Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am

Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Yesterday at 08:29:32 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:20:00 PM
So is Nick, but thats more down to his age.

Im old enough to have seen Ghostbusters in the cinema young man, show me some respect.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:05:22 AM
Next batch:

1)

2)

3)

4)
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:11:18 AM
3. A Quiet Place?

On a separate note, looking at 2) Always nice when the Public Library is set inside your local Chinese Restaurant.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:15:59 AM
 :wellin Great spot. No to A Quiet Place though.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:20:17 AM
Is 4 "To Kill a Mockingbird"?
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:22:29 AM

3, I`d have to do a Gollum and go "Deliverance or Stand By Me".
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:25:07 AM
One guess per 30 minutes, KillieRed. I did warn people yesterday, but I'm going to have to automatically wipe your guesses off for today.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:25:13 AM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:22:29 AM
3, I`d have to do a Gollum and go "Deliverance or Stand By Me".

Stand by Me is a good shout, thats the other that came to mind for me. (This isnt a guess!)
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:26:55 AM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:25:07 AM
One guess per 30 minutes, KillieRed. I did warn people yesterday, but I'm going to have to automatically wipe your guesses off for today.
I`m not a regular, was totally unaware Officer.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:33:53 AM
#1 definitely looks like something from a horror film set in the Mid-West. I'm going to go with It Follows.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:40:03 AM
 :P
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:20:17 AM
Is 4 "To Kill a Mockingbird"?
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:40:56 AM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:26:55 AM
I`m not a regular, was totally unaware Officer.
That's cool, I just needed to set some ground rules to stop one or two posters swamping the contest with guesses.
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:42:16 AM
Ive been half an hour since my last guess!

3) Stand by Me?
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:47:25 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:42:16 AM
Ive been half an hour since my last guess!

3) Stand by Me?

One point. Sorry, KillieRed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gozRrRCtj6E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gozRrRCtj6E</a>
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:50:30 AM »
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 09:51:18 AM
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 10:30:44 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:33:53 AM
#1 definitely looks like something from a horror film set in the Mid-West. I'm going to go with It Follows.

That's what i was thinking too.

Love that film (and that scene, with one standing on a house that looks like that - even if it makes no sense in the context of the film for it to be standing there!)

Is 2 groundhog day?
Re: Film Locations Quiz Contest: Starts each day at 9am
Today at 10:45:55 AM
Nah, the buildings in Groundhog Day are a lot whiter from memory. I'll be checking back every few minutes and I'll flag up if anyone gets a correct guess.
