location quiz?
I'll have some of that if I may
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #484 on: October 23, 2020, 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 23, 2020, 07:57:13 pm
Definitely.

Cheers for that SM. Not sure of the niche Swedish ones though  ;D

Lets not pretend youve never seen the odd niche Swedish movie Craig, were all friends here.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #485 on: October 23, 2020, 09:53:26 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 23, 2020, 09:50:52 pm
Lets not pretend youve never seen the odd niche Swedish movie Craig, were all friends here.

Well yeah, if a backdrop from Sauna Girls 7 was posted Id likely have it in a second.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #486 on: October 26, 2020, 08:47:18 am »
Quote from: Hazell on October 23, 2020, 07:52:26 pm
Anyone up for a sitcoms location quiz?

Let's do it
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #487 on: October 13, 2023, 04:08:42 pm »

That's right, it's a lengthy international break and I'm bored so we're doing this again from Monday. A reminder of the rules:

1) Each morning at 9am I'll post four photos of movie locations, you have to guess which films they're from. The first person to guess a right answer gets one point, the second person two points, up to four.

2) If any of the films have gone unguessed by 3pm, I'll post a second pic. Points will be halved from then on. The second photo may be less exclusive to the film but the first will be (or is intended to be) from that film only.

3) Each player is allowed to make one guess per half hour and a maximum of two guesses for each movie - this is to stop people answer-bombing and to give everyone a chance to compete. Any additional guesses will involve that player's scores for the day being wiped off. I'll tot up the final scores on Friday.

And NO CHEATING. This is an honourable contest. See you all Monday morning.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #488 on: October 13, 2023, 04:18:16 pm »
Nice one SM.  I'm rubbish at these but its good fun all the same.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #489 on: Today at 08:56:13 am »
Due to unforseen circumstances I should have forseen, I'm putting this back a week. Forgot I'm going to be out at work things a couple of days this week and won't be able to keep an eye on this.

In the meantime, here's a bonus. Name the film:



Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #490 on: Today at 09:01:08 am »
:wanker
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #491 on: Today at 09:05:01 am »
I know. I've got everything ready, I just didn't want to keep people waiting for hours to see if their guesses were right.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:56:13 am
Due to unforseen circumstances I should have forseen, I'm putting this back a week. Forgot I'm going to be out at work things a couple of days this week and won't be able to keep an eye on this.

In the meantime, here's a bonus. Name the film:



Do I get a point for location ?
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:18:22 pm »
It won't count in the contest, but you'll get the glory of knowing you were right.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:05:01 am
I know. I've got everything ready, I just didn't want to keep people waiting for hours to see if their guesses were right.

Was only messing! Appreciate you doing the quiz. Id actually forgotten about it, then saw this thread at the top of the page and thought we had some Monday boredom release!
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Each day at 9am, starts 23rd October
« Reply #495 on: Today at 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:18:22 pm
It won't count in the contest, but you'll get the glory of knowing you were right.

Spoiler
Is it in Hong Kong or Macau?
[close]
