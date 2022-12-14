« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 14, 2022, 11:28:52 am
Astro was so good, perfect game for a new console owner.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 14, 2022, 01:45:08 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December 14, 2022, 11:28:52 am
Astro was so good, perfect game for a new console owner.
Agreed, I loved it. Played it to platinum too, because it was so fun.

If the makers could churn out another short game of that quality, I'd love it
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 14, 2022, 03:15:34 pm
when is the new spiderman game out on ps5? might consider getting a ps5 when its out.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 14, 2022, 03:36:47 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December 14, 2022, 03:15:34 pm
when is the new spiderman game out on ps5? might consider getting a ps5 when its out.

The end of next year apparently mate. Be worth playing the first one and the spin off before it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 14, 2022, 04:27:51 pm
Yeah both Spiderman and Miles Morales are top tier games.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 21, 2022, 03:43:48 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December 14, 2022, 04:27:51 pm
Yeah both Spiderman and Miles Morales are top tier games.

Bit too samey for me.  I loved the first one, but the second was just more of the same and didn't really grab me.  Completed it, but I didn't platinum it like I did the first.  Not sure I'd want to play a third version.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 21, 2022, 09:33:51 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 14, 2022, 01:45:08 pm
Agreed, I loved it. Played it to platinum too, because it was so fun.

If the makers could churn out another short game of that quality, I'd love it
Agreed, Platinumed it also and I am the opposite of a trophy hunter
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 23, 2022, 05:50:38 pm
Jedi: Fallen Order
Fallout 76
Axiom Verge 2

PS+ games for January apparently, from someone who twitter who has a very good track record with these leaks.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 23, 2022, 06:01:21 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2022, 05:50:38 pm
Jedi: Fallen Order
Fallout 76
Axiom Verge 2

PS+ games for January apparently, from someone who twitter who has a very good track record with these leaks.

Haven't played it since completing it way back when it was released, but Fallout 76 seems to have had a resurgence of sorts.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B0wccxcmrlA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B0wccxcmrlA</a>
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
December 25, 2022, 11:02:08 am
Santa has completely by surprise bestowed upon my 41 year old arse a PS5. Im finally allowed in this thread. Merry Christmas new best friends. So long suckers in the PS4 thread.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 1, 2023, 07:44:09 am
Welcome to the promised land.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 5, 2023, 07:36:45 am
Announced at CES last night that GT7 will be day one on PSVR2. Ive got a preorder sorted but was questioning it over Christmas. After this announcement Im sticking with it.

There werent many specifics in the announcement but the associated video did have a larger number of cars in it than you ever got on PSVR.

Ideally youll get the full game in VR but even if its arcade racing with good fields of cars thatll be a great.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 5, 2023, 07:41:15 am
Yeah I saw that. I wasnt going to get PSVR2 on launch because I wasnt feeling the library, but this is definitely tempting me.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 5, 2023, 08:13:31 am
Resident Evil for the PSVR 2 looks tempting as well.

I wont be getting it at day 1, but hopefully Ill pick one up in the not too distant future.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 5, 2023, 09:14:34 am
How much of the PSVR catalogue is getting an upgrade to PSVR2 do we know? Mad that they didn't just make it backwards compat.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 8, 2023, 01:02:20 pm
I realise its been around months but my plus expired in the summer and I havent renewed cos had no need, thinking of getting it now and I used to go the cd keys route of the 12 month card sub, am I right in thinking that this will get the essential package as itll be carry overs from the old system?

Are the higher packages worth it?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 8, 2023, 02:11:23 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January  8, 2023, 01:02:20 pm
I realise its been around months but my plus expired in the summer and I havent renewed cos had no need, thinking of getting it now and I used to go the cd keys route of the 12 month card sub, am I right in thinking that this will get the essential package as itll be carry overs from the old system?

Are the higher packages worth it?

Extra is worth it if you are interested in the catalogue of games that come with it. If you go to shopto.net you can get a 50 quid PS card for 42.85 https://www.shopto.net/en/dls55596-playstation-wallet-top-up-50-00-p52491/

Plus right now there is a sale on the playstation store for the extra tier for 49.99. meaning you get the extra tier for 42.85 which is cheaper than the basic one would usually be anyway.

Premium isn't worth it imo as PS3 titles can only be streamed and PS2 and PS1 titles are limited.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 8, 2023, 05:22:14 pm
Good summary of loads (93!) of games coming to PSVR2 below:

https://youtu.be/b0fHFCyOih0

Quite a lot in there that I like the look of but Miss, Horizon, Star Wars and GT7 will be a good start!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 8, 2023, 05:44:49 pm
Playing the PSP version of Ridge Racer 2 on PS5 makes me long for a quality arcade racing game with that sort of gameplay and drift mechanics. Maybe even open world but it's a shame there's not many about nowadays.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 8, 2023, 08:21:20 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January  8, 2023, 02:11:23 pm
Extra is worth it if you are interested in the catalogue of games that come with it. If you go to shopto.net you can get a 50 quid PS card for 42.85 https://www.shopto.net/en/dls55596-playstation-wallet-top-up-50-00-p52491/

Plus right now there is a sale on the playstation store for the extra tier for 49.99. meaning you get the extra tier for 42.85 which is cheaper than the basic one would usually be anyway.

Premium isn't worth it imo as PS3 titles can only be streamed and PS2 and PS1 titles are limited.
yep Claire, I'd join naYoRHa2b in highly recommending going for Extra

for £43 you have a year of the usual free essential games [so you'll get ~36 of those games forever], plus access to the game catalogue

if you are someone who buys games at close to full price, you'll be saving a lot of money after playing just one or two newish games like Spiderman/Miles Morales, Returnal, Demon Souls

Not the best link sorry, but you can find some highlights of options on the Extra game catalogue here:
https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/best-games-on-playstation-plus-ps-extra-premium/#dt-heading-best-ps-plus-extra-games
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 9, 2023, 10:09:16 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January  8, 2023, 02:11:23 pm
Extra is worth it if you are interested in the catalogue of games that come with it. If you go to shopto.net you can get a 50 quid PS card for 42.85 https://www.shopto.net/en/dls55596-playstation-wallet-top-up-50-00-p52491/

Plus right now there is a sale on the playstation store for the extra tier for 49.99. meaning you get the extra tier for 42.85 which is cheaper than the basic one would usually be anyway.

Premium isn't worth it imo as PS3 titles can only be streamed and PS2 and PS1 titles are limited.

oh cool, thanks for that, forgot you can just buy the top up cards! Didn't see the sale so Extra it is, glad I didn't just jump in now!

Quote from: classycarra on January  8, 2023, 08:21:20 pm
yep Claire, I'd join naYoRHa2b in highly recommending going for Extra

for £43 you have a year of the usual free essential games [so you'll get ~36 of those games forever], plus access to the game catalogue

if you are someone who buys games at close to full price, you'll be saving a lot of money after playing just one or two newish games like Spiderman/Miles Morales, Returnal, Demon Souls

Not the best link sorry, but you can find some highlights of options on the Extra game catalogue here:
https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/best-games-on-playstation-plus-ps-extra-premium/#dt-heading-best-ps-plus-extra-games

Thanks, few there I haven't played and be interested in.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2023, 11:58:30 am
need some advice on my dualsense controller, ive got two and both now have really bad stick drift
there out of warranty so cant send them back to sony, cant believe im going to have to pay out another £60
does anybody know where i could get them fixed?   
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2023, 03:06:15 pm
Quote from: steashy on January 16, 2023, 11:58:30 am
need some advice on my dualsense controller, ive got two and both now have really bad stick drift
there out of warranty so cant send them back to sony, cant believe im going to have to pay out another £60
does anybody know where i could get them fixed?   
have you tried contacting them directly - some people have managed to get free repair outside of warranty.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2023, 05:39:30 pm
Quote from: steashy on January 16, 2023, 11:58:30 am
need some advice on my dualsense controller, ive got two and both now have really bad stick drift
there out of warranty so cant send them back to sony, cant believe im going to have to pay out another £60
does anybody know where i could get them fixed?


Check the repair services on ebay.

I used this guy for my xbox controller.

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/185444075168?hash=item2b2d5406a0:g:7s0AAOSww9Rikg1e&amdata=enc%3AAQAHAAAAsDPrIK7T5uQdCIOtXtaXRRZ2FMkoBr%2BwlaoaxreK0lNQOSLkxJK6EoHH0s5L5ZSXEmhzZ4DRghX6ZPPP3E%2BcKFTCc9VNLnhRO0%2BZm2jtrmp9cmwvHwJM8m4bvrVJjaPh1psAn0%2FjVG7d0FSLJ5ut2akrWZVUnjW5b8%2BSJ8rqKGtiIMBYF4PkmwuLFerZlesE%2BHdqwTpI%2BQDWsvMq3u3EnEYtBPd%2Bf%2FOfvosKrY9Kk45J%7Ctkp%3ABk9SR7CYsbq3YQ
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2023, 10:28:35 am
Quote from: classycarra on January 16, 2023, 03:06:15 pm
have you tried contacting them directly - some people have managed to get free repair outside of warranty.
ive contacted them but they need the serial numbers off the back of the controllers but some of the numbers have rubbed off so they wont let me send them back for repair  :butt
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2023, 10:29:10 am
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 23, 2023, 09:40:06 pm
Eurgh. The kids PlayStation 5's HDMI has came loose. Only works when you hold the HDMI wire against the port now. Anyone able to recommend a place to fix the HDMI port - local to Liverpool/Ormskirk.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 23, 2023, 10:08:11 pm
Quote from: ChrisOH on January 23, 2023, 09:40:06 pm
Eurgh. The kids PlayStation 5's HDMI has came loose. Only works when you hold the HDMI wire against the port now. Any able to recommend a place to fix the HDMI port - local to Liverpool/Ormskirk.

Theres a lad I know lives in Scarisbrick can sort that for you. Does loads of console / mobile repairs from home. Had a PS4 fixed and couple of iPhones fixed by him.

https://www.facebook.com/iphonerepairssouthport



Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 23, 2023, 10:37:07 pm
Quote from: steashy on January 16, 2023, 11:58:30 am
need some advice on my dualsense controller, ive got two and both now have really bad stick drift
there out of warranty so cant send them back to sony, cant believe im going to have to pay out another £60
does anybody know where i could get them fixed?   
Have you tried the fix you can do yourself? Havent done it in ages but you basically pull the stick out if that makes sense and use a circular motion. Loads online about it.
  • Vamos
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 11, 2023, 07:50:04 pm
Some good stuff coming to PlayStation plus next week, including Ratchet and Clank
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm
Playstation showcase next Wednesday. Hopefully it will map out the plans for the next few years because we don't know what a lot of the first party studios are doing other than insomniac at least officially anyway. Expecting a few big reveals
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 04:55:12 pm
This will be a banger. No show last year and over an hour next Wednesday. I'm expecting some big reveals. If ND show what they've been working on with the standalone Multiplayer that's all I need.

Also hoping for whatever bluepoint have been working on.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 04:55:12 pm
This will be a banger. No show last year and over an hour next Wednesday. I'm expecting some big reveals. If ND show what they've been working on with the standalone Multiplayer that's all I need.

Also hoping for whatever bluepoint have been working on.

I'm trying to temper my expectations the rumours flying round are making me get carried away. Over an hour the showcase is which is long so they clearly have a lot to show. Personally hoping ghost of tshumima 2 gets revealed. A few studios working on new IP that I would like to see too but as I say should probably not expect too much
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
What are the rumours, please? For some of us not quite so in the know...
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:04:29 am
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
What are the rumours, please? For some of us not quite so in the know...
First party wise we should see Spiderman 2, TLOU MP game and possibly Ghost 2. There's a lot of new IP being worked on by newer studios (mostly MP/GaaS stuff so expect some of those to show up too). We might also get some PC ports and possibly a surprise like a new Naughty Dog/Bluepoint game.

Third party wise we should see more of FFXVI, Team Ninja's new game (Rise of the Ronin) and Death Stranding 2. There are also a lot of rumours that Konami are going to be present at the show so we can expect to see Castlevania, MGS3 Remake and Silent Hill games. Pretty much all of the above are expected to be at least timed exclusives to PS/PC.

Don't think the game has a big audience here but I'm looking forward to a Persona announcement but that seems like it's going to be saved for the Xbox Showcase in June.

They'll also probably reveal the new PS5 model with the attachable disk drive.
