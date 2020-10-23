That's right, it's a lengthy international break and I'm bored so we're doing this again from Monday. A reminder of the rules:1) Each morning at 9am I'll post four photos of movie locations, you have to guess which films they're from. The first person to guess a right answer gets one point, the second person two points, up to four.2) If any of the films have gone unguessed by 3pm, I'll post a second pic. Points will be halved from then on. The second photo may be less exclusive to the film but the first will be (or is intended to be) from that film only.3) Each player is allowed to make one guess per half hour and a maximum of two guesses for each movie - this is to stop people answer-bombing and to give everyone a chance to compete. Any additional guesses will involve that player's scores for the day being wiped off. I'll tot up the final scores on Friday.And NO CHEATING. This is an honourable contest. See you all Monday morning.