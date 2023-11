Fair enough - apologies - the way I read some of your comments suggested that, despite the game being excellent (and rated as such by all) nowadays after the patches, that you weren't going to play it *because* of this situation. I can not recommend it highly enough personally - it is easily a GOTY-quality game nowadays - so do encourage you to try it (although I would wait, like I did, for a sale - just because in general I find game prices to be a little too steep)



No worries all good. I played the game on the ps4, what happened was when you bought a digital copy right off the bat (like I did) it was so bugged that the PS store refunded the money but let you keep the game. So I played it on the ps4 to conclusion. But now that I have the ps5, I don't feel the need to pay $50 for a game that I have already played. I would rather wait for the new spiderman game and put the money towards that.