Thanks for the answers, all mates here...



Well, that's the thing that keeps me baffled. I did watch a Youtube video on that. I need to pay money to buy a game where the earliest mission is... Fecking GO TO SCHOOL.



Kill me. But yes, after you mentioned about "100++ hours" type of game, it must be really that good.



Because logically, nobody will play it more than just 5-6 hours if it's just a shit game, isn't it? That's my take, and I believe your opinion that it's a good game.



But bloody hell, 100++ hours? You've got to be kidding me.



Persona 4 Golden (on the Vita) is probably my favourite game ever - have got P5 on my backlog for my Deck, but haven't played it yet.The best way to look at it is it is a JRPG, with turn based combat and dungeons to explore, where, when you are *not* in the dungeons you are a school kid, doing normal school kid stuff, and making friends. And the combat itself, is not done by you and your friends as characters, but by "personas" (think a little like pokemon - each with their own special strengths and weaknesses, move sets, etc)Whilst this might not sound as enticing to some, the purpose behind this is very cool - basically, because the dungeon crawling bit is team based (like early FFs), the better friendships you make, the better your team mates actually *are* in battle, the more (and cooler) special moves you can do, the better your personas are (as you can make them better, evolve them better, etc).Also, the "slice of life" part is more about immersion as well - it really *feels* like you are in Japan, etc - if you have played the Yakuza games, the whole wandering around the city as the character, going into stores, gambling, etc - acts in a similar way to really immerse you in the city.