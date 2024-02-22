« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

Kashinoda

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 22, 2024, 01:08:55 pm
Quote from: Garrus on February 16, 2024, 11:26:28 am
Seems strange to be talking about next generation when it feels like the current generation hasn't really gotten going yet. For both consoles. Only a handful of games that feel truly "next gen" I've played. Forbidden West and Spidey 2. Never got round to Returnal but that looks amazing too.

Was it much better previously? Notable PS4 exclusives during the same period: (Sorry Knack)

Killzone: Shadow Fall: 2013
Infamous: Second Son: 2014
Driveclub: 2014
Bloodborne: 2015
Ratchet & Clank: 2016
Uncharted 4: 2016

Think the cross-gen games skew the perception a bit, but arguably needed with shortages and development costs.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 27, 2024, 02:30:05 pm
My son and I loved Knack and Knack 2 to be honest, may not be the best games in the world but they did what they set out to.
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 27, 2024, 04:15:09 pm
Sony to axe 900 jobs and will entirely close their London studio.

Liverpool will also lose staff as well. 8% of their global workforce will go.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 28, 2024, 09:42:16 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 27, 2024, 04:15:09 pm
Sony to axe 900 jobs and will entirely close their London studio.

Liverpool will also lose staff as well. 8% of their global workforce will go.

The Spider-Man 2 budget seems to have made them step back and re-evaluate everything.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 28, 2024, 11:26:19 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 27, 2024, 04:15:09 pm
Sony to axe 900 jobs and will entirely close their London studio.

Liverpool will also lose staff as well. 8% of their global workforce will go.

Because the UK is no longer the bridge to the EU, since brexit we're just a little inward island.
Scottymuser

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 1, 2024, 11:57:53 am
Quote from: Garrus on February 16, 2024, 11:26:28 am
Seems strange to be talking about next generation when it feels like the current generation hasn't really gotten going yet. For both consoles. Only a handful of games that feel truly "next gen" I've played. Forbidden West and Spidey 2. Never got round to Returnal but that looks amazing too.

Ratchet and Clank surely too - beautiful graphics, zero load times, hopping between entirely different worlds etc.
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 10, 2024, 07:00:00 pm
Is there any hope once stick-drift starts to kick in, or is that usual it for a controller?
Garlicbread

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 10, 2024, 07:14:36 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 10, 2024, 07:00:00 pm
Is there any hope once stick-drift starts to kick in, or is that usual it for a controller?

PS5 and Switch controllers are infamous to get stick drift. Unless you're a bit crafty and wanting to open it up and stuff, it's pretty much over.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 10, 2024, 07:21:12 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 10, 2024, 07:00:00 pm
Is there any hope once stick-drift starts to kick in, or is that usual it for a controller?

There are loads of people on ebay who fix them, I got my xbox1 one done for about £14, been perfect ever since.
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 11, 2024, 01:53:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 10, 2024, 07:21:12 pm
There are loads of people on ebay who fix them, I got my xbox1 one done for about £14, been perfect ever since.

Cheers both. Wonder if phone shops could do them. Might check with one or two of my local ones.
IgorBobbins

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 12, 2024, 04:49:27 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 11, 2024, 01:53:33 pm
Cheers both. Wonder if phone shops could do them. Might check with one or two of my local ones.
Mines recently developed stick drift too - really annoying.  Ive heard people talk about it before but this is the first time its happened to one of my controllers.  Not sure I can be arsed trying to fix it myself.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 13, 2024, 12:18:56 am
Red Dead 1 on PS5 is gripping me

If it ain't 4K (the assets aren't) it's close enough for government work

the newish 60fps patch though - marvellous

Things better in Red Dead 1

You see other riders outright running rather than trotting slowly
Skinning animals takes shorter time
More random shit. Seen a guy run into another and knock him off his horse
Better scripted shit. Seen a man taking a piss side of the road
Bounties are way more numerous
Some missions are like GTA4 freeformish to solve rather than on rails
The way the horses run is cuter
Marston has funny lines, like "you've been eating well" when picking up someone
Music is better
There's other gangs
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:12:31 pm
Hi all - looking at potentially getting a 1TB expansion HD. Any recommendations for which?
