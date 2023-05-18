« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 121646 times)

Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2440 on: May 18, 2023, 09:32:34 am »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on May 18, 2023, 09:11:35 am


This is pretty much spot on as to the rumours of what may or may not be there. The only thing I can think of that you missed is the new IP from Cory barlog (creator of God of war 2018). He has been working on a new IP for a few years now that is rumoured to be sci-fi. So there is a small chance of seeing what that is too.
Yeah I would love to see that too but I think with the majority of the studio focused on Ragnarok until fairly recently we're still a year out or so from seeing it for the first time.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2441 on: May 18, 2023, 09:35:31 am »
Expect it is still a ways off but Ghost of Tsushima 2, maaaaaan that will be cool

Rumours the showcase will have GTA6 but I don't personally believe so
Offline Tombellylfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2442 on: May 18, 2023, 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 18, 2023, 09:35:31 am
Expect it is still a ways off but Ghost of Tsushima 2, maaaaaan that will be cool

Rumours the showcase will have GTA6 but I don't personally believe so
I think if we see ghost 2 it will be like the wolverine reveal just a tease with no date attached so we know its on the way in a few years

Not sure gta 6 would fit the showcase. It would be the main talking point then and take away from all of sony's first party reveals. I think if we hear anything about gta 6 in the next couple of months it will be at summer games fest not at the playstation showcase
Offline Tombellylfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2443 on: May 18, 2023, 09:50:12 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on May 18, 2023, 09:32:34 am
Yeah I would love to see that too but I think with the majority of the studio focused on Ragnarok until fairly recently we're still a year out or so from seeing it for the first time.
That's totally fair and you are probably right. Either way I think this showcase is gonna have some big reveals. It will probably make sense for them to hold some stuff back for next year
Offline F-T-9

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2444 on: May 18, 2023, 02:46:27 pm »
All I honestly want is a MGS Remake, can't believe it hasn't happened already in this age of remakes.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2445 on: May 18, 2023, 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on May 18, 2023, 02:46:27 pm
All I honestly want is a MGS Remake, can't believe it hasn't happened already in this age of remakes.
Sounds like it's coming, but it's an MGS 3 remake, not MGS 1.

And it might get revealed at this showcase next week.
Offline bailey90

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2446 on: May 18, 2023, 10:39:20 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on May 18, 2023, 09:33:35 pm
Sounds like it's coming, but it's an MGS 3 remake, not MGS 1.

And it might get revealed at this showcase next week.

I know I'm definitely in the minority for this, but I think MGS 3 is my least favourite of the original trilogy.

I preferred in the first 2 where you were inside 'compounds', than outside in the open jungle of the 3rd.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2447 on: May 19, 2023, 06:37:08 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on May 18, 2023, 02:46:27 pm
All I honestly want is a MGS Remake, can't believe it hasn't happened already in this age of remakes.
I'd like to see this as well, there has already been 1 MGS remake though in 04:

Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2448 on: May 19, 2023, 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on May 18, 2023, 09:30:30 am

Local streaming handheld - https://insider-gaming.com/playstation-handheld/



What an absolute waste of time, money and resources.

Who is in their home streaming to a small little handheld?
And if they are it is remote play anyway, so get a backbone for £100 and use your phone.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2449 on: May 20, 2023, 08:23:03 am »
Now that its been mentioned yes I dont know why MGS 1 and others have never been remade before for new gen consoles. I do wonder with the success of the Resident Evil remakes that theyll start to do this for titles like MGS, which is an all time classic.
Offline F-T-9

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2450 on: May 22, 2023, 04:39:24 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on May 18, 2023, 09:33:35 pm
Sounds like it's coming, but it's an MGS 3 remake, not MGS 1.

And it might get revealed at this showcase next week.

That's a great start tbf. I'll take any MGS remake at this point, even MGS4, I'd love to play that on current gen.
Offline LiverLuke

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2451 on: May 22, 2023, 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on May 18, 2023, 10:39:20 pm
I know I'm definitely in the minority for this, but I think MGS 3 is my least favourite of the original trilogy.

I preferred in the first 2 where you were inside 'compounds', than outside in the open jungle of the 3rd.

totally agree, felt like being inside it's own metal gear solid world more. Would love a remake of any of the first 3 to be honest.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2452 on: May 23, 2023, 09:42:13 am »
I have never got past the first 10 mins of Snake Eater, Ground zero or Phantom Pain. I have played the others (1, 2) to death. 4 I have only played once. Never replayed it

Kojima kind of went off the reservation after MGS 2.
Offline classycarra

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2453 on: May 23, 2023, 11:57:00 am »
Any of the metal gear solids (especially the first two, given how old they are) being updated for a ps4/5 console would be absolutely amazing
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2454 on: May 23, 2023, 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 23, 2023, 11:57:00 am
Any of the metal gear solids (especially the first two, given how old they are) being updated for a ps4/5 console would be absolutely amazing

Please no more ps4 games

The PS5 is now
Offline classycarra

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2455 on: May 23, 2023, 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2023, 12:41:11 pm
Please no more ps4 games

The PS5 is now
Yes please. I just mean at this point I'd gladly take an MGS1 or 2 that can play on PS4 hardware - itd be transformative
Offline bailey90

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
Think Spider-Man 2 kind of saved that showcase. Was quite poor otherwise  :-\
Offline Tombellylfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
Underwhelming I'd say. Spiderman 2 looks great though
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
I'm glad they've announced the stuff by Bungie, Haven and Firewalk. Really feel like that was an opportunity though to show what ND are working on, SSM and Bluepoint as well.

Thought that show would go harder to be honest
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm »
Only really Phantom Blade that grabbed my attention, that Devolver 2D/3D platformer looked good too, but Im sure Ive seen that previous.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm »
Showcase was full of mid.

These showcases never live up to the hype/rumours though.
Offline leinad

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm »
I miss e3
Online Wghennessy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on May 18, 2023, 10:39:20 pm
I know I'm definitely in the minority for this, but I think MGS 3 is my least favourite of the original trilogy.

I preferred in the first 2 where you were inside 'compounds', than outside in the open jungle of the 3rd.

I agree...easily the worst for me. Not arsed about it being remade.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2463 on: Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm »
I miss a good E3. Where Sony come out all guns blazing. The one year you thought Microsoft could 'win' a E3 and Sony announce Last Guardian, FF7 Remake and Shenmue 3. Ever since then it's been all Sony

Problem is there really is no challenge for Sony any more. Microsoft haven't got the games. They may have the developers locked in but there is nothing in a XBox pipeline that's making me think they are putting up any fight so what is fast becoming a superior console and ecosystem.

Nintendo have their own market and can live off Zelda for about 3 years but I'm starting to see XBox series X second hand for £350 which is just a bit depressing for a latest gen console.

99% of that showcase felt more like tech demos for the latest Unreal engine than a proper game to get into.

 I may have a go at Snake Eater just to at least say I've played it. I really hope 1+2 aren't just ports of the old games. Because I already have them on the original systems.
Online Wghennessy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2464 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Underwhelming I'd say. Spiderman 2 looks great though

Yea but its same old same old isnt it. They dont seem to be supporting the VR like they should be either.
Offline Armand9

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2465 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm »
wow that was totally underwhelming

next to nothing of interest for me

MGS will always interest me to see what they come up with, love FF but square lost me when they followed the crowd and abandoned turnbased play and Spiderman... not sure about that yet (loved the first one of course)

the only thing that really caught my attention was, bizarrely, Assassin's Creed - is this them returning to the approach of Ezio in his prime with PS5 new polish? you know an assassin's creed game where being an assassin is how this shit works, rather than just another hack and slash protagonist

they'd defo have me leaning towards being hopeful if that was the case, but then it's ubisoft, so fuck knows how this will go


Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm

99% of that showcase felt more like tech demos for the latest Unreal engine than a proper game to get into.


nail on head, that's exactly how it felt to me - no heart, nothing to really care about, fucking sad man
Offline Skeeve

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 12:35:35 am »
That new Helldivers looks like it'd be the ideal gamepass game, play it for a couple of weeks with your mates before moving onto something else.

Not sure what square enix were thinking with their splatoon with foam, surely sony can't be paying them enough to limit their userbase to the one platform when multiplayer-only lives or dies on the active player count. On a similar note, sad to see Bungie bring back the Marathon name but drop single player from this new version.

Overall, it felt like a solid lineup, plenty of stuff that might be interesting, but nothing really inspiring and there's definitely a lot of question marks over that project q thing.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 05:05:58 am »
Yeah that was fairly shocking. I think a big part of it is just the reality of modern games taking ages to make these days. PS had an excellent 2022 so I suppose a down year was unavoidable but I thought we'd see the TLOU MP game at least. Also if I was a PSVR2 owner I'd have been pissed.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 08:00:52 am »
Glad it wasnt just me who thought this showcase was very meh

Im excited for MGS, liking Alan Wake 2 and of course Spider-Man 2 looks interesting but the rest was very much meh territory.

Hopefully there is some other event in which other developers will show off games which we are probably wanting to see.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 08:35:25 am »
Those MSG games arent even remasters or remakes either.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 08:41:50 am »
Snake Eater was, although the original is also bundled into the collection.

That Splatoon knockoff was one of the most embarrassing unveils Ive ever seen.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
What was that foam thing??

Spider-Man looked good, but again I wasn't wowed by it - just looked like a good solid game.

Feels there are no leaps anymore, no leaps being taken in games.
