Red Dead 1 on PS5 is gripping me



If it ain't 4K (the assets aren't) it's close enough for government work



the newish 60fps patch though - marvellous



Things better in Red Dead 1



You see other riders outright running rather than trotting slowly

Skinning animals takes shorter time

More random shit. Seen a guy run into another and knock him off his horse

Better scripted shit. Seen a man taking a piss side of the road

Bounties are way more numerous

Some missions are like GTA4 freeformish to solve rather than on rails

The way the horses run is cuter

Marston has funny lines, like "you've been eating well" when picking up someone

Music is better

There's other gangs