Set to be announced next week:

https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1754598552548904973

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.
Guys

Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)

The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.

Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things?  I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)

ta
It was a few years ago now but I had to contact Sony about a faulty PS4 controller. For that the warranty was 1 year. I sent it to them with the proof of purchase and they repaired it after about 3 weeks.

May have more info here https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/legal/warranties/ps5/

I can't actually open the link as the office I'm working in has Sony blocked for some reason.
Although i have a PS4 i'm on my 3rd controller in 2 years because of the stick drift issue [£50 a head too], apparently their could be a fix, [could be too much dust getting inside the controller causing the issues], but means taking apart the whole controller which could be a pain in the arse.
i got my old ps4 controller fixed for free by Sony on warranty (was within a year) and tbf they were great with it (quick, no postage costs). had to navigate their site a bit (its changed since) but worth the time since theyre not cheap)

hopefully same applies with PS5 controller. i know early in the ps5 days it was a known issue so people got replacements pretty no-fuss, hopefully still the case now.

you might just need some documentation of the purchase/dates and if you have the box of the broken one still then even better (assuming its got serial numbers).
Get on the Sony website and book it in for repair, did my lads about a year ago for nothing, very little questions asked, not sure if they repaired or replaced but I was very impressed with the service.

https://repairs.playstation.com/s/request-repair?id=4&locale=en-gb&language=en_GB
At this point why doesn't MS just turn the Xbox into a gaming PC?
Cheers lads will look at returning the newest one to Sony.  Still got the order email from Argos as proof of purchase.

Thanks to YouTube I had the old one taken apart earlier and now know how to clean it. Still got same shitty stick drift though

Obviously not going to open up the new one.

Thanks again
FF7 Rebirth demo is out now.
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 06:19:47 pm

https://repairs.playstation.com/s/request-repair?id=4&locale=en-gb&language=en_GB

Thanks so much Lance man.

That was so damn easy. Already got my free return label etc from Sony.

Lovely stuff.   Not my words Lance, the words of Shakin Stevens.
I think this is what they'll end up doing, but backwards compatibility will be difficult to pull off, and there's also the risk of piracy. Steam will also eat their lunch unless they somehow make it Xbox store only, and PC gamers who they would hope to court really don't like the Xbox store.

Interesting times ahead though, some of the MS ITKs are backtracking now, and others are saying that MS are planning on launching new hardware soon including a Switch-like hybrid.
