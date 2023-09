Playstation Plus subscription prices are going up from September 6th



Essential - £59.99 (from £49.99)

Extra - £99.99 (from £83.99)

Premium - £119.99 (from £99.99)



If you're thinking about making the jump, now is the time because even with a Black Friday 25% discount in November will only take it down to todays current price



Those already locked in I'm afraid you are fucked. Sony wont let you stack on the end of your current one (at least I couldn't find a way). You can still pay your current rate until your current subscription expires but there is no loading 3 years on to get around it