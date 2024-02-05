At this point why doesn't MS just turn the Xbox into a gaming PC?
I think this is what they'll end up doing, but backwards compatibility will be difficult to pull off, and there's also the risk of piracy. Steam will also eat their lunch unless they somehow make it Xbox store only, and PC gamers who they would hope to court really don't like the Xbox store.
Interesting times ahead though, some of the MS ITKs are backtracking now, and others are saying that MS are planning on launching new hardware soon including a Switch-like hybrid.