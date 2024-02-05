Guys



Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)



The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.



Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things? I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)



ta



i got my old ps4 controller fixed for free by Sony on warranty (was within a year) and tbf they were great with it (quick, no postage costs). had to navigate their site a bit (its changed since) but worth the time since theyre not cheap)hopefully same applies with PS5 controller. i know early in the ps5 days it was a known issue so people got replacements pretty no-fuss, hopefully still the case now.you might just need some documentation of the purchase/dates and if you have the box of the broken one still then even better (assuming its got serial numbers).