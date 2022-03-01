For those who bought GT7, you're a week in now, what's the general consensus , worth it or no?



If you like GT you'll enjoy it. It's looks and sounds great and I really like the way it's structured to slowly roll out tracks and give you a bit of history on cars / makes as you go.It drives really well on the DualSense and the licences and missions are a nice challenge. I've now got all the licenses but getting all the golds will be a real challenge I think! Seems a bit harder in that regard compared to Sport.Scapes and the livery editor etc are actually surprisingly enjoyable to use, and both quite powerful tools.My main criticism comes back to the standard thing of GT's 'racing'. It's not moved on and the AI are generally dull and the races all follow the same pattern of putting you at the back and giving you X laps to try and get to the front. To be fair you can use/tune the cars to make this more or less of a challenge but it still feels a bit plain compared to the better alternatives out there these days. The real challenge is getting the best out of a car on a track really - in that respect it's great.Don't get me wrong though, despite the above, I've found it tempts me back in whenever I sit down in front of the TV at the moment!