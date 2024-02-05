Just feels like Sony have had a lot more "console seller" type exclusives over the last couple of generations. That's probably led to these execs at MS realising there's not much economic sense in spending crazy amounts acquiring other companies and then limiting your install base especially when the competition is so far ahead of you.



Plus the long term sustainability of gamepass was probably dependent on them capturing the market but the stalling numbers show that the appetite just isn't there for people to go all in on subscription services.



It launched a year earlier than the PS3, and had about an 8m lead by the time the PS3 came out

The PS3 was stupidly expensive the first year, which meant that for the first year (until Nov-07 when the PS3 had effectively had a $200 price drop), it was easy without many of the big exclusives out for people to justify buying a X360 as it was much cheaper. This meant that they had effectively increased their sales lead by the time the price was much more level

Thirdly, that the online gaming birth meant that people wanted to play with their friends online more so than in any other generation prior (where quality and quantity of single player games was more important), that in the West (especially US/UK, where COD was the biggest game around), it was easier for people to justify the purchase of a X360 so they could play with their friends

Finally, the RROD lead to a fair few million Xboxes having to be replaced, which was included in MS's sales figures in order to make then look better

They've always had that - the only generation that was even close was the PS3 vs Xbox360 in terms of sales - where the Xbox literally had 3 exclusive series (Halo, Gears of War, Forza) vs PS3s loads and of a variety of genres (Infamous, GT, Uncharted, Little Big Planet, Ratchet and Clank, Resistance, Yakuza, MGS, the Last Of Us, Wipeout, Heavy Rain, Demon's Souls, God Of War, etc).The only reason the X360 sold nearly as many (they ended up being about 2-3m fewer sales) was 4 fold:What then happened in the next generation was by that point, people had realised that MS had no real variety in their exclusives, and had realised that Sony had - and then MS shot themselves in the foot with all the horrendous marketing (like their reliance on kinect, incresing the price of the console; their "always online, no second hand games" farce, etc) - which led to many millions who had previously gotten X360 early in the generation (or because their friends had) decided to try the PS4, liking it and encouraging others to do so. This then resulted in them trying the Sony exclusives, and becoming attached - which led to the PS5 outselling the Xbox in this generation.