What are the rumours, please? For some of us not quite so in the know...



First party wise we should see Spiderman 2, TLOU MP game and possibly Ghost 2. There's a lot of new IP being worked on by newer studios (mostly MP/GaaS stuff so expect some of those to show up too). We might also get some PC ports and possibly a surprise like a new Naughty Dog/Bluepoint game.Third party wise we should see more of FFXVI, Team Ninja's new game (Rise of the Ronin) and Death Stranding 2. There are also a lot of rumours that Konami are going to be present at the show so we can expect to see Castlevania, MGS3 Remake and Silent Hill games. Pretty much all of the above are expected to be at least timed exclusives to PS/PC.Don't think the game has a big audience here but I'm looking forward to a Persona announcement but that seems like it's going to be saved for the Xbox Showcase in June.They'll also probably reveal the new PS5 model with the attachable disk drive and the local streaming handheld.