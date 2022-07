Yep, but what I meant is that nothing really has changed other than the rebranding whilst some have been expecting more (i.e. a Gamepass like service). I guess Sony have been clever in combining it under one name and marketing it as a neccessary and front-facing service which is I'm guessing PS Now was failing to do. No idea what the take up of PS Now was but I'm guessing the new PS Plus will end up in more subscriptions.



It is much more similar to Gamepass isn't it? Gamepass gets you (download) access to many (over 300) games to download and play - if they leave Gamepass you can't play them, but you can buy them (at a usually large discount) to keep. PS Now got you access to stream 100s (if that) of (mostly older) games that could be removed at any time. The new tiers of PS Plus gets you access to download and nearly 400 Playstation 4/5 games (and load s of PS1/2 games on the Premium option on top, as well as PS Now style streaming of PS3 games). If a game leaves the service you lose access - like PS Now (but also like Gamepass) - the only difference is Gamepass by default seemed to have a large sale on any game leaving the service, whereas as PS Plus tiers are new, nobody knows (but given the frequency of PSN sales is steam-like, one can imagine a similar discount would be offered a lot of the time).The only difference could be in the types of games - Gamepass has all new Microsoft First Party titles at launch, by design, as a way of distinguishing itself from the old PSN Plus. Whereas we do not know what will happen with PSN Plus new tiers - all we know is some of the smaller indie games will launch on the service, but we simply don't know what will happen with the new Sony exclusives, largely as the new tiers are so new, we've not had a single press conference (we have had 1 short, 30 mins, State of Play with zero new first party exclusives involved) since the (online) announcement.