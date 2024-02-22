Red Dead 1 on PS5 is gripping me
If it ain't 4K (the assets aren't) it's close enough for government work
the newish 60fps patch though - marvellous
Things better in Red Dead 1
You see other riders outright running rather than trotting slowly
Skinning animals takes shorter time
More random shit. Seen a guy run into another and knock him off his horse
Better scripted shit. Seen a man taking a piss side of the road
Bounties are way more numerous
Some missions are like GTA4 freeformish to solve rather than on rails
The way the horses run is cuter
Marston has funny lines, like "you've been eating well" when picking up someone
Music is better
There's other gangs